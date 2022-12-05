Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The gas station owner who sold the $2 billion Powerball ticket got a $1 million bonus, and he plans to share it with his 11 grandkids
Joseph Chahayed, 75, received the $1 million check from lottery officials on Tuesday morning outside his store, Joe's Service Center.
Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food Stamps
Formerly known as food stamps, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is the most important anti-hunger initiative in America. According to the United States Department of Agriculture...
10 Dollar Store Items That Aren’t Even Worth the Buck
When you're shopping for a bargain, sometimes the dollar store is a great place to snag deals. In fact, you might be tempted to spring for items that aren't on your shopping list simply because they...
Two stimulus payments totaling up to $1,200 coming to New York families
holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Here's news that will definitely impact your wallet if you have a family in New York. The 2022–2023 New York State budget is sending out checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, the amount you get back is based on your taxable income.
Surprise: Dollar Tree's $1.25 price strategy is actually working
When Dollar Tree said it would raise prices to $1.25 after 35 years sticking to $1, some fans protested and industry analysts questioned the decision.
Big Changes Coming for Family Dollar Prices
Butter Battle: Key Holiday Ingredient Feels Inflation's Pinch
It’s primetime season for home cooks, holiday bakers and more accomplished chefs. And Thanksgiving was just the first act. The holidays bring forth Christmas and Hanukkah cookies, holiday pies, casseroles, mashed potatoes and turkeys. That means it’s primetime for butter — a staple and essential ingredient across seasonal dinner...
The Kroger-Albertsons Merger Could Raise Grocery Prices Even Higher
The Kroger-Albertsons merger, which was announced in October (via Bloomberg), has made some people uneasy. Believed to be worth as much as $25 billion, the agreement has raised concerns from the U.S. Senate around anticompetitiveness in the market and is currently under review by the Federal Trade Commission, according to Winsight Grocery Business.
Agriculture Online
3 Big Things Today, December 7, 2022
1. Soybean Futures Rise as China Eases Restrictions. Soybean futures were higher in overnight trading after China said it would ease some of its anti-COVID measures after protests rocked the Asian nation. China eased some of its isolation rules for infected people and ended a requirement for testing in some...
beefmagazine.com
Beef in short supply in 2023
With beef availability projected to decline sharply in 2023, and beef demand remaining on solid footing, cattle prices are almost certain to rise. The most recent USDA monthly estimates peg the domestic per-person beef supply to decline by 5.6% next year. If this occurs, it will be the largest annual decline in U.S. consumer beef availability since 1987.
Washington Examiner
PepsiCo to slash hundreds of jobs amid inflation: Report
Soda behemoth PepsiCo, Inc is reportedly laying off workers at its North American headquarters, becoming the latest major company to undergo cost-cutting measures in recent weeks. PepsiCo is slashing hundreds of jobs largely concentrated in its beverage unit in a bid to make the company more nimble and "to simplify...
Cost of Christmas dinner up 9.3% despite grocery price inflation finally dipping
The cost of a traditional Christmas dinner for four is up by almost 10% on last year to £31 despite grocery price inflation dipping for the first time in 21 months.Groceries are still 14.6% more expensive than they were a year ago but this is down from last month’s 14.7% in a sign that the pace of inflation is easing slightly, according to Kantar.Despite the hint of Christmas relief, shoppers will have to spend an extra £60 in December to buy the same items as last year while the cost of a Christmas dinner for four is up 9.3% to...
Animals Farmed: China’s pig skyscraper, lab-grown meat and egg shortages
Welcome to our monthly roundup of the biggest issues in farming and food production, with must-read reports from around the web
Sports Drink Leader PepsiCo Laying Off Hundreds
A major sports beverage maker is just the latest household name to slash its workforce. PepsiCo, parent company of Gatorade, is laying off hundreds of employees, according to the Wall Street Journal. The cuts were weighted more toward the company’s beverage sector than its snacks unit, which already reduced its...
