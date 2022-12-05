Read full article on original website
Former Wellington Police Chief Pleads Guilty in Assault Case
After allegedly assaulting a fellow coworker in December of 2020, former Wellington City Police Chief Rory Bradley has had a continuing court case in regard to the allegations. Based on video and testimony of the victim, Bradley had assaulted the victim by first placing them in a headlock. He was...
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JENEANE ANN OLSON POWELL, Deceased, Carbon County Seventh District Court, State of Utah, Probate No. 223700071. All persons having claims against the above estate are to take notice that Billie Jean Sacco has been appointed Administrator of the above named estate and creditors are required to present their claims to the undersigned or to the Clerk of the Court within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice or be forever barred.
Sally Mauro Organizes Food Drive
Prior to Thanksgiving, the Sally Mauro student government sponsored a school-wide food drive. Students collected food for the Carbon County Food Bank and Carbon Caring for Kids. The food drive lasted from Nov. 14-21 and the school collected 1,072 items. “Our student government has sponsored this in years past, and...
HELPER CITY PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION
The Helper City Planning and Zoning Board meets the third Wednesday of each month at 6:00 P.M. in the Helper City Council Chambers at the Helper Civic Auditorium, 19 South Main Street, Helper, Utah. Due to Covid-19 it is possible meetings will be held electronically and begin at 5:00 p.m.
Inaugural Banquet Honors Nurses
The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce paid tribute to nurses on Wednesday evening with its inaugural banquet. In its first year, the banquet aimed to honor nurses, LPNs and CNAs in Carbon County. Each medical professional was invited to attend the event for free with a guest in tow. The...
Christmas Treasures Fill Carbon High
Carbon Christmas was in full swing on Saturday as the Christmas Treasures Holiday Market filled the halls of Carbon High School (CHS). Hosted from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. that day, a $.50 entry fee entered attendees into hourly giveaways that were donated by vendors. The various vendors brought many...
Richard A.Z Moffitt
Richard was born March 27, 1944 in Castle Dale, UT. At 78, Richard passed away on November 28, 2022 in Salt Lake City, UT. He is survived by his wife Shirly and children (John), Richard, Delayna, Julie, his grandchildren Brickey, Angel, Cody, Solitude, Andrew and Ford, great granddaughter Aspen, his brothers Willie, Max and Larry Lopan, and sister Rheta Swank.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Public Notice is hereby given that the following Public Hearings will be held to receive public comment on the 2023 budgets as listed below:. • Emery County Special Service District 1: 12-12-22 @ 10:00 a.m. • San Rafael SSD: 12-13-22 @ 2:00 p.m. • Emery County Fire Protection, SSD: 12-19-22...
Lady Pirates Seeking Answers
Green River loaded the buses for two road games last week. While the Lady Pirates took a big swing at Milford on Tuesday, the Tigers held their ground. Green River was up 12-5 before Milford went on a 20-2 run in the second quarter. Milford continued to pour it on in the second half and went on to win 52-36.
Dinos Outrun Bears
Carbon welcomed in Summit Academy on Friday night and immediately went to work. The Lady Dinos jumped out to a huge 18-7 lead after the first, but it would not last. The Bears maintained their composer and fought back in the second quarter to trail 27-22 at the break. Any hopes of completing the comeback were quickly dashed in the third quarter as Carbon returned to its groove to the tune of an 18-3 jam. The Dinos went on to win by a score of 52-36.
