Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Weekend Precipitation Risk Analysis for Southern California as Rain and Mountain Snow Move InSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Amazon Studios in Culver City: The Future of Filmmaking is HereHerbie J PilatoCulver City, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
The new list of Michelin-starred Restaurants is Here!Caroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Man Who Shot Lady Gaga's Dog Walker in Pet Theft Sentenced to 21 YearsNews TenderLos Angeles, CA
Related
localocnews.com
CHP Investigative Services Unit arrests 27 suspects, shuts down fraudulent citation sign-off ring
In 2020, the California Highway Patrol’s (CHP) Southern Division Investigative Services Unit (ISU) personnel identified a street racing promoter who illegally signed off over 250 citations that were issued during street racing operations in Los Angeles and Orange Counties. The promoter signed off the citations for profit and used the names of various current and retired law enforcement officers.
localocnews.com
La Palma police blotter, November 23 to November 30, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. November 23, 2022. Counseling...
localocnews.com
CHP officer injured in crash in Garden Grove
On Sunday, December 4, 2022, at approximately 8:44 p.m., a California Highway Patrol (CHP) officer was involved in a traffic crash, when the officer’s 2018 Dodge patrol vehicle was struck while on the right shoulder of State Route 22 westbound, west of Euclid Street. The CHP officer was helping...
localocnews.com
Tustin suspects arrested after stealing gas from vehicles
Tustin police officers were dispatched to two male subjects possibly stealing gasoline from vehicles and prowling in a residential area. Officers quickly responded and located two males matching the provided description. As one subject surrendered the other fled towards the Tustin Library. The outstanding subject was seen running towards the...
localocnews.com
Another victory for the City of Santa Ana and the SAPD against their police union
SANTA ANA, Calif. – The City of Santa Ana continues to win in court against frivolous lawsuits brought by the Santa Ana Police Officers Association. Last week, Orange County Superior Court Judge Ronald Bauer granted motions filed by the City of Santa Ana and Police Chief David Valentin attacking the complaint filed against them by plaintiffs Santa Ana Police Officers Association (SAPOA) and Doe Officers. Plaintiffs now have until Dec. 27 to amend their complaint to state a valid claim. If they fail to do so, their lawsuit will be dismissed.
localocnews.com
Santa Ana City Council installation set for Dec. 13
SANTA ANA, Calif. – For the first time in Santa Ana’s 153-year history, a woman will be sworn in as mayor next week, along with three City Councilmembers. In the Nov. 8, 2022, General Municipal Election, Santa Ana voters elected Valerie Amezcua as mayor, Benjamin Vazquez to represent City Council Ward 2, Mayor Pro Tem Phil Bacerra to serve another term for City Council Ward 4, and Councilmember David Penaloza to again represent City Council Ward 6. The mayor serves a two-year term and councilmembers serve four-year terms.
localocnews.com
Join the Community Walk at your Lakewood park
Get to know more of your neighbors on a family-friendly walk around your local park on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9 to 10 a.m. Walk and talk while enjoying Lakewood’s beautiful parks on a two-mile route. Meet at the park office for light refreshments, water and a map of...
localocnews.com
Santa Ana man heads to prison after allowing his infant daughter to ingest Fentanyl
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A second striker has been sentenced to four years in state prison after his 10-month-old daughter had to be revived with Narcan after ingesting his fentanyl from a straw in June. Jovany Armando EncisoSolorio, 31, of Santa Ana, pleaded guilty to one felony count of...
localocnews.com
Westmont of Cypress holding Holiday Mixer on December 8, 2022
You are invited to the Holiday Mixer on Thursday, December 8, 2022 from 4-6 p.m. Let’s celebrate the Holiday Season with our friends in the industry at Westmont of Cypress! Join us for a Holiday Mixer with festive beverages and hor’s oeuvres prepared fresh by our culinary team!
localocnews.com
The OC Supervisors will host a Holiday Open House on Dec. 14
The O.C. Board of Supervisors is hosting a 2022 Holiday Open House at their new County Administration North (CAN) Building on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. This event will be located at 400 W. Civic Center Dr., Sixth Floor, in Santa Ana. The Supervisors...
localocnews.com
Anaheim to usher in new mayor, three incoming City Council members on Tuesday
ANAHEIM, Calif. (Dec. 4, 2022) — Anaheim is set administer the oath of office and swear in a new mayor and three other incoming City Council members on Tuesday. The incoming mayor and Council members were elected by Anaheim voters in the Nov. 8 election, the results of were certified on Dec. 2 after several weeks of vote counting by the Orange County Registrar of Voters.
localocnews.com
Orange County Historical Society to hear about Company L at the Mexican border and during World War One Thursday, December 8th
The Orange County Historical Society December meeting will highlight Santa Ana’s historic National Guard unit, Company L. Speaker Richard Hartman will discuss their service at the Mexican border and during WWI. Company L of California’s 7th Infantry was called to active duty in June of 1916 (along with the...
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, December 7, 2022:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Mostly clear, with a low around 45. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Highs are expected to remain in...
localocnews.com
Food Distribution Event to take place at Ehlers Event Center on December 10, 2022
On Saturday, December 10, 2022 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., please join Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva, Senator Josh Newman, Orange County Supervisor Doug Chaffee and United across Borders Foundation for a food distribution and resource event at the Ehlers Event Center, 8150 Knott Avenue in Buena Park. Food and...
localocnews.com
Mayor Derek Reeve Says Goodbye to Dais After over a Decade on City Council
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
Los Alamitos 2022 Holiday Decorating Contest
Decorate your home in the holiday spirit! The Los Alamitos Recreation and Community Services Department would like to invite all City of Los Alamitos residents to participate in the 2022 Holiday Decorating Contest sponsored by Ganahl Lumber. No registration is required; all decorated homes will be judged on Wednesday, December...
localocnews.com
Love Boat Gala at Balboa Bay Resort Raises $475K for Childhelp
Several hundred guests boarded the Love Boat at the Balboa Bay Resort on October 1 to raise funds for the Orange County chapter of Childhelp, an organization that exists to meet the physical, emotional, educational and spiritual needs of abused, neglected and at-risk children by focusing on advocacy, intervention, treatment, prevention, family resilience and community outreach.
localocnews.com
Former long-time Tustin coach Myron Miller a special guest at Laguna Beach’s regional final
Laguna Beach Coach John Shanahan (left) with former Tustin Coach Myron Miller before Saturday’s regional. (Photo: Tom Connolly, For OC Sports Zone). Former long-time Tustin High School football coach Myron Miller was a guest of Laguna Beach Coach John Shanahan during the CIF State Regional 4A Bowl Game Saturday between Laguna Beach and Granada Hills.
localocnews.com
Orange County Registrar Certifies Election Results
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
$3.1 million raised at Gala in support of SCFTA
Guests of the 48th annual Candlelight Concert transcended away to the city that never sleeps for a night of 1980’s New York elegance on Friday, December 2, for the premier charity gala of Orange County. Guests arrived at an immersive replica of America’s most beloved Central Park. The elevator lobby was transformed into a luminous garden, with luscious greenery and dim lighting to give an outdoor feel. The angularity of the Fire Bird art installation was used to represent the myriad of angles that comprise the Brooklyn Bridge, transforming the terrace into a geometric celebration of the New York skyline.
Comments / 0