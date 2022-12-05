Read full article on original website
WNYT
Man convicted of 2019 Albany murder
A man was found guilty Monday of a 2019 Albany murder. Quintin Lacy shot Ahmad Fleming with an illegal handgun near 326 Second Street in the city of Albany. Lacy will be sentenced next month. He faces 25 years to life in state prison.
WNYT
Suspect indicted in Washington County apartment building fire
A Washington County grand jury on Thursday morning indicted the man accused of setting the October fire that destroyed a Hudson Falls apartment building and left more than a dozen people without a place to live. Peter Lemery started the fire inside 11 Maple Street, where he lived, say prosecutors.
WNYT
Saratoga County DA: Gag order over officer-involved shooting could be adjusted
Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen said Tuesday she won’t not lift the gag order, in case of last month’s shootout in downtown Saratoga Springs. The request came from the Saratoga Springs City Council. However, Heggen said she is open to modifying it. Heggen says she’s concerned about...
WNYT
Police: Attempted Albany carjacking ends when driver crashes with suspect inside
An attempted carjacking happened Monday afternoon in Albany, say police. It happened, they say, while the driver was still in the car. A man got in the car on the passenger side, pulled out a gun and demanded the car. The driver kept driving, and crashed into trees near 1st...
WNYT
Schenectady teen now missing for nearly two weeks
Boats are back in the Mohawk River, searching for 14-year-old Samantha Humphrey. Thursday marks 13 days since she went missing. As NewsChannel 13 has been reporting, Samantha was last seen at Riverside Park. Police now believe she fell into the river from a railroad bridge near the Stockade section of Schenectady on Nov. 25 after getting into an altercation with an ex-boyfriend.
WNYT
Watervliet firefighter terminated
New details this hour, after a Watervliet firefighter was found guilty of sexually abusing an Uber driver. We told you last week, Edward Rolfe was found guilty on all charges against him: harassment, sexual abuse, and forcible touching. Rolfe had been suspended with pay for almost four years. Tonight, we’re...
WNYT
Search for Cohoes suspects continues, 3 years after infant death
COHOES — Investigators mark the sad anniversary of the death of 6-week-old Eli in different ways every year. It was a case that gripped the community. Baby Eli died at just six weeks old, three years ago Saturday, December 3. Then his guardian, Anthony Ojeda, was charged with his murder, and then Ojeda and his husband Neil Garzon disppeared from their Cohoes home.
WNYT
Court rules Washington County man who murdered grandma will stay in prison
A man convicted of murdering his own grandmother in 2017 will stay behind bars. Kevin Gonyea asked an appellate court to throw out his conviction for strangling 95-year-old Leona Twiss with a towel. Gonyea argued his defense counsel was ineffective when he pled guilty to murder in 2018. The appellate...
WNYT
Schenectady woman settles police lawsuit over husband’s death for $1.5 million
A Schenectady woman, whose husband was shot and killed by a city police detective, will get $1.5 million. Chrystal Scism has settled her federal civil rights lawsuit in the 2016 death of her husband Joshua Scism. Scism’s attorney argued detective Brett Ferris shot her husband when he walked into the...
WNYT
Man wanted in Missouri found in Clifton Park during traffic stop
A Missouri man is in custody, after driving in our area with a gun, say police. They tried to pull over John Stevens, 43, on the Northway in Clifton Park for speeding Monday evening. They found an unregistered handgun in the vehicle, they say. Stevens is also accused of not...
WNYT
Search underway for missing teen in Fulton County
A search is underway in Fulton County for a missing 17-year-old girl. Police don’t think Chloe St. Germain, 17, is in any danger. However, the sheriff’s office says they are trying to find her. She is five feet tall and 130 pounds. Anyone with information can call the...
WNYT
North Adams police investigate weekend home invasion
Police in North Adams, Massachusetts are investigating a weekend home invasion. Several armed men entered a home on Union Street looking for a woman, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. She was not home at the time. The Eagle reports the men were armed with a...
WNYT
Albany woman files lawsuit against her former psychiatrist
An Albany woman battling a drug addiction said her fight for sobriety was nearly derailed by an angry and abusive psychiatrist. Now Dawn McGrath is suing the doctor and St. Peter’s, where she said the abuse took place. McGrath says she is a shadow of her former self. She...
WNYT
Man rescued in Schenectady after blocking himself inside burning basement
A man had to be pulled from a burning home in Schenectady after barricading himself in the basement. It all started around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, when Schenectady police were called to the scene in the 400 block of Arthur Street. That’s where they say a man was threatening to shoot officers and burn down the house.
WNYT
Search remains ongoing for David Fearnley
Wednesday will mark two weeks – and there is still no sign of a missing Rensselaer County man. David Fearnley’s car was found in Pittstown near Valley Falls Road and Stover Road. The 45 year old Fearnley is approximately six feet tall, 130 pounds and was last seen...
WNYT
Boats back on Mohawk River as search for missing teen enters Day 12
Wednesday marked day 12 of the search for Schenectady High School student Samantha Humphrey, 14. Boats again entered the Mohawk River to continue searching for the girl. Police and fire boats from eight area police or fire departments were launched onto the river on Tuesday. Authorities believe Samantha fell into...
WNYT
Berkshire County horse owners under investigation
The owners of more than twenty horses living at a property in Berkshire county are being investigated for neglect – and leaving the animals in dangerous conditions. Our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle report authorities arrived at the property on East Road in Alford Friday. A mule had...
WNYT
Distraction suspected as cause of Esperance crash
New York State Police say that a tractor trailer fire on i-88 is determined to have caused a two vehicle crash in the area of State Route 30 and State Route 7. Police say the crash happened at 6:55 p.m, where one of the vehicles rolled over sending both occupants to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
WNYT
Glenville bridge struck yet again
Glenville police say the railroad bridge over Glenridge Road was hit by a truck at 4 Monday afternoon. The truck was hauling paper products The road remained closed though the evening while the mess was cleaned up. No other vehicles or people were involved and there were no injuries reported.
WNYT
Saratoga Springs City Council discusses earlier closing times for bars
In a vote of 3-2, the motion proposed by the Council to make changes to Saratoga’s night life failed. Before the meeting several members of the Saratoga Springs business community rallied against an effort to close bars earlier. The city proposed shutting bars down in Saratoga Springs by 2...
