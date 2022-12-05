Read full article on original website
Suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka's troubles continue to mount with reported split from actress Nia Long
In September, the Celtics announced they had retained an independent law firm to investigate. Coach Ime Udoka was later suspended for the entire season.
numberfire.com
Lakers starting Austin Reaves in Wednesday's lineup for inactive Patrick Beverley (knee)
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is starting in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Reaves will get the start after Patrick Beverley was ruled out with knee soreness. In 35.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Reaves to score 25.3 FanDuel points. Reaves' projection includes 12.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (back) active and starting for Lakers on Tuesday night
Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (back) will start in Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Davis will be active on Tuesday night despite being listed with lower back tightness. In 35.2 expected minutes, our models project Davis to score 50.4 FanDuel points. Davis' Tuesday projection includes 24.3 points, 11.8...
numberfire.com
Lakers starting Thomas Bryant for inactive Anthony Davis (illness) on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers center Thomas Bryant is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Toronto Raptors. Bryant will make his second start this season after Anthony Davis was held out with an illness. In a matchup versus a Raptors' team ranked seventh in defensive rating, our models project Bryant to score 22.9 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Doug McDermott (ankle) probable for Spurs on Thursday
San Antonio Spurs forward Doug McDermott (ankle) is probable for Thursday's game against the Houston Rockets. McDermott is probable to return to action against Houston on Thursday. He last played on November 30th. Our models expect him to see 21.7 minutes against the Rockets. McDermott's Thursday projection includes 10.8 points,...
numberfire.com
Schefter: Baltimore's Lamar Jackson (knee) diagnosed with sprained PCL
According to Adam Schefter, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) has been diagnosed with a PCL sprain. Per Schefter, PCL injuries usually take around one-to-three weeks to recover from. With Jackson "less likely" to suit up for Week 14's matchup versus a Pittsburgh Steelers' defense ranked 24th in FanDuel points (19.1) allowed per game to quarterbacks, expect Tyler Huntley to start under center if Jackson is sidelined.
numberfire.com
Patrick Beverley (knee) ruled out for Lakers' Wednesday contest versus Toronto
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Beverley is not active for the second half of the Lakers' back-to-back with recent knee soreness. Expect Russell Westbrook to see more minutes on Wednesday night. Westbrook's current projection includes 17.2 points, 6.9...
numberfire.com
Clippers rule out John Wall (injury management) on Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall (injury management) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Wall will not play in Orlando after the veteran was ruled out for injury management reasons. Expect Terance Mann to see more minutes off the bench on Wednesday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court...
numberfire.com
Brandon Ingram (toe) ruled out for Pelicans again Friday
New Orleans Pelicans small forward Brandon Ingram will not play Friday versus the Phoenix Suns due to a left big toe sprain. Ingram has been ruled out for a sixth straight game and the Pelicans haven't given a timeline on when they expect him to return. Trey Murphy will likely draw another start and Naji Marshall will have additional minutes available off the bench.
numberfire.com
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) questionable for Heat on Thursday
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Dedmon continues to deal with a foot injury and is questionable to face the Clippers on Thursday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 10.1 minutes against Los Angeles. Dedmon's Thursday...
numberfire.com
Tyus Jones starting for Grizzlies Monday in lieu of Ja Morant (ankle)
The Memphis Grizzlies will start Tyus Jones at point guard in Monday's game against the Miami Heat. Jones will take over for Monday's game against the Heat while Morant deals with an ankle injury. Our models project Jones, who has a $5,200 salary on FanDuel, to score 14.4 fantasy points...
numberfire.com
Duncan Robinson (ankle) probable for Miami on Thursday
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (ankle) is probable for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Robinson is dealing with an ankle injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against Los Angeles. Our models expect Robinson to play 12.1 minutes against the Clippers on Thursday. Robinson's Thursday...
numberfire.com
Phoenix's Chris Paul (heel) active on Wednesday
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (heel) will play in Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Paul will make his return to the court after Phoenix's guard sat out 14 games with a heel ailment. In 31.6 expected minutes, our models project Paul to score 36.5 FanDuel points. Paul's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Wizards starting Corey Kispert for inactive Bradley Beal (hamstring) on Wednesday
Washington Wizards small forward Corey Kispert is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Chicago Bulls. Kispert will make his tenth start this season after Bradley Beal was ruled out with a hamstring ailment. In 33.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Kispert to score 22.2 FanDuel points. Kispert's projection includes 12.3...
numberfire.com
Utah's Malik Beasley starting on Wednesday in place of Lauri Markkanen (illness)
Utah Jazz point guard Malik Beasley is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Beasley will get the start on Wednesday with Lauri Markkanen sidelined with an illness. Our models expect Beasley to play 26.3 minutes against the Warriors. Beasley's Wednesday projection includes 14.4 points,...
numberfire.com
Torrey Craig (groin) starting in Phoenix's Wednesday lineup, Ish Wainright to bench
Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig (groin) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. After a three game absence with a right groin strain, Craig will make his return at home. In 27.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Craig to score 22.0 FanDuel points. Craig's projection includes 9.2 points,...
numberfire.com
Heat starting Max Strus for inactive Jimmy Butler (conditioning) on Tuesday
Miami Heat guard Max Strus is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Detroit Pistons. Strus will make his 14th start this season after Jimmy Butler was held out for conditioning purposes. In a matchup against a Pistons' team allowing 39.7 FanDuel points per game to small forwards, numberFire's models project Strus to score 25.6 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Bennedict Mathurin playing with Pacers' second unit on Wednesday
Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Mathurin will come off the bench after Tyrese Haliburton was named Wednesday's starter. In 26.6 expected minutes, our models project Mathurin to score 24.6 FanDuel points. Mathurin's projection includes 16.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.8...
numberfire.com
Paul George not listed on Los Angeles' Wednesday injury report
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George is not listed on Wednesday's injury report against the Orlando Magic. George is on track to play in the first half of their back-to-back on Wednesday. In 35.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project George to score 42.7 FanDuel points. George's projection includes 22.8 points,...
numberfire.com
Cameron Payne playing with Suns' second unit on Wednesday night
Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Boton Celtics. Payne will come off the bench after Chris Paul was announced as Wednesday's starter. In 16.8 expected minutes, our models project Payne to score 17.0 FanDuel points. Payne's projection includes 8.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, and...
