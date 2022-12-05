Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Warrant issued in Tuesday stabbing of 15-year-old in Rock Island
A warrant has been issued for the suspect in the Tuesday stabbing of a 15-year-old in Rock Island, according to a news release. On Wednesday, the Rock Island Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for 20-year-old Destiny T.L. Thomas. Thomas is being charged with two counts each of home invasion and aggravated battery. Her bond is set at $250,000.
KWQC
Woman wanted by Rock Island police after 15-year-old stabbed
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island woman is wanted in connection to the stabbing of a 15-year-old Tuesday morning, police say. Destiny T. L. Thomas, 20, is wanted on the charges of two counts of home invasion and two counts of aggravated battery. Bond is set at $250,000, according to police. Rock Island Police Department obtained an arrest warrant Wednesday.
Men accused of Davenport 17-year-old's murder extradited to RICO, one given additional charges
A pair of suspects are back in the Quad Cities, and one faces additional charges after they were arrested and extradited following the Sept. 18 homicide of a Davenport teenager. 17-year-old Corion Thomas of East Moline and 22-year-old Davyon J. Q. Woods-Jackson of Rock Island were extradited back to the...
WQAD
2 shot, 1 dead in Davenport
The shooting occurred in the 2200 block of West Columbia Avenue. A 34-year-old man died as a result of his wounds, and a 29-year-old was transported to a hospital.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Rock Island, Bettendorf police apprehended
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man wanted by Rock Island and Bettendorf police was apprehended. Beau Eversoll, 42, was wanted by Rock Island Police Department for burglary of a building. He was also wanted by Bettendorf police for theft, and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent.
40-year-old man found dead in Davenport shooting Monday morning
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A middle-aged man was found dead after an apparent shooting Monday morning, according to the Davenport Police Department. At about 5:07 a.m. on Dec. 5, Davenport officers responded to the 1500 block of West 16th Street after gunshots were reported. At the scene, police found a...
KWQC
1 dead, 1 hurt after overnight shooting in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened late Monday night. According to Davenport Police, officers responded to the 2200 block of W. Columbia Ave. for a report of shots fired at 9:53 p.m. Officers say when they arrived, they found a 34-year-old man dead...
KWQC
15-year-old girl stabbed in Rock Island, police say
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left a teenage girl with a life-threatening injury. At 12:07 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to Maple Ridge Apartments, 3700 5th Street, for a report of an injured person and found a 15-year-old girl. She was...
KWQC
Troopers: 1 dead, 1 injured in crash in Henry County, Iowa
HENRY Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A man was injured and a woman was injured after a crash in Henry County Wednesday, according to troopers. State Troopers responded to a crash Wednesday around 2:55 p.m. to the 2500 block of 260th Street, New London, according to a crash report. According to...
Sioux City Journal
Two men die in shootings in Davenport
A shooting late Monday in Davenport left one man dead and another hurt. Police officers were dispatched at 9:53 p.m. to the 2200 block of West Columbia Avenue to investigate a gunfire complaint, according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department. When they arrived, officers found the body...
Police: 15-year-old girl stabbed outside Maple Ridge Apartments early Tuesday morning
ROCK ISLAND, Ill — A 15-year-old girl is in stable condition after being stabbed overnight in Rock Island Tuesday, according to police. Now investigators are searching for the suspect. Officers with the Rock Island Police Department responded to the 3700 block of 5th Street near the Maple Ridge Apartments...
nrgmediadixon.com
Early Morning Stand-off Ends Peacefully as Rock Falls Man Surrenders to Police Following Report of a Battery
On Monday December 5, just after 5:30 am, Rock Falls Police responded to a battery that was reported to have occurred in the 1900 block of Canal Street. The victim reported to police they were battered by 27-year-old Dayton J. Hicks, a family or household member of the victim. It was alleged Hicks was armed with a handgun at the time of the battery. Hicks fled the scene prior to police arriving. A short time later, Rock Falls Police learned that Hicks was at a residence in the 2000 block of Walnut Street in rural Rock Falls.
KCJJ
Chicago man arrested after police chase through Iowa City
An Illinois man has been arrested after police say he led them on a chase through Iowa City. Iowa City Police say 20-year-old Patrick Osterman of Chicago fled from a traffic stop in his 2016 Mercedes Benz Monday night. A Johnson County Sheriff’s deputy caught up with Osterman just after 10pm and reports chasing his vehicle through Iowa City before Osterman finally pulled over on Highway 218 northbound near the Melrose Avenue exit. A search of the car allegedly turned up what investigators describe as a “large” amount of marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia.
KCJJ
Cedar County Sheriff’s Office announces $5,000 reward for info on subject who shot cat with crossbow bolt
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office has announced a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a subject who shot a cat with a crossbow bolt. The reward money is being provided by the Iowa chapter of the Humane Society. The cat, named “Atticus”, is among eight...
ourquadcities.com
One dead, one injured after shooting
On Monday December 5, 2022, at approximately 9:53 PM, Davenport Police responded to the 2200 block of W. Columbia Ave in reference to reports of shots fired. Upon investigation, officers located a 34-year-old male deceased, with an apparent gunshot wound. A 29-year-old male was transported by Medic EMS to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.
KCJJ
Coralville man accused of striking wife with baseball bat, throwing bleach on her
A Coralville man faces charges that he threw bleach on his wife and struck her with a baseball bat. Coralville Police were called to a fight at a 1st Street apartment just before 10:45 Tuesday morning. According to arrest records, the victim reported that her husband, 61-year-old Gus Townsend, had struck her with a baseball bat on the left side of her body. He also allegedly threw bleach on her.
KWQC
Former Davenport West High School teacher found guilty in invasion of privacy case
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A former Davenport West High School science teacher has been found guilty of secretly recording people in various stages of undress in his Bettendorf home. Clinton R. Vanfossen, 61, will be sentenced Jan. 5 on five counts of invasion of privacy, one count each of preventing...
KCJJ
Transient with history of stealing change from laundry machines arrested again for same offense
A transient with a history of stealing change from laundry machines at Iowa City apartment buildings has been arrested again for the same offense. 22-year-old Kevin Ramirez was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 7:45 Tuesday night. Iowa City Police say surveillance video shows Ramirez breaking into a laundry room at an apartment building at 603 South Dubuque Street just after 1:45am on November 11th and just after 10:30am on November 25th. The landlord had reported recent break-ins where the suspect had taken change from laundry machines.
KWQC
Fire crews respond to overnight house fire in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Firefighters responded to an overnight house fire in Rock Island Wednesday. The fire happened at a home on 5th Street near 23rd Avenue. A TV6 crew on the scene saw smoke coming from the house and firefighters breaking windows from the upper story. Details are...
KWQC
Boy charged with making threats toward Knoxville School District students
KNOXVILLE, Ill. (KWQC) - A boy is facing charges after police say he made threats toward students in the Knoxville School District. The Knox County Sheriff’s Department on Monday received a complaint about harassment and threats made to a school, according to deputies. Deputies learned a boy from another...
Comments / 0