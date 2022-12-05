For today’s Sunrise Spotlight Interview, brought to you by German American Bank, we met with a few folks from The Med Center! They told us all about the holiday event happening today, Make the Season Bright. It’s the first time they’ve been able to host this event since 2019 and they are so excited to be back! Amy Hardin and Tony Witty gave us a little information about the event this year and told us how you can make your own season bright.

FRANKLIN, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO