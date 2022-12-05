Boats are back in the Mohawk River, searching for 14-year-old Samantha Humphrey. Thursday marks 13 days since she went missing. As NewsChannel 13 has been reporting, Samantha was last seen at Riverside Park. Police now believe she fell into the river from a railroad bridge near the Stockade section of Schenectady on Nov. 25 after getting into an altercation with an ex-boyfriend.

