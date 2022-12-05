Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
numberfire.com
Milwaukee's Serge Ibaka (illness) active on Wednesday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Serge Ibaka (illness) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Sacramento Kings. Ibaka is listed as available after the veteran missed seven games with an illness. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 158.7 minutes this season, Ibaka is averaging 0.78 FanDuel points per minute.
numberfire.com
Utah's Malik Beasley starting on Wednesday in place of Lauri Markkanen (illness)
Utah Jazz point guard Malik Beasley is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Beasley will get the start on Wednesday with Lauri Markkanen sidelined with an illness. Our models expect Beasley to play 26.3 minutes against the Warriors. Beasley's Wednesday projection includes 14.4 points,...
numberfire.com
Mike Conley (knee) expected to return Friday for Jazz
Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley (knee) is expected to play Friday versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Conley missed the last nine games for the Jazz. Collin Sexton, who left early Wednesday with a hamstring injury, will likely move back to the bench after filling in for Conley with the starters.
numberfire.com
Devonte' Graham (toe) active for New Orleans' Wednesday matchup
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (toe) is active for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Graham will be available despite being listed as questionable with a toe sprain. In 15.0 expected minutes, our models project Graham to score 12.3 FanDuel points. Graham's projection includes 6.6 points, 1.2 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Heat's Gabe Vincent (knee) out again on Thursday
Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent (knee) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Vincent continues to deal with a knee injury and will remain sidelined on Thursday. His next chance to play will come against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. Vincent is averaging...
Suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka's troubles continue to mount with reported split from actress Nia Long
In September, the Celtics announced they had retained an independent law firm to investigate. Coach Ime Udoka was later suspended for the entire season.
numberfire.com
Chicago's Javonte Green (knee) remains out on Wednesday night
Chicago Bulls guard Javonte Green (knee) is ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Green will sit out his second straight game with right knee soreness. Expect Patrick Williams to see an uptick in minutes on Wednesday night. Williams' current projection includes 12.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.2...
numberfire.com
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado (rib) questionable for Friday
New Orleans Pelicans point guard Jose Alvarado is questionable for Friday versus the Phoenix Suns due to a rib contusion. Alvarado left Wednesday's game early with a rib contusion. He received X-rays afterward that fortunately came back negative, so it appears to only be a day-to-day concern. Devonte' Graham and Dyson Daniels will be in line for more minutes if Alvarado misses Friday's matchup.
numberfire.com
Cameron Payne playing with Suns' second unit on Wednesday night
Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Boton Celtics. Payne will come off the bench after Chris Paul was announced as Wednesday's starter. In 16.8 expected minutes, our models project Payne to score 17.0 FanDuel points. Payne's projection includes 8.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Chicago's Alex Caruso (ankle) active on Wednesday
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Caruso will suit up on Wednesday night despite being labeled as questionable with an ankle injury. In 27.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Caruso to score 22.8 FanDuel points. Caruso's projection includes 8.0 points, 3.4...
numberfire.com
Torrey Craig (groin) starting in Phoenix's Wednesday lineup, Ish Wainright to bench
Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig (groin) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. After a three game absence with a right groin strain, Craig will make his return at home. In 27.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Craig to score 22.0 FanDuel points. Craig's projection includes 9.2 points,...
numberfire.com
Ish Wainright operating in bench role for Suns on Wednesday
Phoenix Suns forward Ish Wainright is not starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Boston Celtics. Wainwright will come off the bench after Torrey Craig was picked as Wednesday's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 124.3 minutes this season, Wainright is averaging 0.76 FanDuel points per minute.
numberfire.com
Jazz starting Walker Kessler on Wednesday, Jarred Vanderbilt to bench
Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler is starting in Wednesday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Kessler will make his first career start after Jarred Vanderbilt was benched on Wednesday night. In 22.3 expected minutes, our models project Kessler to score 26.1 FanDuel points. Kessler's projection includes 9.4 points, 7.3 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Miami's Duncan Robinson (ankle) will play in Tuesday's contest against Detroit
Miami Heat small forward Duncan Robinson (ankle) is active for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Robinson will suit up in Miami despite dealing with a left ankle sprain. In 11.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Robinson to score 8.7 FanDuel points. Robinson's projection includes 5.1 points, 1.3 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Miami's Tyler Herro (ankle) active for Tuesday's game versus Pistons
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (ankle) will play in Tuesday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Herro will be active at home despite being listed with a left ankle sprain. In 34.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Herro to score 33.3 FanDuel points. Herro's Tuesday projection includes 19.9 points, 5.5 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Boston's Malcolm Brogdon (illness) available on Wednesday
Boston Celtics shooting guard Malcolm Brogdon (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Brogdon has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Suns on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 24.0 minutes against Phoenix. Brogdon's Wednesday projection includes 12.8 points, 3.8 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Max Strus (shoulder) available for Heat on Tuesday night
Miami Heat guard Max Strus (shoulder) will play in Tuesday's game versus the Detroit Pistons. Strus will be active for the Heat after he was designated as probable with shoulder Impingement. In 34.8 expected minutes, our models project Strus to score 25.6 FanDuel points. Strus' current projection includes 14.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Heat starting Max Strus for inactive Jimmy Butler (conditioning) on Tuesday
Miami Heat guard Max Strus is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Detroit Pistons. Strus will make his 14th start this season after Jimmy Butler was held out for conditioning purposes. In a matchup against a Pistons' team allowing 39.7 FanDuel points per game to small forwards, numberFire's models project Strus to score 25.6 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Thunder starting Aleksej Pokusevski for Lu Dort (knee) on Wednesday night
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Aleksej Pokusevski is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Memphis Grizzlies. Pokusevski will join Oklahoma City Thunder's first unit after Lu Dort was held out with a knee ailment. In 24.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Pokusevski to score 23.8 FanDuel points. Pokusevski's projection includes 9.4...
numberfire.com
Wizards starting Corey Kispert for inactive Bradley Beal (hamstring) on Wednesday
Washington Wizards small forward Corey Kispert is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Chicago Bulls. Kispert will make his tenth start this season after Bradley Beal was ruled out with a hamstring ailment. In 33.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Kispert to score 22.2 FanDuel points. Kispert's projection includes 12.3...
Comments / 0