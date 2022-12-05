Read full article on original website
GTA Online Confirms Major Long-Requested Features Coming in New Update
GTA Online is adding some major features that have been requested by fans for years now. GTA Online is a total juggernaut and seemingly shows no signs of slowing down. Having just released a new Xbox Series X|S and PS5 version earlier this year, the game is taking on a new generation of hardware and will seemingly continue to be updated on these new platforms for the foreseeable future. As of right now, no one knows when the next Grand Theft Auto game will release, so Rockstar Games is hunkering down on GTA Online to ensure fans have something to do for the next few years.
God of War Ragnarok Update Adds Highly-Requested Feature, Patch Notes Revealed
God of War Ragnarok has received a new update that finally adds one of the most highly-requested features to the game. Since Ragnarok launched nearly a month ago, fans have been waiting for the latest first-party PlayStation title to receive a Photo Mode. And while developer Santa Monica Studio promised that this feature would be coming a bit later than expected, this new patch for God of War Ragnarok has finally added Photo Mode to the experience.
Leaked Super Mario Movie McDonald's Toys Reveal Another Unannounced Character
The Super Mario Bros. Movie isn't set to release until next year, but it seems that a McDonald's promotion has leaked way ahead of time! Twitter user @Kikaim has shared images of eight toys that will apparently release in Japanese Happy Meals this month. As @Kikaim notes, it appears these were planned to launch alongside the movie, which was initially set to release this month before getting pushed back to April 7th. While the promotion mostly centers on the main characters, it will also include someone that hasn't been revealed for the movie just yet!
Cancelled NES Game Released More Than 30 Years Later
Throughout the history of the industry, countless video games have been cancelled. More often than not, these games simply disappear, never to be heard from again. That seemed to be the case for the NES version of Airball, a title that was originally released for computers in 1987 and was planned for the Nintendo Entertainment System. However, developer Retro Room Games has rectified that, releasing a physical version that can now be purchased for Nintendo's original console. In addition to an NES version, Retro Room has also released a version for Game Boy Advance.
Attack on Titan Posts Behind-the-Scenes Season 4 Update
Attack on Titan's final episodes are slated to arrive next year, giving anime fans an ending that has become legendary for its controversial final battle that sees the Scout Regiment fighting against their friend Eren Jaeger. With Studio MAPPA returning to the series once again in 2023, the sound director of the upcoming third part of season four has given fans a brief behind-the-scenes look at the effort that is being placed in to the Survey Corps' final ride.
Viral God of War Ragnarok Video Shows Impressive Hidden Thor Detail
God of War Ragnarok is a real treat and has been satisfying fans everywhere, especially thanks to its hours upon hours of content. There's a lot to discover within the game beyond the twists and turns of the main story. Many have noticed wild hidden details such as heavy foreshadowing to the game's biggest twist, Odin disguising himself as a dwarf near the start of the game to spit on Kratos and Atreus from atop a bridge, and more. However, some hidden details are almost quite literally microscopic or otherwise very difficult to notice under normal means. Thankfully, Sony Santa Monica added a photo mode to the game which has allowed fans to examine every pixel up close.
Will One-Punch Man Season 3 Really Be Made by Studio MAPPA?
There is one thing One-Punch Man fans want, and that is a redemption arc. If you will remember back in the day, the anime was one of the industry's biggest when it debuted, and season one blew netizens away with its spot-on animation. It was almost unthinkable for season two to flop, but sadly, One-Punch Man failed to live up to expectations. Now, season three is on the horizon, and a new rumor has fans buzzing over whether anime's studio darling might be overseeing Saitama's return.
Disney World announces ticket price hike, more changes
Walt Disney World announced that the park is raising ticket prices at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and the Animal Kingdom.
Star Wars: The Acolyte Set Photos Reveal First Look at New Disney+ Series
There's a lot to look forward to from Lucasfilm in the new year, including the long-awaited third season of The Mandalorian and the fifth Indiana Jones film. There are also some exciting new Star Wars shows that are currently in production, including Skeleton Crew and The Acolyte. The Acolyte began production in the UK in October and Russian Doll's Leslye Headland is serving as the showrunner. The new Star Wars series is set to star Amandla Stenberg (Bodies Bodies Bodies) and feature Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), Dafne Keen (Logan), Dean-Charles Chapman (1917), Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll), Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix), and Margarita Levieva (Revenge). Today, the DailyMail released some set photos from The Acolyte, which are being shared by various Star Wars fan accounts.
Scout Comics Reveals Commander Rao Prequel One-Shot And We Love You First Look (Exclusive)
The acclaimed and award-winning comic Commander Rao from the ever-talented writer and illustrator Fell Hound is now receiving a standalone prequel, and we've got your exclusive first look! The new prequel is titled And We Love You and will be coming from Scout Comics next year, with Hound returning to write and illustrate the book alongside GLAAD-nominated letterer Lucas Gattoni (DC Pride, Killer Queens). The new one-shot will hit stores on February 1st, 2023, and you can check out an up-close look at the new series starting on the next slide.
Chainsaw Man Proves Denji's Growth in Surprising New Update
Chainsaw Man might have struck gold with its first anime season, but the manga has marched on thanks to creator Tatsuki Fujimoto sticking with Denji, while throwing some major curveballs at the Chainsaw Devil. With the second part of the printed story featuring a new protagonist in Asa Mitaka, the War Devil, the latest chapter has helped in showing just how Denji has evolved following the events of Chainsaw Man's first set of installments. Regardless of Denji's evolution, he still has some major problems on his hands.
Nier: Automata Anime Releases A2 Trailer, Poster
As the new year comes closer, all eyes are on Nier: Automata and its big anime debut. After winning over gamers, the franchise is ready to tackle the small screen with help from A-1 Pictures. So if you need another look at Nier: Automata Ver1.1a, you can check out its latest poster-trailer combo right now!
GTA Online Giving Grand Theft Auto Players New, Free Car
GTA Online players were tasked recently with a new community challenge from Rockstar Games. In true Grand Theft Auto fashion, the objective was to steal a ton of money through the game's Heists, and if players could accomplish the goal of stealing a collective GTA$2 trillion, they were promised a surprise reward. Players went above and beyond that goal already, and to make good on the promise, Rockstar said it'd be giving everyone a free vehicle.
New Xbox Game Pass Game Delayed Before Release
A new title that was slated to come to Xbox Game Pass next week has been delayed for one reason or another. For the most part, Microsoft tends to announce its new slate of additions to Game Pass on the first day of each month. When this transpires, it also happens to list the dates on which these new games will formally arrive on Xbox Game Pass and its various tiers. And while delays following these announcements almost never happen, that hasn't proven to be true here in December 2022.
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Blu-ray Shares New Take on Beast Gohan
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero made its way to theaters this year, and the movie has put Gohan on the map. Following his big win against Cell years ago, the Saiyan has kept to himself, and he's spent the last few years with his family. Of course, the anime's latest movie put that all in jeopardy as Gohan's daughter was pushed into a Red Ribbon Army scheme. Gohan was able to win his daughter back with help from a new transformation, and we have just been given a new look at his Beast form!
Chainsaw Man Introduces Its Third Horseman
While Chainsaw Man's first anime season is underway thanks to Studio MAPPA, the manga is continuing to follow Denji and some very new characters to the series. With the second part of the Weekly Shonen Jump series focusing on the War Devil and the young girl who has struck a bargain with it, the series has revealed that the Control and War Devils are two of the four horsemen, as this latest manga chapter also introduces the third horseman.
Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Secret Wars, Spider-Man, and a Bad Idea
Rapping legends Biggie and Eminem take top spots in this week's sales! The time-jumping Marjorie Finnegan holds her own two spots and a potential film on the way. Spider-Man shares a few covers with Slim Shady but also has his own with his infamous Secret Wars cover and a book related to Hallow's Eve. We see a Batman book attempt a claim on the first appearance of a key video game icon. Finally, Bad Idea is back at it with a secret comic debut that takes first place!
Pokemon Introduces Its New Rival to Goku in This Dragon Ball Crossover
Dragon Ball and Pokemon have been vying for the top of the charts when it comes to the anime world, with each of the franchises focusing on battles, but the former involves Saiyans and the latter involves pocket monsters. With Dragon Ball Super recently announcing that its manga will return with a new story focusing on Goten and Trunks, and Pokemon recently crowning Ash Ketchum as the newest world champion, one artistic fan has smashed the two franchises together by introducing a powerful new challenger who might have performed the fusion dance.
Marvel's Avengers Adds Captain America's Best Outfit Yet
Marvel's Avengers just added a new outfit for Captain America which might be the best alternate skin that the character has ever received. Ever since it first launched back in 2020, developer Crystal Dynamics has continued to add new purchasable outfits for all of the different Avengers that are playable within the game. And while Captain America has already received some stellar costumes in the past, some of which have tied in with the MCU, this latest addition to Marvel's Avengers is sure to be loved by comic book fans.
Shadow & Bone Reveals Season 2 Release Date Coming to Netflix Sooner Than We Thought
Shadow and Bone Season 2 is coming more quickly than expected. Netflix has announced that the series will be back in March. Leigh Bardugo's massive work on the Grishaverse will be reflected in the new season even more heavily. Alina Starkov is back to wield the light against a group of dangerous enemies. Season 1 premiered all the way back in 2021, and fans have been patiently waiting for another update. This week's news from Netflix has sent the fandom into overdrive.
