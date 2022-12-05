Read full article on original website
The Lighthouse’s Cini Shaw Named Caron Treatment Centers Addiction Professional of the YearJeffrey TeodoroNew Canaan, CT
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenWilton, CT
Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
Accused infant-killer refuses to respond to judge again; town sells "Justice for Camilla" bracelets
Christopher Francisquini was arraigned Wednesday morning on charges he missed a recent court hearing in Milford while on the run.
News 12
Judge transfers cases of 5 New Haven officers charged in incident that paralyzed man
Five New Haven police officers charged in an incident that paralyzed a man faced a judge for the first time today. The judge transferred the cases to a different courthouse because prosecutors felt there are too many conflicts of interest, as the officers work in this courthouse. Randy Cox was...
Hudson Valley Man Charged With Bringing Drugs Into Prison During Visit: Police
A Hudson Valley man is charged with trying to sneak illegal substances into a prison during a visit, police said. On Monday, Oct. 31, 32-year-old Rockland County resident Joseph Garguilo III of Clarkstown brought a controlled substance into the Putnam County Correctional Facility in Carmel dur…
News 12
Police: Norwalk man resigned from job, struck former employee with company vehicle
Police say a Norwalk man struck an employee with a company vehicle after resigning from a job in Middlefield. Jeremy Jordan, 41 was charged with assault, reckless endangerment, use of a car without permission, and disorderly conduct. Police say Jordan resigned from his job at a business on Industrial Park...
Man Accused Of Driving Drunk At More Than Twice Legal Limit In Westchester County
A 36-year-old man was charged after troopers reported that he drove in Westchester County while intoxicated at more than twice the legal limit.Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on I-287 in Rye at about 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, New York State Police reported.The driver, identifi…
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Pedestrian Struck
2022-12-07@6:30pm–#Fairfield CT– A pedestrian was struck at Barlow and Unquowa Road. Radio reports say the pedestrian is alert but has a leg injury. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Man Charged With Stealing Woman's Purse In Westchester County
Police have charged a suspect with stealing a woman's purse while she was walking on the street in Westchester County.On Friday, Dec. 2, around 6:30 p.m., police responded to a robbery in Mamaroneck at the 100 block of Mamaroneck Avenue after a witness reported that a man had stolen a purse from th…
Former Fire Chief Of Northern Westchester Department Named NY Deputy State Fire Administrator
A former chief of a fire department in Northern Westchester is now the first woman to ever serve as New York's Deputy State Fire Administrator. Former Armonk Fire Chief Luci Labriola-Cuffe was named to the position, which serves the New York Office of Fire Prevention and Control…
theharlemvalleynews.net
Dutchess County District Attorney, William V. Grady, today announced a 1,330-count indictment charging a former bookkeeper with stealing almost $715,000.00
Dutchess County District Attorney, William V. Grady, today announced a 1,330-count indictment charging a former bookkeeper with stealing almost $715,000.00. Dutchess County District Attorney, William V. Grady, today announced a 1,330-count. indictment charging a former bookkeeper with stealing almost $715,000.00, over the past two and a. half years, from the...
Police search for 2 men suspected of offering ride to a young girl in Woodbury
Police in Woodbury are trying to identify two older men who are suspected of asking a young girl if she needed a ride.
NYPD: 16-year-old linked to Brooklyn train station strangulation in custody
Police have arrested a suspect linked to a strangulation that took place in Brooklyn Sunday.
Montclair homeowner who had luxury cars stolen says he believes he was targeted
A Montclair homeowner who had thieves steal two of his luxury cars says that he believes he was targeted.
14 suspected gang members, associates face charges in Newburgh
The U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York says several of the accused are charged with attempted murder and assault of a rival gang member.
News 12
6 Rockland County residents arrested in narcotics bust
The Rockland County District Attorney announced the arrest of six people who they say were involved in street level narcotics sales. The long-term investigation conducted by the DA's narcotics taskforce found that the sales of fentanyl and cocaine were conducted in the town of Haverstraw and village of Spring Valley.
Orange County DA: 1 of 4 defendants pleads guilty in death of New Jersey man
The DA's office says David Quaglietta, of Plattekill, pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
Suspect Nabbed After 'Targeted' Milford Attack Leaves Woman Dead, Police Say
Police in Connecticut have captured a man who allegedly killed a woman in a "targeted attack" who had an order of protection and a restraining order against him. The incident took place in New Haven County around 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6 at a condo complex at 76 Salem Walk in Milford.
Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend with an axe in Milford
Milford police have charged a suspect for allegedly killing a woman in what officers said was a "targeted" attack on Tuesday night.
NBC Connecticut
Police Look for Person Accused of Stealing Car at Gunpoint in Milford
Police are looking for the person who stole a car at gunpoint in Milford on Wednesday. Officials said the carjacking happened on Maple Street. A man took a 2004 white Volvo S-80 out for a test drive with the car's owner. He then forced the car owner out of the vehicle at gunpoint and fled the area, police said.
Woman accused of selling meth and cocaine out of Dutchess motel
Dutchess County Task Force agents say they busted Alexus Lemmon Tuesday at a motel on Albany Post Road in Hyde Park.
Suspect wanted for stealing $122,000 compact truck loader in Lindenhurst
The incident happened on Nov. 4 just before 5 p.m.
