Warrick County, IN

UPDATE: I-64 reopens after cattle truck overturns in Warrick County

By Seth Austin, Aaron Chatman
 3 days ago

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Monday afternoon, a truck carrying a dozen cattle overturned on I-64 near the 31 mile-marker in Warrick County.

A fire was reported in the accident. In an update on social media, Sgt. Todd Ringle says the driver of the cattle truck received minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

“Local farmers, firefighters, and a towing service are currently attempting to extricate the cattle from the trailer,” said Sgt. Ringle on Twitter.

Officials tell us thirty-one cows survived the accident and were taken away by local farmers. Another thirteen did not survive the crash or had to be put down due to their injuries. As of Tuesday morning, more than a dozen cows are still on the loose.

I-64 near Lynnville has since reopened following the incident.

This is a developing story.

WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

