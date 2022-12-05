ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Rolling Stone

Elon Musk’s Brain Implant Company Probed for Animal Abuse: Report

Elon Musk’s medical device company Neuralink is facing federal investigation for potentially abusing animals in its attempt to develop a brain implant for humans, according to a report from Reuters.  Musk, whose year was marked by a series of company crises, including a severe devaluation of Tesla’s stock and his tumultuous acquisition of Twitter, is now facing an investigation by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Inspector General regarding alleged violations of the Animal Welfare Act. Reports emerged in February that more than a dozen primates died or were euthanized as a result of Neuralink’s research, but that number may have only...
Ars Technica

Neuralink faces federal probe over alleged animal abuse, “hack job” surgeries

Elon Musk's brain-computer interface company Neuralink is under investigation by the US Department of Agriculture for possible animal welfare violations amid allegations from current and former employees that the company abused animals in slapdash research leading to "hack job" surgeries spurred by Musk's rushed timelines. That's all according to an...
The Hill

Elon Musk medical device company faces federal probe amid staff complaints: report

Neuralink, the medical device company owned by Elon Musk, is under investigation from a federal agency for alleged animal welfare violations, Reuters reports. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Inspector General’s office opened the probe at the request of a federal prosecutor, Reuters reported, citing sources. Investigators are reportedly looking at potential violations of the…
Reuters

Pfizer, BioNTech countersue Moderna over COVID-19 vaccine patents

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and its German partner, BioNTech SE (22UAy.DE), fired back at Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) on Monday in a patent lawsuit over their rival COVID-19 vaccines, seeking dismissal of the lawsuit in Boston federal court and an order that Moderna's patents are invalid and not infringed.
The Hill

Hillicon Valley — Feds seeks to block Microsoft’s big merger

Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of gaming company Activision Blizzard hit another roadblock Thursday, with the Democrats on the Federal Trade Commission suing to block the deal.   Meanwhile, the Department of Justice filed a brief to the Supreme Court warning against the justices using an “overly broad” interpretation of Section 230 in a case involving…
CoinDesk

Blockchain Entrepreneur Arrested in California on Fraud Charges

The Justice Department has accused Rikesh Thapa of defrauding his startup tech firm of more than $1 million in U.S. currency, cryptocurrency and utility tokens, according to a press release on Wednesday. Thapa, 28, was arrested on Wednesday in California and is expected to face a federal judge for the...
foodsafetynews.com

Pathogens found on half of the food-safety gloves

Steve Ardagh, chief executive officer for Eagle Protect, is known as “The Glove Guy.” Food Safety News met him at the International Association for Food Protection’s 2021 trade show. It was then we learned about his multi-year microbial analysis of potential pathogenic glove contamination. Eagle Protect, which...
TheConversationAU

Breaking news: making Google and Facebook pay NZ media for content could deliver less than bargained for

Broadcasting Minister Willie Jackson’s announcement of planned legislation requiring big online platforms such as Google and Meta/Facebook to “pay a fair price” to New Zealand news media for their content was welcomed by many as much-needed support for local journalism. But there are good reasons to be cautious. Such deals can lack transparency, provide few guarantees of where revenues go, and may offer little protection of the public interest. The government’s move follows Australia’s 2021 News Media Mandatory Bargaining Code and Canada’s proposed Online News Act. Both require the online giants to reach compensation agreements with news providers or be subject to...
cryptopotato.com

Cryptocurrency Advertizing ìn the US Under Scanner Over Possible Misconduct

The consumer watchdog is reportedly investigating several unnamed crypto firms. The United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is targeting certain crypto companies over deceptive or misleading advertising. With the latest move, the FTC appears to follow in the footsteps of the SEC as the crackdown on the ecosystem broadens. According...
The Guardian

Zero-Covid policy is costing China its role as the world’s workshop

The anti-lockdown unrest gripping China has forced the authorities in Beijing to respond by easing some restrictions in big manufacturing centres, as they map out a “new stage and mission” in the country’s deeply unpopular zero-Covid policy. There are concerns that more freedom of movement could allow...
The Detroit Free Press

Appeals court to look at sanctions imposed on Kraken lawyers

A team of pro-Donald Trump lawyers and their attorneys argued before an appeals court panel Thursday that they should not have to pay sanctions imposed by a federal judge for a lawsuit that sought to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Michigan. In a hearing that lasted more than two hours, a three-judge panel from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit focused their questions on whether some of the sanctioned attorneys should be penalized...
