Tishomingo woman dies in motorcycle crash
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A 32-year-old Tishomingo woman was killed in a Johnston County crash in on Thursday night. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the incident involved two motorcycles traveling about one mile north of Milburn on State Highway 48A. Mesha A. Romero, who was a passenger aboard...
Santa visits Denison pool for Snowball Swim
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Waterloo Pool in Denison had a very special guest for its third annual Snowball Swim on Saturday morning. The storms made traffic a bit slower, but the 60 kids this year that attended had a blast. They got to swim with Santa, hang out with a polar bear and the Grinch, too.
Fund drive to help former Denison athlete injured in wreck
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Texomans are working together to raise funds for a former Denison student and athlete. On November 19, a bus being driven by Calvin Hill was struck by a vehicle traveling the wrong way in College Station. Hill, badly injured, was pulled from the fiery wreckage.
Breakfast with Santa at Sherman VFW post
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — People of Grayson County came out Saturday morning to donate money towards the VFW Auxiliary group and enjoy a warm breakfast with Santa. The Auxiliary group consists of family members of any VFW member. "It warms my heart to see the kids and the little...
Angels of Care seeks extra help for annual toy drive
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Angels of Care Pediatric Health is asking for a little extra help for its annual toy drive next week. The business provides home nursing and therapy services for medically fragile children in the Texoma region. For more than a decade, Angels of Care has hosted...
Depot Nights and Christmas Lights in downtown Ardmore
ARDMORE, Okla., (KTEN)-- Businesses in downtown Ardmore kept their doors open later Thursday evening for the first Depot Nights and Christmas Lights event of the season, presented by the Ardmore Main Street Authority and DOT Foods. "Customers can come downtown and eat and shop downtown, and they'll be entered to...
Love County school district seeks annexation
MARIETTA, Okla. (KTEN) — Greenville Public Schools is looking to voluntarily annex its school district to become a part of Marietta Public Schools, pending voter approval in a January 10 election. The reason for the push to annex the school district is because of the decrease in student population...
Salvation Army warns of bogus streetcorner collections
ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — The Salvation Army is warning people about scammers pretending to be with the organization and asking for "Red Kettle" donations. "It's gotten worse. I think people have started to get a little more inventive," said Michelle Rutherford, regional director for the Salvation Army. Salvation Army...
Wrapping party for Be a Santa to a Senior program
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The crowd at Sherman Senior Citizens Center was busy on Thursday afternoon wrapping gifts for less fortunate seniors. The program benefits seniors who don't have anyone during Christmas. This year there were 250 names for gifts. "It's the 17th year to do the Be a...
Stitt calls for special election in Marshall County
MARSHALL CO., Okla. (KTEN) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has called a special election in Marshall County to fill the vacant District 2 seat on Commissioners Court. The special primary election will be held on February 14, and the special general election is set for April 4. The candidate...
Durant Industrial Authority boosts small businesses
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — The Durant Industrial Authority is helping small businesses through its Durant Small Business Grant Program. Kristina Walker owns Designs by Kristina. She received $5,000 through the grant. "It's huge, because we are the ones that are hit the most, I think, when the economy goes...
Tishomingo looks to USDA for water funding
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KTEN) -- The city of Tishomingo is seeking federal help to keep the water flowing. The city applied for $1 million of funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help pay the $169,000 cost of an emergency water line that was recently installed. The price to maintain...
Madill takes third in home tournament
MADILL, Okla. (KTEN) - Madill hosted their Winter Classic tournament this weekend. Saturday was championship day, and the Wildcats finish in third with a big 59-31 win over Durant.
Gunter faces Canadian for another state semifinal showdown
GUNTER, Texas (KTEN) - Once again, Gunter will face Canadian in the UIL state semifinals. These two schools have played each other in six out of the last seven seasons, most recently in 2020. Gunter has one three of those match ups but lost two. The Tigers know the challenge...
Big sendoff as Gunter heads to playoffs
GUNTER, Texas (KTEN) — The Gunter Tigers left the high school Friday afternoon bound for Abilene, Texas, where they will play their highly anticipated state semifinal matchup against Canadian. This is the sixth time in the last seven years that the Tigers have reached the semi's in their quest...
Gunter football gets celebratory send off ahead of state semi-final game
GUNTER, Texas (KTEN) -- The Gunter tigers headed out Friday afternoon to Abilene, Texas where they will play their highly anticipated state semi-final match up against Canadian. This is the sixth time in the last seven years that the tigers are playing in the semi's to reach another state championship.
