New Orleans Pelicans point guard Jose Alvarado is questionable for Friday versus the Phoenix Suns due to a rib contusion. Alvarado left Wednesday's game early with a rib contusion. He received X-rays afterward that fortunately came back negative, so it appears to only be a day-to-day concern. Devonte' Graham and Dyson Daniels will be in line for more minutes if Alvarado misses Friday's matchup.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO