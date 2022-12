Pete Alonso blasted 40 homers for the Mets last season. Francisco Lindor hit 26. Those are acceptable numbers for a 1-2 punch in a major league lineup. But the Mets weren’t nearly as successful in receiving bop beyond their All-Star first baseman and franchise shortstop. Eduardo Escobar’s September surge got him to 20 homers, but the next-highest total was 16 apiece from Brandon Nimmo and Starling Marte. Overall, the Mets finished tied for 15th in MLB with 171 homers. That raises the question of whether the Mets need additional long-ball threats in constructing a roster and lineup for next season. “If the overall...

ATLANTA, NY ・ 40 MINUTES AGO