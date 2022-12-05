ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
R.A. Heim

Two stimulus payments totaling up to $1,200 coming to New York families

holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Here's news that will definitely impact your wallet if you have a family in New York. The 2022–2023 New York State budget is sending out checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, the amount you get back is based on your taxable income.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Big Changes Coming for Family Dollar Prices

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Mashed

The Kroger-Albertsons Merger Could Raise Grocery Prices Even Higher

The Kroger-Albertsons merger, which was announced in October (via Bloomberg), has made some people uneasy. Believed to be worth as much as $25 billion, the agreement has raised concerns from the U.S. Senate around anticompetitiveness in the market and is currently under review by the Federal Trade Commission, according to Winsight Grocery Business.
ALASKA STATE
Agriculture Online

3 Big Things Today, December 7, 2022

1. Soybean Futures Rise as China Eases Restrictions. Soybean futures were higher in overnight trading after China said it would ease some of its anti-COVID measures after protests rocked the Asian nation. China eased some of its isolation rules for infected people and ended a requirement for testing in some...
OKLAHOMA STATE
beefmagazine.com

Beef in short supply in 2023

With beef availability projected to decline sharply in 2023, and beef demand remaining on solid footing, cattle prices are almost certain to rise. The most recent USDA monthly estimates peg the domestic per-person beef supply to decline by 5.6% next year. If this occurs, it will be the largest annual decline in U.S. consumer beef availability since 1987.
MISSOURI STATE
Washington Examiner

PepsiCo to slash hundreds of jobs amid inflation: Report

Soda behemoth PepsiCo, Inc is reportedly laying off workers at its North American headquarters, becoming the latest major company to undergo cost-cutting measures in recent weeks. PepsiCo is slashing hundreds of jobs largely concentrated in its beverage unit in a bid to make the company more nimble and "to simplify...
The Independent

Cost of Christmas dinner up 9.3% despite grocery price inflation finally dipping

The cost of a traditional Christmas dinner for four is up by almost 10% on last year to £31 despite grocery price inflation dipping for the first time in 21 months.Groceries are still 14.6% more expensive than they were a year ago but this is down from last month’s 14.7% in a sign that the pace of inflation is easing slightly, according to Kantar.Despite the hint of Christmas relief, shoppers will have to spend an extra £60 in December to buy the same items as last year while the cost of a Christmas dinner for four is up 9.3% to...
Front Office Sports

Sports Drink Leader PepsiCo Laying Off Hundreds

A major sports beverage maker is just the latest household name to slash its workforce. PepsiCo, parent company of Gatorade, is laying off hundreds of employees, according to the Wall Street Journal. The cuts were weighted more toward the company’s beverage sector than its snacks unit, which already reduced its...

