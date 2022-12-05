Read full article on original website
DaBee
3d ago
Well seriously it's about time. Now let's c what NCAA decides about him and the team! I think they're protecting themselves putting the coach and team first good job!?! 🕶️
Reply(1)
3
KOAT 7
Charges threatened against NMSU basketball players and coaches
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — State police warned an NMSU athletic director that Aggie basketball players and coaches could be charged with a crime if they didn't turn over evidence they took after the deadly shooting at UNM. Following the self-defense shooting involving forward Mike Peake, a state agent had warned...
KVIA
NMSU admits curfew statement was not clear, 3 players who broke rule suspended
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- NMSU officials now say a response to a question about the deadly Nov. 19 shooting on the UNM campus involving men's basketball player Mike Peake "should have been more clearly written." The university published on Nov. 21 a list of answers to questions it received...
KVIA
Three NMSU players who showed in yellow Camaro following UNM shooting on one-game suspension
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- ABC-7 has confirmed three NMSU Men's Basketball players who showed up in a yellow Camaro following a shooting between Mike Peake and a UNM student will be serving a one-game suspension for tonight's game. Issa Muhammad and Marcelus Avery are in Santa Clara, California, for...
KOAT 7
DA, State Police investigating conduct of NMSU basketball coaches and players
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Bernalillo County District Attorney and State Police are now investigating the conduct of New Mexico State University basketball coaches and players who didn’t immediately turn over a gun that was used by one of their teammates in a self-defense killing. This comes after Target...
informnny.com
New Mexico State suspends basketball player after shooting
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State’s athletic director says power forward Mike Peake has been suspended indefinitely from the basketball team in connection with last month’s fatal shooting of a student from a rival university. Mario Moccia also told reporters Monday night that neither he...
UNM Lobos improve to 8-0 with dominating victory over WNMU
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The day started with only 12 unbeaten teams in division one college basketball. Richard Pitino’s Lobos kept their spot with a dominating 102-63 over Western New Mexico Tuesday night. “They’re challenging games to play in, they’re challenging games to coach in, but I thought we did our part,” said Pitino. Lobos forward Morris […]
El Paso News
Report: Teammates helped NMSU basketball player after fatal shooting; coach turned gun over to police
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A bombshell report published by Albuquerque station KOAT Monday night indicates that New Mexico State coaches held onto the gun used by Mike Peake in a self-defense killing on the University of New Mexico campus last month. According to the KOAT report, coaches left...
KVIA
Conference USA announces Gavin Baechle as Special Teams Player of the Year
DALLAS, Texas - UTEP’s kicker Gavin Baechle, who produced a stellar 2022 season and overall career, was named the Conference USA Special Teams Player of the Year as league officials announced its 2022 Players of the Year on Wednesday as selected by the league’s 11 head football coaches.
University of New Mexico security camera footage shows a closer look at deadly shoot-out
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - University of New Mexico's security camera video was released showing the deadly shoot-out between a New Mexico State University basketball player and a 19-year-old University of New Mexico student. 21-year-old NMSU basketball player, Mike Peake, was in Albuquerque for the 'Battle of I-25' basketball game between the Aggies and Lobos. The post University of New Mexico security camera footage shows a closer look at deadly shoot-out appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
New Mexico State comes up short at Santa Clara
SANTA CLARA, California - In a game in which the Aggies (4-3, 0-0 WAC) matched their season-high in threes made, they need just one more to fall as they fell 66-65 on the road at Santa Clara (8-2, 0-0 WCC) on Wednesday evening. "We had a point in that game...
KOAT 7
NMSU coaches held onto gun used by player in self-defense killing
New Mexico State basketball players and coaches skipped town in a university-owned bus while investigators were trying to interview them and find the gun that was used by one of their players in a self-defense defense shooting on the UNM campus hours before tipoff, according to a report obtained by Target 7.
“That’s my only weapon:” New body camera video shows NMSU basketball player Mike Peake speaking with police from hospital bed
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Newly released lapel camera video, coming from New Mexico State Police, shows investigators talking with NMSU basketball player Mike Peake in a hospital room where he was recovering from injures he sustained in the November 19th shooting that left UNM student Brandon Travis dead. In the video obtained by our The post “That’s my only weapon:” New body camera video shows NMSU basketball player Mike Peake speaking with police from hospital bed appeared first on KVIA.
Police dashcam video of NMSU Men’s Basketball coaches and shooting released
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico- Dashcam video of New Mexico State University Head Men's Basketball Greg Heiar and assistant coach Dominique Taylor has been released to the media. Video shows NMSU Men's Basketball player, Mike Peake getting attacked by three men and shot by three men. The video also shows Peake returning fire and killing UNM The post Police dashcam video of NMSU Men’s Basketball coaches and shooting released appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
Seven UTEP Miners named to All-C-USA Football Team
DALLAS, Texas - UTEP’s kicker Gavin Baechle, right tackle Jeremiah Byers and defensive end Jadrian Taylor were announced to the 2022 All-Conference USA first team, while defensive end Praise Amaewhule, running back Deion Hankins, linebacker Tyrice Knight and long snapper Angelo Tejada were named to the second team as selected by the league’s 11 head football coaches, and announced by league officials on Tuesday.
KVIA
NMSU hires outside investigator to review Nov. 19 shooting at UNM campus
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- NMSU is hiring an external third-party investigator to review the Nov. 19 deadly shooting between one of its players and a UNM student. “We will be incredibly transparent during this process,” said NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu. “We owe that to our community and to everyone associated with our university. The firm selected will be encouraged to review any public documents regarding this case and be fully empowered to speak with any NMSU employees, students or other individuals necessary to ensure we fully understand the facts.”
After police report implicates coach, NMSU bringing in 3rd party to investigate shooting
*Editor’s note: This article has been updated with clarifying details. LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University says they’re bringing in an outside investigator to look into the events surrounding a deadly shooting at the University of New Mexico’s campus on November 19, 2022. The investigation will be separate from the New Mexico State Police’s ongoing criminal […]
Albuquerque struggling to keep up with ART stations
Officials said they're having issues keeping up.
Rio Rancho police investigating threat against high school
Students and staff that are on campus are being helped by the police, authorities said.
Santa Fe Reporter
New Mexico Adds Anxiety as Qualifying Medical Cannabis Condition
Anxiety disorder will be added to conditions for which patients may obtain medical cannabis at the start of the new year, the New Mexico Department of Health announced yesterday. Although any adult may purchase cannabis in the state under a law that went into effect this year, patients who obtain medical cards can buy products with higher concentrations of THC and do not pay sales tax, among other benefits. The approval marks the first time since 2019 that regulators have added a qualifying condition. “Anxiety disorder is a debilitating condition that affects as much as 25 percent of New Mexicans. While there are many good medical options for treating anxiety disorder, treatment resistance can affect one out of every three patients,” wrote Dr. David Scrase, department secretary, in his decision. “Even though patients may access cannabis without a medical cannabis card through the adult use program, by including anxiety disorder in the list of qualifying conditions, patients would have increased opportunity to discuss with their medical provider how cannabis can be used to alleviate the symptoms of their anxiety disorder.” Dr. Dominick Zurlo, the Medical Cannabis Program director, tells SFR the division is “very proud” to add anxiety to the list of qualifying conditions. “I see that there are going to be many patients, some who may already be enrolled in the program under PTSD and others who may not be enrolled in the program, who do fall into that category with with regard to having anxiety disorder, who are going to find now that their enrollment in the program may be much easier,” he adds. The number patients in the program has been on the decline this year.
ABQ nonprofit targeted by thief
The founder said they are still trying to figure out how to replace the missing items.
