Bowling Green, KY

Mistletoe Market rescheduled for this Saturday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – SoKY Marketplace’s Mistletoe Market has been rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 10. The newly scheduled date is due to the event being postponed last weekend. The market will be located in the Historic Taylor’s Chapel next to SoKY Marketplace at 636 Center St. in Bowling...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Horizon PACE, Beshear celebrate care center opening in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear joined Horizon PACE, which celebrated its grand opening in Bowling Green. Bowling Green’s facility will serve people 55 and older with a nursing-home level of care, particularly if they are facing medical conditions requiring services, with a goal to allow people to stay in their home longer.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
UPDATE: Power fully restored after BGMU reports outage

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Municipal Utilities is reporting a current outage to around 800 of their customers. BGMU says they have lost a circuit out of their 5HI Substation. As of 8:15 am, approximately 800 customers are without power in the downtown area including the Bowling Green...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
SUNRISE SPECIAL – Light the Path

For today’s Sunrise Special Interview, we met with Karen Foley to talk about Light the Path. On Sunday, everyone is invited to participate in this community-wide light vigil. This weekend is the one year anniversary of the deadly tornadoes that hit Kentucky. The community is encouraged to gather together...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
PET OF THE DAY – FROSTY

For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met Miss Frosty. With a huge heart and lots of love to give, Frosty is still looking for her forever home! You can adopt this snuggly girl over at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society. Or you can view Frosty and other available shelter pets on the Petfinder website, here.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
SUNRISE SPOTLIGHT – Make the Season Bright

For today’s Sunrise Spotlight Interview, brought to you by German American Bank, we met with a few folks from The Med Center! They told us all about the holiday event happening today, Make the Season Bright. It’s the first time they’ve been able to host this event since 2019 and they are so excited to be back! Amy Hardin and Tony Witty gave us a little information about the event this year and told us how you can make your own season bright.
FRANKLIN, KY
Bowling Green man wins $70K playing Kentucky 5

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has won $70,000 after playing the Kentucky 5 an hour before his birthday. “It’s the best birthday gift,” he said. The winning ticket matched all five numbers needed to win the game’s jackpot for the December 2nd drawing.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
BG Strong Community Blood Drive commemorates tornado, donate now

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Blood Assurance is hosting a mobile blood drive to commemorate last year’s deadly tornadoes. You can roll up your sleeve for the Bowling Green Strong Community Blood Drives initiative at a number of locations starting tomorrow through next Friday. The blood-mobile made its first...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
2022 Christmas Lights in Sumner County, Tennessee

Gather loved ones in the car, crank up the Christmas music, and take a tour throughout Sumner County, Tennessee, for some lovely Christmas light sightings!. Some wonderful citizens and organizations have decked out their homes and spaces for the holidays. These kind people do a fantastic job of sharing the Christmas spirit and we invite you to Sumner County to come enjoy some Christmas cheer! Please be respectful while viewing the lights and do not block driveways, other cars, etc.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
Bald eagle rescued in Cave City; rehabbing to return to wild

CAVE CITY, Ky. – A symbol of American freedom grows stronger every day at the Broadbent Wildlife Sanctuary in Guston, Kentucky… a stark contrast to about a week ago when this bald eagle was discovered lying helpless and injured. Cave City resident Quitten Pedigo was walking his dogs...
CAVE CITY, KY
Free live Christmas tree flame-retardant ‘dipping’

GLASGOW, Ky. – If you prefer a real fir versus faux… there is one important step to take before bringing your Christmas tree home. The Glasgow Fire Department has been dipping Christmas trees for residents for the last decade. Firefighters use a flame retardant solution that decreases any...
GLASGOW, KY

