Man arrested, accused of robbing 3 different banks in Houston area within 2 weeks, police say

The man officials said is accused of robbing three banks at gunpoint in the Houston area was arrested in November.

Houston police and the FBI identified 51-year-old Charles Laday as the man who committed the following robberies within a span of two weeks:

Nov. 8, at a Wells Fargo on 404 N. Braeswood Blvd.

Nov. 10, at a Wells Fargo on 11152 S. Gessner Rd.

Nov. 16, at a Capital One on 3207 Westpark Dr.

On Nov. 16, Laday was taken into custody and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and one count of robbery by threat.

Laday was one of two people that were arrested, but police have not given an update on their second suspect.