thecollegiatelive.com
Scuffle between GRCC and Glen Oaks Community College basketball teams leads to investigation
The Grand Rapids Community College men’s basketball program is facing an investigation after an altercation took place during its Dec. 3 94-73 win against Glen Oaks Community College. Midway through the second half, sophomore big man Isaac Warning was shoved from behind by GOCC’s Lavonta Ash, resulting in a...
MLive.com
West Catholic’s Tim Kloska earns Michigan AP Division 5-6 Player of the Year
Tim Kloska’s performance in West Catholic’s five-game playoff run alone might have been enough for him to garner all-state consideration. The 6-foot, 200-pound running back rushed for 1,145 yards and 19 touchdowns in the five games combined. That included 330 yards and five touchdowns in West Catholic’s s Division 6 state semifinal win over Clinton and 241 yards and four scores in the Falcons’ 59-14 win over Negaunee in the championship game at Ford Field in Detroit.
Western Michigan targeting Lance Taylor as next head coach
Western Michigan has targeted Louisville offensive coordinator Lance Taylor to be the school's next head coach, sources told Pete Thamel.
Tuesday night hoops recap
Grand Rapids Christian squared off against South Christian on opening night. The Eagles won 5-47 against the Sailors.
WWMTCw
Former WMU football coach P.J. Fleck signs contract extension with Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The University of Minnesota Athletic Department announced Wednesday that football head coach P.J. Fleck is expected to stay until 2029. P.J. Fleck signed a seven-year, $42 million deal, which is an increase of one million per year over his previous deal, according to sports writer Matt Fortuna.
MLive.com
Muskegon-area high school basketball scoreboard for Dec. 6
MUSKEGON – Below are the final scores from across the Muskegon-area high school basketball landscape from Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. Stay tuned to the MLive High School Sports channel for an in-depth roundup of Tuesday night’s games in the Muskegon area. --- BOYS BASKETBALL. Reeths-Puffer 56, Allendale 54.
UPMATTERS
High School Basketball Highlights (12/6)
Highlights from Escanaba’s big win over Negaunee and Houghton’s victory over L’Anse. Highlights from the Gladstone and Ishpeming game and Calumet thrilling comeback win over Dollar Bay.
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Hart, Michigan assistant, reportedly interviewed for HC opening following B1G Championship
Mike Hart reportedly interviewed for a job opening after Michigan’s win over Purdue in the B1G Championship. It was with a program in the MAC. Western Michigan fired HC Tim Lester on Nov. 28 after his first losing season. The Broncos finished the season at 5-7 despite wins in their final two games.
WILX-TV
Grand Ledge High School basketball coach charged with 3rd OWI
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - According to Eaton County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Chris Anderson, Travis Schellhammer was charged on Monday for operating a car while intoxicated and impaired and failing to properly stop at a property damage accident. Schellhammer was listed as the Grand Ledge High School boys’ varsity head basketball coach.
MLive.com
Schoolcraft begins boys hoops state title defense with win over Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, MI – A couple of air-balled 3-pointers weren’t an ideal start for a Schoolcraft team looking to defend its Division 3 state championship, but it didn’t take long for the Eagles to find a rhythm and pull away with a 60-44 season-opening win over Vicksburg on Thursday.
GRPS mourns after middle school coach dies
A Grand Rapids Public Schools coach has died.
The richest woman in Michigan
Kalamazoo is a town in the southwest region of Michigan. It is equidistant from two major American cities, Chicago and Detroit, each less than 150 miles away. In this small Michigan town, Dr. Homer Stryker created a medical equipment company in 1941 that has been growing since then, and in 2020, its revenue exceeded $14.4 billion. This successful company made Stryker's family one of the richest in the country. Three family members are on the annual Forbes 400 list: Ronda, Pat, and Jon.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Lake Doster Golf Club suffers $100,000 in damage
PLAINWELL—Damage done to the sixth and seventh greens at Lake Doster Golf Club will cost upwards of $100,000 to repair, according to head golf professional Matt Townsley. “The greens were completely destroyed,” Townsley said. “There was no way to save them. We have to start over with them from square one.”
Muskegon woman celebrates removal of tennis ball-sized brain tumor
A woman is celebrating an incredible recovery after doctors removed a tennis ball-sized tumor from her brain.
UPMATTERS
Life since winning Remarkable Women contest
ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Remarkable women of the Upper Peninsula contest is a chance to recognize the remarkable women who are making differences everyday in our communities. These are people who don’t like to brag about themselves, but you can by nominating them and letting us know what makes them so remarkable.
UPMATTERS
DNR announces funding for 4 park projects in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources has approved funding for 13 park projects across the state, including four in West Michigan. The 13 projects will cost an estimated $7.4 million, covered by grants from the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
Harper Creek teacher retires before investigation done
A Harper Creek High School teacher who was under investigation has retired, the school says.
4 Kalamazoo Area Businesses That Have/Had Operated for 100+ Years
In this day and age, seeing a business that has been in business for 20+ years feels impressive. At least to me. Withstanding the fluctuating economy, change in consumer demands, and a pandemic on top of all of that has to be tough. And yet, there are many businesses that have endured.
Take this 1.5-Hour Route to See the Best Wyoming & Grandville Christmas Lights. Includes Jenison & Hudsonville, too!
If want a fun-filled evening of looking at Christmas lights in the Granville-Jenison-Wyoming-Hudsonville area, this is the route for you!. Start off with a sweet cookie & ice cream treat from the Underground Cookie Club -perhaps the Christmas cake ice cream treat? – and chase it down with 18 fantastic light displays.
UPMATTERS
Two Marquette County parks recommended for grant-funded upgrades
LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced on Wednesday that they recommended 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam are receiving a combined $7,477,100 in Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grants. Two community parks in Marquette County are on the list: Michigamme Township Park and Tourist Park in Marquette.
