ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

Comments / 0

Related
MLive.com

West Catholic’s Tim Kloska earns Michigan AP Division 5-6 Player of the Year

Tim Kloska’s performance in West Catholic’s five-game playoff run alone might have been enough for him to garner all-state consideration. The 6-foot, 200-pound running back rushed for 1,145 yards and 19 touchdowns in the five games combined. That included 330 yards and five touchdowns in West Catholic’s s Division 6 state semifinal win over Clinton and 241 yards and four scores in the Falcons’ 59-14 win over Negaunee in the championship game at Ford Field in Detroit.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

Muskegon-area high school basketball scoreboard for Dec. 6

MUSKEGON – Below are the final scores from across the Muskegon-area high school basketball landscape from Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. Stay tuned to the MLive High School Sports channel for an in-depth roundup of Tuesday night’s games in the Muskegon area. --- BOYS BASKETBALL. Reeths-Puffer 56, Allendale 54.
MUSKEGON, MI
UPMATTERS

High School Basketball Highlights (12/6)

Highlights from Escanaba’s big win over Negaunee and Houghton’s victory over L’Anse. Highlights from the Gladstone and Ishpeming game and Calumet thrilling comeback win over Dollar Bay.
ESCANABA, MI
WILX-TV

Grand Ledge High School basketball coach charged with 3rd OWI

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - According to Eaton County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Chris Anderson, Travis Schellhammer was charged on Monday for operating a car while intoxicated and impaired and failing to properly stop at a property damage accident. Schellhammer was listed as the Grand Ledge High School boys’ varsity head basketball coach.
GRAND LEDGE, MI
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Michigan

Kalamazoo is a town in the southwest region of Michigan. It is equidistant from two major American cities, Chicago and Detroit, each less than 150 miles away. In this small Michigan town, Dr. Homer Stryker created a medical equipment company in 1941 that has been growing since then, and in 2020, its revenue exceeded $14.4 billion. This successful company made Stryker's family one of the richest in the country. Three family members are on the annual Forbes 400 list: Ronda, Pat, and Jon.
PORTAGE, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Lake Doster Golf Club suffers $100,000 in damage

PLAINWELL—Damage done to the sixth and seventh greens at Lake Doster Golf Club will cost upwards of $100,000 to repair, according to head golf professional Matt Townsley. “The greens were completely destroyed,” Townsley said. “There was no way to save them. We have to start over with them from square one.”
PLAINWELL, MI
UPMATTERS

Life since winning Remarkable Women contest

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Remarkable women of the Upper Peninsula contest is a chance to recognize the remarkable women who are making differences everyday in our communities. These are people who don’t like to brag about themselves, but you can by nominating them and letting us know what makes them so remarkable.
ESCANABA, MI
UPMATTERS

DNR announces funding for 4 park projects in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources has approved funding for 13 park projects across the state, including four in West Michigan. The 13 projects will cost an estimated $7.4 million, covered by grants from the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
MICHIGAN STATE
UPMATTERS

Two Marquette County parks recommended for grant-funded upgrades

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced on Wednesday that they recommended 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam are receiving a combined $7,477,100 in Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grants. Two community parks in Marquette County are on the list: Michigamme Township Park and Tourist Park in Marquette.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy