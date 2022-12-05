ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

Deputies catch West Monroe man allegedly shoplifting from Academy Sporting Goods; also arrested for drug offense

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 3 days ago
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 3, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted an undercover theft operation at Academy Sporting Goods in West Monroe, La. During the investigation, deputies observed a male subject walking toward the entrance with a piece of clothing in his front hoodie pocket.

Deputies observed the suspect to be overly nervous as he allegedly kept eye contact with employees as he exited the store. Undercover deputies then made contact with the suspect after he exited the establishment.

After authorities identified themselves as law enforcement and gave the suspect a verbal command to stop, he began resisting deputies and attempted to flee the scene on foot. The suspect was taken into custody after a brief struggle.

Deputies went on to identify the suspect as 35-year-old Bobby Joe Ross III. As authorities searched Ross, they located clothing from the store and over 10 Xanax tablets.

As they questioned Ross, he allegedly admitted to stealing the clothing items and that he had a prescription for the Xanax tablets; however, he was unable to provide deputies with the prescription.

Ross was arrested and charged with Theft, Resisting an Officer, and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.

