ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tullahoma, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thunder1320.com

Tony Dewitt Trail

Mr. Tony Dewitt Trail, age 86, of Beechgrove, was born on December 20, 1935, in Coffee County, TN, to the late Easton and Dora Trail. He is also preceded in death by 11 brothers and sisters, and grandson Benjamin Trail. Mr. Trail is survived by his son, Robert Trail (Cindy) of Manchester, two grandsons, Robby, and Timothy Trail, and three great granddaughters, Peyton and Hannah Trail, and Sophie Trail.
BEECHGROVE, TN
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

DAVID CARROLL: Drunker than Cooter Brown

I’m quite proud of my rural upbringing in a country store in Bryant, Ala. We had only one school, one restaurant, and no traffic lights. We used to grow cotton, then flowers, and of course potatoes. I mean taters. The late country comedian Minnie Pearl spent some time near...
BRYANT, AL
On Target News

Dunn Resigns as Tullahoma Alderman

Tullahoma Aldermen Robin Dunn has resigned, effective immediately, her position on the board of Mayor and Aldermen. Dunn served on the board for five years. According to the Tullahoma city charter, the board has up to 30 days to select a citizen to replace Dunn. The person selected will serve out the rest of Dunn’s term, which will be in August 2024.
TULLAHOMA, TN
WKRN

SROs confiscate hundreds of vape pens in Giles County

Giles County School's SROs have confiscated hundreds of vape pens some including THC. SROs confiscate hundreds of vape pens in Giles County. Giles County School's SROs have confiscated hundreds of vape pens some including THC. Woman charged with transferring money from iPhone. Woman charged with transferring money from iPhone. ‘Light...
GILES COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Video shows what led to a Columbia Academy coach’s resignation

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A basketball coach and teacher at a Columbia private school stepped down last week after a video shows he threw a basketball at one of his players. Columbia Academy confirmed Stephen Fields resigned Thursday after he was suspended for the basketball incident. Video shows Fields throwing a basketball at a female student and hitting her in the face. School president James Thomas said Fields worked at the school for six years.
COLUMBIA, TN
wgnsradio.com

Smyrna's Carter Selected as Mr. Football

Tennessee’s best high school football players for 2022 were recognized at the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards luncheon hosted by the Tennessee Titans. Smyrna senior Arion Carter was selected as Class 6A Mr. Football. Carter rushed for nearly 12-hundred yards this season with 19 touchdowns. He also had over 90 tackles and three forced fumbles along with an interception for the Bulldog's defense.
SMYRNA, TN
Nashville Parent

Animal Shelters Unite for Operation Silent Night

Adoption specials and fostering opportunities help animals find a home for the holidays Adoptable animals at Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC), Metro Animal Care and Control (MACC) in Nashville and Cheatham County Animal Control (CCAC) are hopeful that Christmas Eve will find them amongst presents by the tree. To help make sure these animals’ wishes are not only in their dreams, the three agencies are offering adoption specials through December 24 and recruiting foster families.
NASHVILLE, TN
travelawaits.com

My 8 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Chattanooga, Tennessee

Chattanooga is tucked in the shadow of Lookout Mountain. The Tennessee River runs through this city located in southeastern Tennessee. Chattanooga has a vibrancy that has lured me for years. Nestled on the border of Northwest Georgia and Northeast Alabama, the Chattanooga Choo Choo, museums, and southern food have been calling me! This October, on a hosted trip, my husband Keith and I visited and sampled some of the wonderful restaurants, many offering comfort foods that Chattanoogans enjoy every day.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WKRN

Maury County deputy's vehicle struck at crash scene

A Maury County deputy was transported to the emergency room after their patrol vehicle was struck while assisting a crash scene. Maury County deputy’s vehicle struck at crash scene. A Maury County deputy was transported to the emergency room after their patrol vehicle was struck while assisting a crash...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Home Explodes in Lakewood Park

Coffee County EMS, rescue squad and sheriff deputies also responded. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced and recognized news broadcasters and play-by-play sportscasters. Current General Manager Rooster 101.5 FM, 93.9 The Duck and Whiskey Country 105.1 and 95.9. He is currently the play-by-play voice of the Coffee County Red Raiders (28 years) on The Rooster 101.5 and can be heard M-F broadcasting our local news. Lucky has done play-by-play for 3,662 (and counting) sports events on Radio & TV. He also served 4 years as the Public Information Officer for the Coffee Co. Sheriff's Dept. and taught Radio/TV for 6 years at Grundy County High School.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Fatal Crash on Hwy 55

At 6:50 a.m. Tuesday morning a four-vehicle accident occurred on Hwy 55 inside Warren County. According to Trooper Ben Cannon’s report a 2007 Jeep Wrangler, driven by 18 year-old Daniel Davidson of Rock Island, was traveling east on Highway 55 when, for unknown reasons, crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a 2012 Ford Focus, driven by 37 year old Veronica Grifaldo of McMinnville. Her passenger, 23 year-old Jennifer Grifaldo of McMinnville, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 2015 Ford Fiesta, driven by a 17 year-old juvenile, struck the Focus on the passenger side. Behind the Fiesta a 1998 Toyota Camry, driven by 69 year-old Donald Carey of McMinnville, was traveling outbound when he swerved to avoid the crashing vehicles and went into a concrete drain tile.
WARREN COUNTY, TN
thunder1320.com

CHS WRESTLING RESULTS: DEC 6, 2022

Oakland (Girls) vs. Coffee County High School (Girls) @ Oakland/Coffee County Tri on 12/06/2022. Oakland (Girls) (OAKG) 36.0 Coffee County High School (Girls) (COFG) 12.0. 100: Double Forfeit 107: Molly Cole (OAKG) over (COFG) (For.) 114: Jamilynn Burton (OAKG) over Jasmine Norris (COFG) (Fall 0:25) 120: Mila Risner (OAKG) over Gabriella Silva (COFG) (Fall 0:20) 126: Mirah Currie (OAKG) over (COFG) (For.) 132: Ava Norwood (OAKG) over (COFG) (For.) 138: Jianna Bare (COFG) over Zayra Hernandez (OAKG) (Fall 0:17) 145: Abigail Vanderheyden (OAKG) over (COFG) (For.) 152: Double Forfeit 165: Estrella Howard (COFG) over Paige Grago (OAKG) (Fall 1:32) 185: Double Forfeit 235: Double Forfeit.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
ValueWalk

$1,000 Bonus Checks from Tennessee Could Be Possible Before Christmas

Some Tennessee residents may soon get $1,000 in the form of bonus checks. The Budget and Finance Committee recently approved the $1,000 bonus checks from Tennessee. These bonus checks, however, are specifically for public employees in Coffee County, Tennessee. $1,000 Bonus Checks From Tennessee: Who Could Get Them?. Earlier this...
TENNESSEE STATE
thunder1320.com

FAFSA Frenzy in the Coffee County High School library, Dec. 8

FAFSA Frenzy Day is Thursday, December 8, from 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm in the Central High School library. Students who have not finished their FAFSA, have questions or want to make sure everything has been submitted properly are encouraged to attend. Students can also get help adding parents’ 2021 tax information.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy