Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk’s Brain Implant Company Probed for Animal Abuse: Report
Elon Musk’s medical device company Neuralink is facing federal investigation for potentially abusing animals in its attempt to develop a brain implant for humans, according to a report from Reuters. Musk, whose year was marked by a series of company crises, including a severe devaluation of Tesla’s stock and his tumultuous acquisition of Twitter, is now facing an investigation by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Inspector General regarding alleged violations of the Animal Welfare Act. Reports emerged in February that more than a dozen primates died or were euthanized as a result of Neuralink’s research, but that number may have only...
Ars Technica
Neuralink faces federal probe over alleged animal abuse, “hack job” surgeries
Elon Musk's brain-computer interface company Neuralink is under investigation by the US Department of Agriculture for possible animal welfare violations amid allegations from current and former employees that the company abused animals in slapdash research leading to "hack job" surgeries spurred by Musk's rushed timelines. That's all according to an...
Elon Musk medical device company faces federal probe amid staff complaints: report
Neuralink, the medical device company owned by Elon Musk, is under investigation from a federal agency for alleged animal welfare violations, Reuters reports. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Inspector General’s office opened the probe at the request of a federal prosecutor, Reuters reported, citing sources. Investigators are reportedly looking at potential violations of the…
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
DoorDash is laying off 1,250 employees and sounding the alarm on the food delivery industry. 'Today was a wake-up call for DoorDash,' CTO said.
Food delivery giant, DoorDash, says it will continue to search for ways to cut costs after laying off over 1,000 employees.
Fauci isn’t just worried about a ‘wave of infections’ as China reopens. He sees a risk in a whole new wave of mutant variants
Dr. Anthony Fauci during a White House press briefing on Nov. 22, 2022. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, warned about the risks of China’s planned retreat from its zero COVID policy—and reiterated that the pandemic isn’t over. On Wednesday, China eased some...
Pfizer, BioNTech countersue Moderna over COVID-19 vaccine patents
Dec 5 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and its German partner, BioNTech SE (22UAy.DE), fired back at Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) on Monday in a patent lawsuit over their rival COVID-19 vaccines, seeking dismissal of the lawsuit in Boston federal court and an order that Moderna's patents are invalid and not infringed.
Olaplex is hit with a new lawsuit as the hair care brand faces mounting scrutiny
Olaplex, a hair care brand touted by influencers, is facing lawsuits regarding its stock price drop since the IPO and use of the ingredient lilial.
Hillicon Valley — Feds seeks to block Microsoft’s big merger
Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of gaming company Activision Blizzard hit another roadblock Thursday, with the Democrats on the Federal Trade Commission suing to block the deal. Meanwhile, the Department of Justice filed a brief to the Supreme Court warning against the justices using an “overly broad” interpretation of Section 230 in a case involving…
U.S. Justice Dept asks judge to hold Trump team in contempt in documents probe -report
WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has asked a federal judge to hold Donald Trump's office in contempt of court for failing to fully comply with a subpoena to return all classified documents in the former president's possession, the Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
CoinDesk
Blockchain Entrepreneur Arrested in California on Fraud Charges
The Justice Department has accused Rikesh Thapa of defrauding his startup tech firm of more than $1 million in U.S. currency, cryptocurrency and utility tokens, according to a press release on Wednesday. Thapa, 28, was arrested on Wednesday in California and is expected to face a federal judge for the...
foodsafetynews.com
Pathogens found on half of the food-safety gloves
Steve Ardagh, chief executive officer for Eagle Protect, is known as “The Glove Guy.” Food Safety News met him at the International Association for Food Protection’s 2021 trade show. It was then we learned about his multi-year microbial analysis of potential pathogenic glove contamination. Eagle Protect, which...
Breaking news: making Google and Facebook pay NZ media for content could deliver less than bargained for
Broadcasting Minister Willie Jackson’s announcement of planned legislation requiring big online platforms such as Google and Meta/Facebook to “pay a fair price” to New Zealand news media for their content was welcomed by many as much-needed support for local journalism. But there are good reasons to be cautious. Such deals can lack transparency, provide few guarantees of where revenues go, and may offer little protection of the public interest. The government’s move follows Australia’s 2021 News Media Mandatory Bargaining Code and Canada’s proposed Online News Act. Both require the online giants to reach compensation agreements with news providers or be subject to...
With tension rising in the Pacific, US special operators have a new goal: Creating 'multiple dilemmas' for China
The "placement, access, and influence" of US special operators are "extremely powerful" for countering aggression, SOCOM's top general says.
cryptopotato.com
Cryptocurrency Advertizing ìn the US Under Scanner Over Possible Misconduct
The consumer watchdog is reportedly investigating several unnamed crypto firms. The United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is targeting certain crypto companies over deceptive or misleading advertising. With the latest move, the FTC appears to follow in the footsteps of the SEC as the crackdown on the ecosystem broadens. According...
Elon Musk’s Neuralink staff claim his demands to rush brain implant trials led to the needless deaths of 1,500 animals
The company is being probed for potential violations of the Animal Welfare Act.
The U.S. wants Iran off a U.N. women’s rights panel. It’s not that easy.
Many countries loathe Iran’s treatment of women, but they’re uncomfortable with the U.S. dictating who’s deserving of U.N. panel memberships.
Zero-Covid policy is costing China its role as the world’s workshop
The anti-lockdown unrest gripping China has forced the authorities in Beijing to respond by easing some restrictions in big manufacturing centres, as they map out a “new stage and mission” in the country’s deeply unpopular zero-Covid policy. There are concerns that more freedom of movement could allow...
Appeals court to look at sanctions imposed on Kraken lawyers
A team of pro-Donald Trump lawyers and their attorneys argued before an appeals court panel Thursday that they should not have to pay sanctions imposed by a federal judge for a lawsuit that sought to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Michigan. In a hearing that lasted more than two hours, a three-judge panel from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit focused their questions on whether some of the sanctioned attorneys should be penalized...
denver7.com
Biden to visit Arizona computer chip facility to highlight manufacturing growth
President Joe Biden will be in Arizona on Tuesday to visit a Taiwanese computer chip facility where he is set to speak about the White House’s plan to boost U.S. semiconductor manufacturing. Biden will be at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's $12 billion facility to discuss how his "economic plan...
IBTimes
New York City, NY
87K+
Followers
71K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0