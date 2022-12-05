ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tatum leads Celtics past Raptors for 7th win in 8 games

TORONTO — Jayson Tatum had 31 points and 12 rebounds, Jaylen Brown scored 22 points and the Boston Celtics won for the seventh time in eight games, beating the Toronto Raptors 116-110 on Monday night. Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart scored 18 points for Boston after sitting...
Golden Knights defeat Bruins in Cassidy's return to Boston

BOSTON — The Vegas Golden Knights made former Boston coach Bruce Cassidy’s return a success on Reilly Smith’s score in the fifth round of the shootout, beating the Bruins 4-3 to end their NHL-record for home victories to open a seasonat 14 games on Monday night. The...
Celtics/Warriors: Saturday at 8:30 pm

The Celtics hunt for revenge against Golden State in their first rematch since the Finals. Don't miss the Celtics/Warriors matchup, only on WCVB Channel 5. It all starts Saturday at 8:30 pm.

