Long Beach, CA

localocnews.com

CHP Investigative Services Unit arrests 27 suspects, shuts down fraudulent citation sign-off ring

In 2020, the California Highway Patrol’s (CHP) Southern Division Investigative Services Unit (ISU) personnel identified a street racing promoter who illegally signed off over 250 citations that were issued during street racing operations in Los Angeles and Orange Counties. The promoter signed off the citations for profit and used the names of various current and retired law enforcement officers.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

La Palma police blotter, November 23 to November 30, 2022

The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. November 23, 2022. Counseling...
LA PALMA, CA
localocnews.com

CHP officer injured in crash in Garden Grove

On Sunday, December 4, 2022, at approximately 8:44 p.m., a California Highway Patrol (CHP) officer was involved in a traffic crash, when the officer’s 2018 Dodge patrol vehicle was struck while on the right shoulder of State Route 22 westbound, west of Euclid Street. The CHP officer was helping...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
localocnews.com

Tustin suspects arrested after stealing gas from vehicles

Tustin police officers were dispatched to two male subjects possibly stealing gasoline from vehicles and prowling in a residential area. Officers quickly responded and located two males matching the provided description. As one subject surrendered the other fled towards the Tustin Library. The outstanding subject was seen running towards the...
TUSTIN, CA
localocnews.com

Another victory for the City of Santa Ana and the SAPD against their police union

SANTA ANA, Calif. – The City of Santa Ana continues to win in court against frivolous lawsuits brought by the Santa Ana Police Officers Association. Last week, Orange County Superior Court Judge Ronald Bauer granted motions filed by the City of Santa Ana and Police Chief David Valentin attacking the complaint filed against them by plaintiffs Santa Ana Police Officers Association (SAPOA) and Doe Officers. Plaintiffs now have until Dec. 27 to amend their complaint to state a valid claim. If they fail to do so, their lawsuit will be dismissed.
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

Santa Ana City Council installation set for Dec. 13

SANTA ANA, Calif. – For the first time in Santa Ana’s 153-year history, a woman will be sworn in as mayor next week, along with three City Councilmembers. In the Nov. 8, 2022, General Municipal Election, Santa Ana voters elected Valerie Amezcua as mayor, Benjamin Vazquez to represent City Council Ward 2, Mayor Pro Tem Phil Bacerra to serve another term for City Council Ward 4, and Councilmember David Penaloza to again represent City Council Ward 6. The mayor serves a two-year term and councilmembers serve four-year terms.
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

Join the Community Walk at your Lakewood park

Get to know more of your neighbors on a family-friendly walk around your local park on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9 to 10 a.m. Walk and talk while enjoying Lakewood’s beautiful parks on a two-mile route. Meet at the park office for light refreshments, water and a map of...
LAKEWOOD, CA
localocnews.com

Westmont of Cypress holding Holiday Mixer on December 8, 2022

You are invited to the Holiday Mixer on Thursday, December 8, 2022 from 4-6 p.m. Let’s celebrate the Holiday Season with our friends in the industry at Westmont of Cypress! Join us for a Holiday Mixer with festive beverages and hor’s oeuvres prepared fresh by our culinary team!
CYPRESS, CA
localocnews.com

The OC Supervisors will host a Holiday Open House on Dec. 14

The O.C. Board of Supervisors is hosting a 2022 Holiday Open House at their new County Administration North (CAN) Building on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. This event will be located at 400 W. Civic Center Dr., Sixth Floor, in Santa Ana. The Supervisors...
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

Anaheim to usher in new mayor, three incoming City Council members on Tuesday

ANAHEIM, Calif. (Dec. 4, 2022) — Anaheim is set administer the oath of office and swear in a new mayor and three other incoming City Council members on Tuesday. The incoming mayor and Council members were elected by Anaheim voters in the Nov. 8 election, the results of were certified on Dec. 2 after several weeks of vote counting by the Orange County Registrar of Voters.
ANAHEIM, CA
localocnews.com

Mayor Derek Reeve Says Goodbye to Dais After over a Decade on City Council

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localocnews.com

Los Alamitos 2022 Holiday Decorating Contest

Decorate your home in the holiday spirit! The Los Alamitos Recreation and Community Services Department would like to invite all City of Los Alamitos residents to participate in the 2022 Holiday Decorating Contest sponsored by Ganahl Lumber. No registration is required; all decorated homes will be judged on Wednesday, December...
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
localocnews.com

Love Boat Gala at Balboa Bay Resort Raises $475K for Childhelp

Several hundred guests boarded the Love Boat at the Balboa Bay Resort on October 1 to raise funds for the Orange County chapter of Childhelp, an organization that exists to meet the physical, emotional, educational and spiritual needs of abused, neglected and at-risk children by focusing on advocacy, intervention, treatment, prevention, family resilience and community outreach.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Former long-time Tustin coach Myron Miller a special guest at Laguna Beach’s regional final

Laguna Beach Coach John Shanahan (left) with former Tustin Coach Myron Miller before Saturday’s regional. (Photo: Tom Connolly, For OC Sports Zone). Former long-time Tustin High School football coach Myron Miller was a guest of Laguna Beach Coach John Shanahan during the CIF State Regional 4A Bowl Game Saturday between Laguna Beach and Granada Hills.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Orange County Registrar Certifies Election Results

ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

$3.1 million raised at Gala in support of SCFTA

Guests of the 48th annual Candlelight Concert transcended away to the city that never sleeps for a night of 1980’s New York elegance on Friday, December 2, for the premier charity gala of Orange County. Guests arrived at an immersive replica of America’s most beloved Central Park. The elevator lobby was transformed into a luminous garden, with luscious greenery and dim lighting to give an outdoor feel. The angularity of the Fire Bird art installation was used to represent the myriad of angles that comprise the Brooklyn Bridge, transforming the terrace into a geometric celebration of the New York skyline.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

