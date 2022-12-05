Police investigating car thefts in West Warwick

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after several cars were broken into and stolen in West Warwick last month, according to authorities.

West Warwick Police Captain Briand Ketcham tells 12 News the department received six reports of car thefts between Nov. 20-30.

Ketcham said all of the thefts involved Kias and Hyundais that were locked, and the cars were either parked in driveways or in front of houses.

It’s unclear at this time whether detectives are looking for one or more suspects.

Ketcham recommends concerned residents purchase a steering wheel lock to prevent their vehicles from being taken.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the West Warwick Police Department by calling (401) 821-4323.

