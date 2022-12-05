ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Joaquin County, CA

Here are some local Stockton, San Joaquin County venues for holiday fun

By Tim Viall
The Stockton Record
 3 days ago
Last week I encouraged readers to get out and enjoy their hometown and show them off to visitors as the holiday season unfolds around us. Several readers asked for more information on several recommendations, and offered a few new holiday events. So, here is additional holiday insight; get out and enjoy the holidays in your own backyard.

"White Christmas" is returning on Dec. 18 to the Bob Hope Theatre with Santa and Mrs. Claus welcoming you as the doors open at 1 p.m. Dave Moreno will start the Mighty Morton Organ concert at 1:25 p.m. and Matias Bombal announces the movie at 1:55 p.m., with the movie at 2 p.m.

Friends of the Fox president Marilyn Togninoli notes, “The showing on the theater’s towering big screen, in this ornate, historical theatre is not to be missed. In addition, the Stockton Portsmen Barbershop Chorus will be serenading guests with Christmas carols and amazing handcrafted cards and gifts will be in the lobby along with Monique Designs, for your enjoyment and shopping. Immediately after the movie, listen to the stunning sounds of the Robert Morton Organ and take a stage tour of the theatre and its vaunted history by theatre impresario Matias Bombal.”

Matias added, “Its renovation 22 years ago preserved much of the original 1930 theatre's charm from when it opened in October 1930 with the Fox picture "Up the River," though updating many aspects for the way modern theatre traffic uses and continues to savor the building. There just aren't public spaces like this anymore, and they will never be built again.”

Other readers suggested the Stockton Chorale’s A Winter Night: Holiday Collage, at 3:30 p.m., Dec. 11 at Warren Atherton Auditorium, San Joaquin Delta College. It’s been a few years since we have attended chorale concerts, but they have always impressed.

Stockton Civic Theatre proudly presents Oliver!, running through Dec. 18. The streets of Victorian England come to life in this classic coming-of-age musical. Oliver, a malnourished orphan in a workhouse, becomes the neglected apprentice of an undertaker. Oliver escapes to London and finds acceptance amongst a group of petty thieves and pickpockets led by the elderly Fagin, sinister Bill Sikes, and the kind and loving Nancy. The Tony Award-winning score is filled with familiar songs such as “Consider Yourself,” “Where is Love,” “Food Glorious Food,” and the heartbreaking “As Long as He Needs Me.”

Others suggested not to miss the holidays in the Lodi/Woodbridge Winegrape Appellation, with over 80 wineries and olive-tasting outlets offering plenty of holiday cheer. As an example, Jessie’s Grove Winery presents a Saturday with Santa and Ms. Claus, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 10, inviting guests to sample wines, take family photos or even photos with pets.

If you exhaust holiday treasures in San Joaquin County, venture just 45 miles north to Old Sacramento, with its huge outdoor holiday tree on the Sacramento waterfront. Old Sac celebrates the holidays with scores of shops and pubs and special Christmas decorations/programs by their luminary museums like the California Railroad Museum, Sacramento History Museum, California Auto Museum, Crocker Art Museum and five more! Conclude your Old Sacramento visit with a snack and libation on board the Delta King, the palatial riverboat built in Stockton in 1927, a floating historical museum, hotel and restaurant on the waterfront.

For more information: Friends of the Fox Theatre, foxfriends.org; Lodi/Woodbridge wineries, lodiwine.com; Old Sacramento, oldsacramento.com; Stockton civic theater, sctlivetheatre.com; Visit Stockton, visitstockton.org.

Contact Tim, tviall@msn.com (reminder, send in your ultimate travel destination; we will publish some recommendations in the weeks leading to Christmas and New Years); enjoy the holidays in your hometown.

The Stockton Record

