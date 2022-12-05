On Monday December 5, just after 5:30 am, Rock Falls Police responded to a battery that was reported to have occurred in the 1900 block of Canal Street. The victim reported to police they were battered by 27-year-old Dayton J. Hicks, a family or household member of the victim. It was alleged Hicks was armed with a handgun at the time of the battery. Hicks fled the scene prior to police arriving. A short time later, Rock Falls Police learned that Hicks was at a residence in the 2000 block of Walnut Street in rural Rock Falls.

ROCK FALLS, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO