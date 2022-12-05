ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

Fairfield News: Pedestrian Struck

A pedestrian was struck at Barlow and Unquowa Road. Radio reports say the pedestrian is alert but has a leg injury.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
theharlemvalleynews.net

Dutchess County District Attorney, William V. Grady, today announced a 1,330-count indictment charging a former bookkeeper with stealing almost $715,000.00

DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
News 12

6 Rockland County residents arrested in narcotics bust

The Rockland County District Attorney announced the arrest of six people who they say were involved in street level narcotics sales. The long-term investigation conducted by the DA's narcotics taskforce found that the sales of fentanyl and cocaine were conducted in the town of Haverstraw and village of Spring Valley.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
NBC Connecticut

Police Look for Person Accused of Stealing Car at Gunpoint in Milford

Police are looking for the person who stole a car at gunpoint in Milford on Wednesday. Officials said the carjacking happened on Maple Street. A man took a 2004 white Volvo S-80 out for a test drive with the car's owner. He then forced the car owner out of the vehicle at gunpoint and fled the area, police said.
MILFORD, CT

