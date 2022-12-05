ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Man arrested, accused of robbing 3 different banks in Houston area within 2 weeks, police say

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4869ll_0jYLGiAN00 The man officials said is accused of robbing three banks at gunpoint in the Houston area was arrested in November.

The video above is ABC13 Houston's 24/7 livestream.

Houston police and the FBI identified 51-year-old Charles Laday as the man who committed the following robberies within a span of two weeks:

  • Nov. 8, at a Wells Fargo on 404 N. Braeswood Blvd.
  • Nov. 10, at a Wells Fargo on 11152 S. Gessner Rd.
  • Nov. 16, at a Capital One on 3207 Westpark Dr.

On Nov. 16, Laday was taken into custody and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and one count of robbery by threat.

Laday was one of two people that were arrested, but police have not given an update on their second suspect.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
163K+
Followers
17K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy