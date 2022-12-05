Read full article on original website
Pen City Current
Comp board recommends 7% increase for county officials
LEE COUNTY - The Lee County Compensation Board has recommended a 7% raise for elected officials in the county and a 3% increase for Lee County Supervisors. The board didn't make the recommendation without hinting that the county needed to listen more to the recommendations. "Last year was my first...
Radio Iowa
Ft. Madison wind turbine plant to reopen at end of month
A recently shuttered wind turbine manufacturing plant will reopen in southeast Iowa by the end of the month. Lee County Economic Development Group President and CEO, Dennis Fraise, says Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in Fort Madison is bringing workers back. “It had been hibernated, as that was the word they...
kciiradio.com
Washington Board of Supervisors Name new Interim Director for Washington County Ambulance Services
The Washington County Board of Supervisors appointed a Temporary Interim Director for Washington County Ambulance Services during their regular meeting Tuesday. The board was able to come to an agreement and vote for a new Interim Director, “I actually think we ought to offer the position right now to Katrina Altenhofen. She is local, she’s in town, she’s worked with almost everybody there. I believe from everything that I’ve heard, she is well respected, and there would be no reason to doubt her credentials, or where her heart is.” Katrina Altenhofen is the Executive Director of Hospice of Washington County. The Interim Director position will be a part time role for the Washington County Ambulance Services. KCII will bring you more information about the department when it becomes available.
Pen City Current
For the Record – Thursday, December 8, 2022
12/07/22 – 4:55 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident in the 1200 block of Avenue H. 12/07/22 – 2:13 p.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident at the intersection of 18th Street and Avenue G.
muddyrivernews.com
‘The taxpayers deserve this break’: Aldermen to vote next week on lowest property tax rate in 20 years
QUINCY — The Quincy City Council will vote next week on a $7.112 million annual property tax levy ordinance that would create a tax rate around 96 cents per $100 of assessed value. “Property taxes paid next year are going to basically be less than they were this year...
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Adams County from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. MJ & Co of Quincy, Inc., sold a residence at 1025...
Pen City Current
County veterans looking for volunteer drivers
LEE COUNTY - The Lee County Commission of Veterans Affairs is currently, and always, looking for volunteer drivers to take Veterans to scheduled appointments at VA Medical Centers in Iowa City and, occasionally, Quincy, IL. We have the transport vehicle and keep it maintained in good condition. We do not require you to use your own vehicle for transports.
tspr.org
Challenges to candidate petitions in Macomb
Three candidates who filed to run for the Macomb city council are having their nominating petitions challenged. In one case, at large city council member Tammie Leigh Brown-Edwards filed a challenge to the paperwork submitted by A.J. Bauser. Brown-Edwards said it contains invalid signatures, the notary sections are blank, and the sheets are not numbered as required.
KBUR
Des Moines County Conservation Eagle Watch
Burlington, IA- Des Moines County Conservation has announced that the annual Eagle Watch program will take place on January 21st. The program will start at the port of Burlington at 10 AM, with an eagle presentation. After the presentation, the program will move to Lock and Dam 18, for a chance to observe eagles. Participants will drive their own vehicles to the Lock and Dam, and are encouraged to bring their own binoculars, but there will also be some binoculars available to borrow.
Pen City Current
FM woman wins $50K on scratch off
CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman has won a $50,000 lottery prize. Nikki Fowler of Fort Madison won the sixth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “X The Money” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Fort Madison Tobacco & Liquor, 1735 Ave. H in Fort Madison, and claimed her prize Monday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
ottumwaradio.com
Mount Pleasant Man Dies in Head-on Collision
A southeast Iowa man was killed in a head-on collision that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Henry County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a Toyota Tacoma driven by 68-year-old Norman Hirschy of Mount Pleasant was traveling on 260th Street in New London at 2:55 PM. The accident report states Hirschy’s...
KCCI.com
Suspected armed robber shot in Davis County
DAVIS COUNTY, Iowa — A suspected armed robber is in the hospital after being shot in Davis County on Wednesday. There was a large police presence in Blakesburg about 85 miles southeast of Des Moines. The Iowa DCI says the suspect was shot after a chase. No word on...
Pen City Current
DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home obituary – Floyd Walter “Butch” Hamelton, Jr., 76, Keokuk
Floyd Walter “Butch” Hamelton, Jr., 76, of Keokuk, Iowa, passed away on December 6, 2022, at his home in Keokuk. Butch was born on November 13, 1946, in Keokuk, Iowa, the son of Floyd Walter Hamelton, Sr. and Viva Mae (Miller) Hamelton. He was employed as an orderly at Graham Hospital in Keokuk and later at Sheller-Globe for over thirty years, retiring in 2008. Butch was a quiet man with a deep love of racing. He loved old cars, car shows and the Sportsman’s Park racetrack in Keokuk. In his youth he liked to roller-skate, and was the first person in Keokuk to attend Job Corps in Pleasanton, California. He also enjoyed spending time fishing throughout his life. Butch proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1969 until 1975 and was honorably discharged.
muddyrivernews.com
New film about James Scott takes look back at Flood of 1993, questions his life sentence
QUINCY — A 25-minute movie on the Vice Network’s YouTube page reviews the flooding of the Mississippi River in West Quincy, Mo., during the summer of 1993 and whether James Scott is actually innocent of the crime he was eventually convicted of. The midwestern section of the United...
KCCI.com
US Department of Education announces resolution of racial harassment investigation in Ottumwa schools
OTTUMWA, Iowa — On Monday, the U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights announced the consequences of a civil rights complaint in the Ottumwa Community School District. The department said, in the last two school years, some white students subjected a Black middle school student to racist harassment,...
Pen City Current
Schmitz Funeral Home of Farmington – Doris Jean Robbins, 73, Keosauqua
Doris Jean Robbins, 73, of Keosauqua, Iowa, passed away at 6:05 p.m. Monday, December 5, 2022, at the Van Buren County Hospital in Keosauqua, Iowa. She was born on October 29, 1949, in Burlington, Iowa, the daughter of Ray and Viola (Brockway) Basquin. On January 5, 1978, she married Kenneth Robbins in Keosauqua, Iowa. He preceded her in death.
KCCI.com
Tonight at 6: Outrage in Ottumwa, weather aware
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Slurs, harassment and repeat incidents of racism. "[The school district needs] to take action right away. And get some education to the kids so they understand it’s not proper to bully people no matter what their skin color is," a resident told KCCI. At 6...
kciiradio.com
More Details Emerge In Officer-Involved Shooting
On Saturday, December 3, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Mount Pleasant Police Department on a domestic disturbance call that led to an officer-involved shooting. According to recently-released court documents, police responded to 710 North Main Street in Mount Pleasant after the victim, identified as Steven Lovell, reported...
Pen City Current
HTC girls take 5th at State Pom competition
FORT MADISON - The Holy Trinity Dance team took 5th place at the state Pom Competition last week in Des Moines. According to coach Hannah Hoenig the teams had a truncated time frame to learn the routine, which was different from years past. "The girls had just five weeks to...
ktvo.com
Bomb-like device taped to front of northeast Missouri sheriff's office
KAHOKA, Mo. — A Heartland man is accused of attaching a device that looked like a bomb to the front of a northeast Missouri sheriff's office. It happened last Thursday morning at the Clark County Sheriff's Office in Kahoka. The suspect is Jacob Ryan McFarland, 27, of Kahoka. According...
