Elon Musk’s medical device company Neuralink is facing federal investigation for potentially abusing animals in its attempt to develop a brain implant for humans, according to a report from Reuters. Musk, whose year was marked by a series of company crises, including a severe devaluation of Tesla’s stock and his tumultuous acquisition of Twitter, is now facing an investigation by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Inspector General regarding alleged violations of the Animal Welfare Act. Reports emerged in February that more than a dozen primates died or were euthanized as a result of Neuralink’s research, but that number may have only...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO