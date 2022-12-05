Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thunder1320.com
Tony Dewitt Trail
Mr. Tony Dewitt Trail, age 86, of Beechgrove, was born on December 20, 1935, in Coffee County, TN, to the late Easton and Dora Trail. He is also preceded in death by 11 brothers and sisters, and grandson Benjamin Trail. Mr. Trail is survived by his son, Robert Trail (Cindy) of Manchester, two grandsons, Robby, and Timothy Trail, and three great granddaughters, Peyton and Hannah Trail, and Sophie Trail.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
DAVID CARROLL: Drunker than Cooter Brown
I’m quite proud of my rural upbringing in a country store in Bryant, Ala. We had only one school, one restaurant, and no traffic lights. We used to grow cotton, then flowers, and of course potatoes. I mean taters. The late country comedian Minnie Pearl spent some time near...
Dunn Resigns as Tullahoma Alderman
Tullahoma Aldermen Robin Dunn has resigned, effective immediately, her position on the board of Mayor and Aldermen. Dunn served on the board for five years. According to the Tullahoma city charter, the board has up to 30 days to select a citizen to replace Dunn. The person selected will serve out the rest of Dunn’s term, which will be in August 2024.
Judd family files notice to dismiss suit over death records
The family of country singer Naomi Judd on Monday filed a notice to voluntarily dismiss a lawsuit that sought to block journalists from accessing the police investigation records surrounding her death.
WKRN
SROs confiscate hundreds of vape pens in Giles County
Giles County School's SROs have confiscated hundreds of vape pens some including THC. SROs confiscate hundreds of vape pens in Giles County. Giles County School's SROs have confiscated hundreds of vape pens some including THC. Woman charged with transferring money from iPhone. Woman charged with transferring money from iPhone. ‘Light...
Woman charged after incident involving Williamson County mayor
A woman is facing an assault charge in connection with an incident from last week involving an elected official in Williamson County.
thunder1320.com
Students’ lunch money cards stolen by McMinnville school secretary, police say
Last month a McMinnville school secretary was arrested after a police department detective found that she had stolen pandemic food benefit cards from two elementary school students. She then used the cards to buy groceries. On November 18, 2022, a parent filed a complaint with the McMinnville Police Department after...
WSMV
Video shows what led to a Columbia Academy coach’s resignation
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A basketball coach and teacher at a Columbia private school stepped down last week after a video shows he threw a basketball at one of his players. Columbia Academy confirmed Stephen Fields resigned Thursday after he was suspended for the basketball incident. Video shows Fields throwing a basketball at a female student and hitting her in the face. School president James Thomas said Fields worked at the school for six years.
wgnsradio.com
Smyrna's Carter Selected as Mr. Football
Tennessee’s best high school football players for 2022 were recognized at the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards luncheon hosted by the Tennessee Titans. Smyrna senior Arion Carter was selected as Class 6A Mr. Football. Carter rushed for nearly 12-hundred yards this season with 19 touchdowns. He also had over 90 tackles and three forced fumbles along with an interception for the Bulldog's defense.
Nashville Parent
Animal Shelters Unite for Operation Silent Night
Adoption specials and fostering opportunities help animals find a home for the holidays Adoptable animals at Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC), Metro Animal Care and Control (MACC) in Nashville and Cheatham County Animal Control (CCAC) are hopeful that Christmas Eve will find them amongst presents by the tree. To help make sure these animals’ wishes are not only in their dreams, the three agencies are offering adoption specials through December 24 and recruiting foster families.
travelawaits.com
My 8 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Chattanooga, Tennessee
Chattanooga is tucked in the shadow of Lookout Mountain. The Tennessee River runs through this city located in southeastern Tennessee. Chattanooga has a vibrancy that has lured me for years. Nestled on the border of Northwest Georgia and Northeast Alabama, the Chattanooga Choo Choo, museums, and southern food have been calling me! This October, on a hosted trip, my husband Keith and I visited and sampled some of the wonderful restaurants, many offering comfort foods that Chattanoogans enjoy every day.
WKRN
Maury County deputy's vehicle struck at crash scene
A Maury County deputy was transported to the emergency room after their patrol vehicle was struck while assisting a crash scene. Maury County deputy’s vehicle struck at crash scene. A Maury County deputy was transported to the emergency room after their patrol vehicle was struck while assisting a crash...
Home Explodes in Lakewood Park
Coffee County EMS, rescue squad and sheriff deputies also responded. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced and recognized news broadcasters and play-by-play sportscasters. Current General Manager Rooster 101.5 FM, 93.9 The Duck and Whiskey Country 105.1 and 95.9. He is currently the play-by-play voice of the Coffee County Red Raiders (28 years) on The Rooster 101.5 and can be heard M-F broadcasting our local news. Lucky has done play-by-play for 3,662 (and counting) sports events on Radio & TV. He also served 4 years as the Public Information Officer for the Coffee Co. Sheriff's Dept. and taught Radio/TV for 6 years at Grundy County High School.
Fatal Crash on Hwy 55
At 6:50 a.m. Tuesday morning a four-vehicle accident occurred on Hwy 55 inside Warren County. According to Trooper Ben Cannon’s report a 2007 Jeep Wrangler, driven by 18 year-old Daniel Davidson of Rock Island, was traveling east on Highway 55 when, for unknown reasons, crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a 2012 Ford Focus, driven by 37 year old Veronica Grifaldo of McMinnville. Her passenger, 23 year-old Jennifer Grifaldo of McMinnville, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 2015 Ford Fiesta, driven by a 17 year-old juvenile, struck the Focus on the passenger side. Behind the Fiesta a 1998 Toyota Camry, driven by 69 year-old Donald Carey of McMinnville, was traveling outbound when he swerved to avoid the crashing vehicles and went into a concrete drain tile.
thunder1320.com
CHS WRESTLING RESULTS: DEC 6, 2022
Oakland (Girls) vs. Coffee County High School (Girls) @ Oakland/Coffee County Tri on 12/06/2022. Oakland (Girls) (OAKG) 36.0 Coffee County High School (Girls) (COFG) 12.0. 100: Double Forfeit 107: Molly Cole (OAKG) over (COFG) (For.) 114: Jamilynn Burton (OAKG) over Jasmine Norris (COFG) (Fall 0:25) 120: Mila Risner (OAKG) over Gabriella Silva (COFG) (Fall 0:20) 126: Mirah Currie (OAKG) over (COFG) (For.) 132: Ava Norwood (OAKG) over (COFG) (For.) 138: Jianna Bare (COFG) over Zayra Hernandez (OAKG) (Fall 0:17) 145: Abigail Vanderheyden (OAKG) over (COFG) (For.) 152: Double Forfeit 165: Estrella Howard (COFG) over Paige Grago (OAKG) (Fall 1:32) 185: Double Forfeit 235: Double Forfeit.
‘Shady business’: Man blames HOA for towed truck
A La Vergne resident came home from a three-day trip to discover his truck missing, only to find out later it had been towed for a flat tire.
These Tennessee Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including several in Tennessee.
ValueWalk
$1,000 Bonus Checks from Tennessee Could Be Possible Before Christmas
Some Tennessee residents may soon get $1,000 in the form of bonus checks. The Budget and Finance Committee recently approved the $1,000 bonus checks from Tennessee. These bonus checks, however, are specifically for public employees in Coffee County, Tennessee. $1,000 Bonus Checks From Tennessee: Who Could Get Them?. Earlier this...
thunder1320.com
FAFSA Frenzy in the Coffee County High School library, Dec. 8
FAFSA Frenzy Day is Thursday, December 8, from 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm in the Central High School library. Students who have not finished their FAFSA, have questions or want to make sure everything has been submitted properly are encouraged to attend. Students can also get help adding parents’ 2021 tax information.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Maury County (Maury County, TN)
The Maury County Fire Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Tuesday. The accident occurred on Dr. Robertson Road in the morning. According to the officials, the person involved in the accident was a deputy from the Maury County Sheriff’s Office.
Comments / 0