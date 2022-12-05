Kansas City, Kansas, man accused of shooting, killing estranged wife

A man is accused of shooting and killing his estranged wife in Kansas City, Kansas, on Nov. 21, the Wyandotte County District Attorney's Office announced Monday.

Loren Flores, 23, died after being shot at a home in the 1600 block of south 52nd Terrace.

Officers responded to the scene and found her suffering from gunshot wounds.

Miguel Flores, 32, was charged with first-degree murder in her death. He's currently being held on a $250,000 bond.

According to police, the pair were married but were in the process of getting a divorce.

Miguel Flores initially left the scene but was taken into custody a short time later.

