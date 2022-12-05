ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilderland, NY

WNYT

Man convicted of 2019 Albany murder

A man was found guilty Monday of a 2019 Albany murder. Quintin Lacy shot Ahmad Fleming with an illegal handgun near 326 Second Street in the city of Albany. Lacy will be sentenced next month. He faces 25 years to life in state prison.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Suspect indicted in Washington County apartment building fire

A Washington County grand jury on Thursday morning indicted the man accused of setting the October fire that destroyed a Hudson Falls apartment building and left more than a dozen people without a place to live. Peter Lemery started the fire inside 11 Maple Street, where he lived, say prosecutors.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Schenectady teen now missing for nearly two weeks

Boats are back in the Mohawk River, searching for 14-year-old Samantha Humphrey. Thursday marks 13 days since she went missing. As NewsChannel 13 has been reporting, Samantha was last seen at Riverside Park. Police now believe she fell into the river from a railroad bridge near the Stockade section of Schenectady on Nov. 25 after getting into an altercation with an ex-boyfriend.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Watervliet firefighter terminated

New details this hour, after a Watervliet firefighter was found guilty of sexually abusing an Uber driver. We told you last week, Edward Rolfe was found guilty on all charges against him: harassment, sexual abuse, and forcible touching. Rolfe had been suspended with pay for almost four years. Tonight, we’re...
WATERVLIET, NY
WNYT

Search for Cohoes suspects continues, 3 years after infant death

COHOES — Investigators mark the sad anniversary of the death of 6-week-old Eli in different ways every year. It was a case that gripped the community. Baby Eli died at just six weeks old, three years ago Saturday, December 3. Then his guardian, Anthony Ojeda, was charged with his murder, and then Ojeda and his husband Neil Garzon disppeared from their Cohoes home.
COHOES, NY
WNYT

Search underway for missing teen in Fulton County

A search is underway in Fulton County for a missing 17-year-old girl. Police don’t think Chloe St. Germain, 17, is in any danger. However, the sheriff’s office says they are trying to find her. She is five feet tall and 130 pounds. Anyone with information can call the...
FULTON COUNTY, NY
WNYT

North Adams police investigate weekend home invasion

Police in North Adams, Massachusetts are investigating a weekend home invasion. Several armed men entered a home on Union Street looking for a woman, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. She was not home at the time. The Eagle reports the men were armed with a...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
WNYT

Albany woman files lawsuit against her former psychiatrist

An Albany woman battling a drug addiction said her fight for sobriety was nearly derailed by an angry and abusive psychiatrist. Now Dawn McGrath is suing the doctor and St. Peter’s, where she said the abuse took place. McGrath says she is a shadow of her former self. She...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Search remains ongoing for David Fearnley

Wednesday will mark two weeks – and there is still no sign of a missing Rensselaer County man. David Fearnley’s car was found in Pittstown near Valley Falls Road and Stover Road. The 45 year old Fearnley is approximately six feet tall, 130 pounds and was last seen...
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Boats back on Mohawk River as search for missing teen enters Day 12

Wednesday marked day 12 of the search for Schenectady High School student Samantha Humphrey, 14. Boats again entered the Mohawk River to continue searching for the girl. Police and fire boats from eight area police or fire departments were launched onto the river on Tuesday. Authorities believe Samantha fell into...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Berkshire County horse owners under investigation

The owners of more than twenty horses living at a property in Berkshire county are being investigated for neglect – and leaving the animals in dangerous conditions. Our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle report authorities arrived at the property on East Road in Alford Friday. A mule had...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WNYT

Distraction suspected as cause of Esperance crash

New York State Police say that a tractor trailer fire on i-88 is determined to have caused a two vehicle crash in the area of State Route 30 and State Route 7. Police say the crash happened at 6:55 p.m, where one of the vehicles rolled over sending both occupants to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
ESPERANCE, NY
WNYT

Glenville bridge struck yet again

Glenville police say the railroad bridge over Glenridge Road was hit by a truck at 4 Monday afternoon. The truck was hauling paper products The road remained closed though the evening while the mess was cleaned up. No other vehicles or people were involved and there were no injuries reported.
GLENVILLE, NY

