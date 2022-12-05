What are the nine most expensive homes that sold in North Coast SLO County the week of Nov. 27?

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What are the six most expensive homes that sold in Pismo Beach the week of Nov. 27?
A house in Pismo Beach that sold for $1.9 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Pismo Beach in the last four weeks. In total, 6 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past four weeks, with an average price of $1.5 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $806.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in Paso Robles the week of Nov. 27?
A house in Paso Robles that sold for $1.2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Paso Robles in the past two weeks. In total, 12 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last two weeks, with an average price of $640,333. The average price per square foot ended up at $377.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See the change in real estate prices in Arroyo Grande the week of Nov. 27
The median price per square foot for a home in Arroyo Grande in the last week was $439. That’s $19 less than the San Luis Obispo County median. The most expensive community in San Luis Obispo County is Cambria, where the median price per square foot in the past week was $1,268.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sale closed in Morro Bay: $2.2 million for a three-bedroom home
The spacious property located on Highway 1 in Morro Bay was sold on Nov. 15, 2022 for $2,150,000, or $728 per square foot. The house built in 2006 has an interior space of 2,954 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 9,271-square-foot lot.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Atascadero the week of Nov. 27
A house in Atascadero that sold for $1.1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Atascadero in the past two weeks. In total, 11 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last two weeks, with an average price of $700,909. The average price per square foot ended up at $406.
KEYT
Construction on portion of Santa Maria Way to begin Dec. 9
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria Way between Sunrise Drive and Dauphin Street will be under construction starting Friday, Dec. 9. Crews will be installing sewer lines to support new residential construction in the area. The underground construction is expected to be completed by January 2023 and until then,...
Missing 17-year-old from Bakersfield located in San Luis Obispo County waters: sheriff
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said a missing 17-year-old from Bakersfield was rescued from waters Wednesday near Pirates Cove. San Luis Obispo officials said the unidentified 17-year-old was reported missing by family on Tuesday. Deputies found the teen’s vehicle at the Pirates Cove parking lot but the teen was […]
kcbx.org
Mountain lion sightings have increased in San Luis Obispo County. Here's why
Some San Luis Obispo residents have recently reported mountain lion sightings around the Irish Hills and Johnson Ranch open spaces. According to California Department of Fish and Wildlife SLO County Unit Biologist Brandon Swanson, there are several potential reasons residents have been seeing mountain lions. One explanation is that a male lion might have recently lost control over his territory.
Cal Fire SLO and SLO Search and Rescue save missing 17-year-old in cliff rescue at Pirates Cove in Avila Beach
Cal Fire San Luis Obispo alongside SLO Sheriff Search and Rescue were on the sight of a cliff rescue at Cave Landing Road at Pirates Cove in Avila Beach around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. The post Cal Fire SLO and SLO Search and Rescue save missing 17-year-old in cliff rescue at Pirates Cove in Avila Beach appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
travelawaits.com
8 Amazing Things To Do In San Luis Obispo According To Locals
Most people have heard of Hearst Castle, California Polytechnic State University, the Madonna Inn, and the plethora of wineries that dot the area. Yet it was not until I had a chance to explore like a local that I understood how much San Luis Obispo has to offer visitors. Located...
Trial to decide future of 2,400-acre Wild Cherry Canyon has ended. Here’s what’s next
PG&E is battling a home developer over its lease for the land.
Missing person rescued from ‘inaccessible beach’ near Pirate’s Cove
The man apparently spent the night stuck on the beach after being reported missing.
Storm brought nearly 11 inches of rain to one SLO County spot. Here’s what your area got
And the forecast shows more rain may be on the way.
Upbeat barber has been cutting hair in SLO County for 50 years: ‘Corky’s quite a guy’
At age 94, Corky Miles still provides trims to local ranchers, businessmen, retirees and tourists.
Firefighters put out room fire in San Luis Obispo County
Firefighters put out a residential room fire at Stage Springs Road and Old Goat Road on Monday, according to Cal Fire in San Luis Obispo County. The post Firefighters put out room fire in San Luis Obispo County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Paso Robles
Paso Robles is a small town in name and character: from the charming cafes to the sprawling vineyards to the glistening sunset views, Paso Robles is full of vibrance and warmth. Despite having a population of 31,000, there is no shortage of places to see and things to do in Paso Robles.
Santa Barbara and Paso Robles restaurants receive MICHELIN Stars
Montecito's Caruso's and Paso Robles' The Restaurant at Justin made the MICHELIN Guide's selective list announced on Monday night. The post Santa Barbara and Paso Robles restaurants receive MICHELIN Stars appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
The city of Lompoc shares housing element update during city council meeting
LOMPOC, Calif.- The city presented the latest update on the housing element plan it's been finalizing over the past couple of months. The post The city of Lompoc shares housing element update during city council meeting appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
The Daily 12-06-22 Unexpected monarch butterfly explosion hits hidden Calif. spot
If you’re heading south on the section of Highway 1 that bisects downtown of the tiny Central Coast enclave, you’ll pass through several blocks of motels, restaurants and retail storefronts surrounded by giant tracts of trailer and RV parks. As the road takes a bend toward the coastline of Oceano Dunes Natural Preserve, there is an anonymous-looking 2-acre stand of eucalyptus trees. That grove, once a small artichoke farm, is one of the most prolific population centers in North America of the endangered western monarch butterfly. And this is the perfect time to see them. After a handful of dire years, the endangered western monarch is experiencing an unexpected population boom. • BART made over $1M in fare revenue from your mistakes
Two Central Coast restaurants earn MICHELIN stars
Eighteen California restaurants received new MICHELIN Star awards this year, including two on the Central Coast.
Comments / 0