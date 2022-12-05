ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morro Bay, CA

What are the nine most expensive homes that sold in North Coast SLO County the week of Nov. 27?

By SLO Tribune Bot
San Luis Obispo Tribune
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Sale closed in Morro Bay: $2.2 million for a three-bedroom home

The spacious property located on Highway 1 in Morro Bay was sold on Nov. 15, 2022 for $2,150,000, or $728 per square foot. The house built in 2006 has an interior space of 2,954 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 9,271-square-foot lot.
MORRO BAY, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Atascadero the week of Nov. 27

A house in Atascadero that sold for $1.1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Atascadero in the past two weeks. In total, 11 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last two weeks, with an average price of $700,909. The average price per square foot ended up at $406.
ATASCADERO, CA
KEYT

Construction on portion of Santa Maria Way to begin Dec. 9

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria Way between Sunrise Drive and Dauphin Street will be under construction starting Friday, Dec. 9. Crews will be installing sewer lines to support new residential construction in the area. The underground construction is expected to be completed by January 2023 and until then,...
SANTA MARIA, CA
KGET

Missing 17-year-old from Bakersfield located in San Luis Obispo County waters: sheriff

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said a missing 17-year-old from Bakersfield was rescued from waters Wednesday near Pirates Cove. San Luis Obispo officials said the unidentified 17-year-old was reported missing by family on Tuesday. Deputies found the teen’s vehicle at the Pirates Cove parking lot but the teen was […]
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
kcbx.org

Mountain lion sightings have increased in San Luis Obispo County. Here's why

Some San Luis Obispo residents have recently reported mountain lion sightings around the Irish Hills and Johnson Ranch open spaces. According to California Department of Fish and Wildlife SLO County Unit Biologist Brandon Swanson, there are several potential reasons residents have been seeing mountain lions. One explanation is that a male lion might have recently lost control over his territory.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Cal Fire SLO and SLO Search and Rescue save missing 17-year-old in cliff rescue at Pirates Cove in Avila Beach

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo alongside SLO Sheriff Search and Rescue were on the sight of a cliff rescue at Cave Landing Road at Pirates Cove in Avila Beach around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. The post Cal Fire SLO and SLO Search and Rescue save missing 17-year-old in cliff rescue at Pirates Cove in Avila Beach appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
AVILA BEACH, CA
travelawaits.com

8 Amazing Things To Do In San Luis Obispo According To Locals

Most people have heard of Hearst Castle, California Polytechnic State University, the Madonna Inn, and the plethora of wineries that dot the area. Yet it was not until I had a chance to explore like a local that I understood how much San Luis Obispo has to offer visitors. Located...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Paso Robles

Paso Robles is a small town in name and character: from the charming cafes to the sprawling vineyards to the glistening sunset views, Paso Robles is full of vibrance and warmth. Despite having a population of 31,000, there is no shortage of places to see and things to do in Paso Robles.
PASO ROBLES, CA
SFGate

The Daily 12-06-22 Unexpected monarch butterfly explosion hits hidden Calif. spot

If you’re heading south on the section of Highway 1 that bisects downtown of the tiny Central Coast enclave, you’ll pass through several blocks of motels, restaurants and retail storefronts surrounded by giant tracts of trailer and RV parks. As the road takes a bend toward the coastline of Oceano Dunes Natural Preserve, there is an anonymous-looking 2-acre stand of eucalyptus trees.  That grove, once a small artichoke farm, is one of the most prolific population centers in North America of the endangered western monarch butterfly. And this is the perfect time to see them. After a handful of dire years, the endangered western monarch is experiencing an unexpected population boom.  • BART made over $1M in fare revenue from your mistakes
PISMO BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy