Huntington Beach, CA

orangecountytribune.com

Strickland is the new mayor

Capping the political triumph of their “Save Huntington Beach” slate on Nov. 8, the four new members of the city council chose two of their own as mayor and mayor pro tem at their first meeting on Tuesday night. Instead of the usual practice of filling those posts...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
foxla.com

LA City Clerk approves recall petition for Councilman Kevin de León

LOS ANGELES - A recall petition against embattled City Councilman Kevin de León was approved by the Los Angeles City Clerk Tuesday, allowing organizers to begin collecting signatures. Organizers must collect 20,437 signatures from registered voters of the 14th District by March 31, according to the city clerk's office.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Huntington Beach prepares for retail cannabis sales

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Cannabis businesses are officially coming to surf city. It's not a matter of if anymore, but when. With the election officially over, residents voted in favor of Measure O, which will place a special tax on cannabis retail and other types of cannabis-related businesses in the city.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
theavtimes.com

Indicted Ridley-Thomas to have salary reinstated

Suspended Los Angeles City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas — who is facing federal corruption charges for misdeeds allegedly committed while he was a member of the county Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors — had his city salary and benefits reinstated by the council on Wednesday, Dec. 7, after he reached a $364,573 settlement in his lawsuit against City Controller Ron Galperin and the city.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Laist.com

2022 Election Results In Orange County Are Official

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. Topline:. Orange...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
ladowntownnews.com

Warrants served in investigation of LA City Council audio leak

In the scandal regarding a leaked audio recording of former LA City Council President Nury Martinez making racially charged statements, the LAPD Major Crimes Division has served several search warrants as part of their investigation into the leaked recording. Last month, LAPD Chief Michel Moore announced the LAPD opened a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
sunnews.org

Fault lines emerge as Lampson project set to move forward

Following an open house sponsored by developers of a proposed housing project on Lampson Ave. in Los Alamitos, opponents are now gearing up for a needed zoning change while project managers say they are processing changes requested by residents. Developers voluntarily hosted an open house last week at the Ayres...
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
irvineweekly.com

$78 Million ‘Centralized’ Health Agency Campus Coming To Irvine

The Orange County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Nov. 29, unanimously approved funding for the design and construction services for a $78 million campus for the Orange County Health Care Agency. Officially recognized as the El Toro Campus Project, the Irvine-based space will enable HCA to create a central location for key services.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

