wnky.com
Mistletoe Market rescheduled for this Saturday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – SoKY Marketplace’s Mistletoe Market has been rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 10. The newly scheduled date is due to the event being postponed last weekend. The market will be located in the Historic Taylor’s Chapel next to SoKY Marketplace at 636 Center St. in Bowling...
wnky.com
Horizon PACE, Beshear celebrate care center opening in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear joined Horizon PACE, which celebrated its grand opening in Bowling Green. Bowling Green’s facility will serve people 55 and older with a nursing-home level of care, particularly if they are facing medical conditions requiring services, with a goal to allow people to stay in their home longer.
wnky.com
Power restored in downtown BG after morning outage hits 800 customers
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – You may have noticed your drive to work was a little on the dark side this morning – that’s due to a circuit loss. BGMU released a statement on Twitter this morning saying that over 800 customers in the downtown Bowling Green area lost power this morning.
WBKO
UPDATE: Power fully restored after BGMU reports outage
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Municipal Utilities is reporting a current outage to around 800 of their customers. BGMU says they have lost a circuit out of their 5HI Substation. As of 8:15 am, approximately 800 customers are without power in the downtown area including the Bowling Green...
wnky.com
Light the Path illuminates tornado path for 17 minutes in honor of lost lives
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-On Sunday, you are invited to participate in a community light vigil which will illuminate the path of the 2021 December tornadoes. This Saturday and Sunday, December 10 and 11 marks one year since deadly tornadoes ripped through our community. Everyone is encouraged to gather together and shine...
wnky.com
WHAT’S HAPPENING SOKY – Bowling Green Young Professionals Fundraiser!
On today’s segment of What’s Happening SoKY, we met with Lincoln Skaggs! He told us about a fundraiser to benefit foster children. You can help sponsor a foster child & family for the evening or make a monetary donation. When you sponsor a child they will get to enjoy free skating, games and pizza for the evening!
Fox 19
Kentucky business still temporarily closed 1 year after tornado outbreak
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WXIX) - It has been one year since a tornado outbreak ripped through parts of Kentucky leaving families and businesses devastated. One of those businesses is Rian’s Fatted Calf in Bowling Green. To this day, the butcher shop is still not open. FOX19 NOW’s Ethan Emery...
wnky.com
SUNRISE SPECIAL – Light the Path
For today’s Sunrise Special Interview, we met with Karen Foley to talk about Light the Path. On Sunday, everyone is invited to participate in this community-wide light vigil. This weekend is the one year anniversary of the deadly tornadoes that hit Kentucky. The community is encouraged to gather together...
wnky.com
PET OF THE DAY – FROSTY
For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met Miss Frosty. With a huge heart and lots of love to give, Frosty is still looking for her forever home! You can adopt this snuggly girl over at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society. Or you can view Frosty and other available shelter pets on the Petfinder website, here.
wnky.com
SUNRISE SPOTLIGHT – Make the Season Bright
For today’s Sunrise Spotlight Interview, brought to you by German American Bank, we met with a few folks from The Med Center! They told us all about the holiday event happening today, Make the Season Bright. It’s the first time they’ve been able to host this event since 2019 and they are so excited to be back! Amy Hardin and Tony Witty gave us a little information about the event this year and told us how you can make your own season bright.
WBKO
VIDEO: ‘Santa’s Lookout’ now open, features new holiday train ride
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Santa’s Lookout: Christmas in the Country is now open for the season with a new train ride for visitors to enjoy. “It’s an open-air train,” Owner Amy Burge said, “It rides through a paved road nice and smooth to the North Pole, and back.”
wnky.com
Local boy can finally skate with older brother thanks to adaptive sleds
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-For the first time ever, 11-year-old Jonah Bemiss is finally able to skate with his older brother. “It’s fun being on the ice,” said Jonah. This is thanks to Parks and Rec’s adaptive sleds. “It’s good to finally have him on the ice with me...
WBKO
Bowling Green man wins $70K playing Kentucky 5
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has won $70,000 after playing the Kentucky 5 an hour before his birthday. “It’s the best birthday gift,” he said. The winning ticket matched all five numbers needed to win the game’s jackpot for the December 2nd drawing.
wdrb.com
Bowling Green continues to rebuild, remember those lost after December 2021 tornado outbreak
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WDRB) -- One year after devastating tornadoes swept across Kentucky, claiming lives and destroying homes and businesses, Bowling Green is one area of the commonwealth that continues picking up the pieces. Ronnie Ward, with the Bowling Green Police Department, said the night the storm hit, it was...
wnky.com
Rian’s Fatted Calf rebuilds and reflects recovery approaching tornado anniversary
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – When December’s deadly tornadoes struck almost one year ago, Bowling Green’s beloved Rian’s Fatted Calf lay destroyed in the aftermath. “When the tornado came it was very surreal,” said owner Rian Barefoot. “I was just blown away by what had happened.”
wnky.com
BG Strong Community Blood Drive commemorates tornado, donate now
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Blood Assurance is hosting a mobile blood drive to commemorate last year’s deadly tornadoes. You can roll up your sleeve for the Bowling Green Strong Community Blood Drives initiative at a number of locations starting tomorrow through next Friday. The blood-mobile made its first...
wnky.com
Bald eagle rescued in Cave City; rehabbing to return to wild
CAVE CITY, Ky. – A symbol of American freedom grows stronger every day at the Broadbent Wildlife Sanctuary in Guston, Kentucky… a stark contrast to about a week ago when this bald eagle was discovered lying helpless and injured. Cave City resident Quitten Pedigo was walking his dogs...
wnky.com
Free live Christmas tree flame-retardant ‘dipping’
GLASGOW, Ky. – If you prefer a real fir versus faux… there is one important step to take before bringing your Christmas tree home. The Glasgow Fire Department has been dipping Christmas trees for residents for the last decade. Firefighters use a flame retardant solution that decreases any...
