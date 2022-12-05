ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

WQAD

Warrant issued in Tuesday stabbing of 15-year-old in Rock Island

A warrant has been issued for the suspect in the Tuesday stabbing of a 15-year-old in Rock Island, according to a news release. On Wednesday, the Rock Island Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for 20-year-old Destiny T.L. Thomas. Thomas is being charged with two counts each of home invasion and aggravated battery. Her bond is set at $250,000.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Woman wanted by Rock Island police after 15-year-old stabbed

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island woman is wanted in connection to the stabbing of a 15-year-old Tuesday morning, police say. Destiny T. L. Thomas, 20, is wanted on the charges of two counts of home invasion and two counts of aggravated battery. Bond is set at $250,000, according to police. Rock Island Police Department obtained an arrest warrant Wednesday.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
WQAD

2 shot, 1 dead in Davenport

The shooting occurred in the 2200 block of West Columbia Avenue. A 34-year-old man died as a result of his wounds, and a 29-year-old was transported to a hospital.
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

40-year-old man found dead in Davenport shooting Monday morning

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A middle-aged man was found dead after an apparent shooting Monday morning, according to the Davenport Police Department. At about 5:07 a.m. on Dec. 5, Davenport officers responded to the 1500 block of West 16th Street after gunshots were reported. At the scene, police found a...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

1 dead, 1 hurt after overnight shooting in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened late Monday night. According to Davenport Police, officers responded to the 2200 block of W. Columbia Ave. for a report of shots fired at 9:53 p.m. Officers say when they arrived, they found a 34-year-old man dead...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

15-year-old girl stabbed in Rock Island, police say

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left a teenage girl with a life-threatening injury. At 12:07 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to Maple Ridge Apartments, 3700 5th Street, for a report of an injured person and found a 15-year-old girl. She was...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Troopers: 1 dead, 1 injured in crash in Henry County, Iowa

HENRY Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A man was injured and a woman was injured after a crash in Henry County Wednesday, according to troopers. State Troopers responded to a crash Wednesday around 2:55 p.m. to the 2500 block of 260th Street, New London, according to a crash report. According to...
HENRY COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Two men die in shootings in Davenport

A shooting late Monday in Davenport left one man dead and another hurt. Police officers were dispatched at 9:53 p.m. to the 2200 block of West Columbia Avenue to investigate a gunfire complaint, according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department. When they arrived, officers found the body...
DAVENPORT, IA
nrgmediadixon.com

Early Morning Stand-off Ends Peacefully as Rock Falls Man Surrenders to Police Following Report of a Battery

On Monday December 5, just after 5:30 am, Rock Falls Police responded to a battery that was reported to have occurred in the 1900 block of Canal Street. The victim reported to police they were battered by 27-year-old Dayton J. Hicks, a family or household member of the victim. It was alleged Hicks was armed with a handgun at the time of the battery. Hicks fled the scene prior to police arriving. A short time later, Rock Falls Police learned that Hicks was at a residence in the 2000 block of Walnut Street in rural Rock Falls.
ROCK FALLS, IL
KCJJ

Chicago man arrested after police chase through Iowa City

An Illinois man has been arrested after police say he led them on a chase through Iowa City. Iowa City Police say 20-year-old Patrick Osterman of Chicago fled from a traffic stop in his 2016 Mercedes Benz Monday night. A Johnson County Sheriff’s deputy caught up with Osterman just after 10pm and reports chasing his vehicle through Iowa City before Osterman finally pulled over on Highway 218 northbound near the Melrose Avenue exit. A search of the car allegedly turned up what investigators describe as a “large” amount of marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia.
IOWA CITY, IA
ourquadcities.com

One dead, one injured after shooting

On Monday December 5, 2022, at approximately 9:53 PM, Davenport Police responded to the 2200 block of W. Columbia Ave in reference to reports of shots fired. Upon investigation, officers located a 34-year-old male deceased, with an apparent gunshot wound. A 29-year-old male was transported by Medic EMS to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCJJ

Coralville man accused of striking wife with baseball bat, throwing bleach on her

A Coralville man faces charges that he threw bleach on his wife and struck her with a baseball bat. Coralville Police were called to a fight at a 1st Street apartment just before 10:45 Tuesday morning. According to arrest records, the victim reported that her husband, 61-year-old Gus Townsend, had struck her with a baseball bat on the left side of her body. He also allegedly threw bleach on her.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCJJ

Transient with history of stealing change from laundry machines arrested again for same offense

A transient with a history of stealing change from laundry machines at Iowa City apartment buildings has been arrested again for the same offense. 22-year-old Kevin Ramirez was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 7:45 Tuesday night. Iowa City Police say surveillance video shows Ramirez breaking into a laundry room at an apartment building at 603 South Dubuque Street just after 1:45am on November 11th and just after 10:30am on November 25th. The landlord had reported recent break-ins where the suspect had taken change from laundry machines.
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

Fire crews respond to overnight house fire in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Firefighters responded to an overnight house fire in Rock Island Wednesday. The fire happened at a home on 5th Street near 23rd Avenue. A TV6 crew on the scene saw smoke coming from the house and firefighters breaking windows from the upper story. Details are...
ROCK ISLAND, IL

