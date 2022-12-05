Man arrested, accused of robbing 3 different banks in Houston area within 2 weeks, police say
The man officials said is accused of robbing three banks at gunpoint in the Houston area was arrested in November. The video above is ABC13 Houston's 24/7 livestream. Houston police and the FBI identified 51-year-old Charles Laday as the man who committed the following robberies within a span of two weeks:
- Nov. 8, at a Wells Fargo on 404 N. Braeswood Blvd.
- Nov. 10, at a Wells Fargo on 11152 S. Gessner Rd.
- Nov. 16, at a Capital One on 3207 Westpark Dr.
