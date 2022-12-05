ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

Worst Holiday Gifts To Give In Buffalo

Now is the season to spend and if you are out and about looking for the perfect gift for someone from Buffalo, there are some gifts to avoid. Everyone always wants to give the perfect gift, but there is a fine line between the best and worst gifts when it comes to giving in Western New York. Some gifts are just a big no-no.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

A New Fried Chicken Restaurant Will Be Spicing Up North Buffalo Soon

North Buffalo will be getting a 'hot' new friend chicken joint soon. Just like how our chicken wings put Buffalo on the map, hot fried chicken put Nashville on the map. We'll soon be able to enjoy some spice from the south when Hen House Nashville Fried Chicken opens up at 690 Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo. Sal Andolina, the founder of Hen House, told WKBW,
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Despicable Fee Is Going Away In Western New York

It sounds too good to be true, but it is actually happening: one Western New York town is waiving a fee that we all hate. You may have noticed it over the years: as we get closer to the holidays, some places in Western New York will go out of their way to make residents feel that giving spirit.
KENMORE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

To Western New Yorkers Who Hate Anchor Bar: Stop

It's time to end the hate people are throwing at the birthplace of our culinary achievement once and for all. Look I get it. Bar Bill. Duff's. Elmo's. Gabriel's Gate. 9/11 Tavern. Wingnutz. Kelly's Corner. Sal's Lounge. Doc Sullivan's. Also many other places you probably prefer but you get the idea. Buffalo is full of places to get amazing wings that some people know about, while only locals know about the others.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New Bus Service On The Way To Buffalo

For people looking to travel to and from Buffalo, there have always been tons of options. From flying through the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport to hopping on an Amtrak through one of Buffalo's two train stations, getting to and from the 716 has not been a problem. Now, thanks to a new partnership in the intracity bus industry, there are now more options available to travel to and from the Queen City.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

University at Buffalo sells historic Butler Mansion

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The University at Buffalo Foundation announced the sale of the Butler Mansion. The historic building was sold to Douglas Development for $3.75 million. The building was gifted to UB in 2000 by Delaware North CEO Jeremy Jacobs. UB has used the building as a continuing education and training facility.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Exactly How Poopy Is It In Buffalo?

There are few things that people from Buffalo and Western New York love more than sports, wings, and beer. One of those things happens to be our dogs. I don't know about you, but my two pups mean the world to me. However, as I walk my dogs every day I can help but notice that it seems like there is dog poop everywhere in Buffalo, but exactly how poopy is Buffalo compared to other places around the country?
BUFFALO, NY
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Flyfishing for Steelhead Trout Around Buffalo, NY

The region surrounding Buffalo boasts some of the best steelhead trout fishing opportunities in America, if not the world. With more than 118 miles of fishing access, a long season — October through April — and stunning scenery, the steelhead trout fishing in the Buffalo area is simply exceptional.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Hundreds of trees taken down at Ralph Wilson Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Wednesday, we got an update on the construction at the old LaSalle Park. If you've driven by the park this week, you have probably noticed hundreds of trees have been taken down. Hundreds of trees are coming down, and the City of Buffalo says thousands...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Best Places To Go On A Date This Winter In Buffalo

With cuffing season in full swing, if you haven't already locked down your winter boo, you may still be interviewing a potential body warmer or two to help you get through this long cold winter. If you are, then inevitably you'll need to find a few places to hang out to get to know your possible cuddle candidate.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

"716MAS" at RiverWorks

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Totally Buffalo celebrated its fifth annual "716MAS" this weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, their original Christmas shopping event featured live music, visits from Santa, and plenty of other holiday fun. More than 100 local vendors offered jewelry, art, apparel and plenty of other shopportunities. "These are...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Dunkirk ice cream plant acquired by Ferrero Group

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Italian company The Ferrero Group, which owns brands including Nutella, Kinder, and Tic Tac, on Wednesday announced it has acquired Wells Enterprises, maker of popular ice cream brands and owner of the Dunkirk ice cream manufacturing plant. The deal is set to close in early 2023. In addition to Dunkirk, Wells […]
DUNKIRK, NY
2 On Your Side

Niawanda Park pavilion dedicated to former City of Tonawanda mayor

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — On Wednesday, a popular pavilion in the City of Tonawanda was renamed to honor one of the city's former officials. The City officially dedicated the newly renamed pavilion at Niawanda Park as the "Pilozzi pavilion." That's named in honor of former City of Tonawanda Mayor Ronald Pilozzi, who passed away earlier this year.
TONAWANDA, NY
