Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
orangecountytribune.com
Strickland is the new mayor
Capping the political triumph of their “Save Huntington Beach” slate on Nov. 8, the four new members of the city council chose two of their own as mayor and mayor pro tem at their first meeting on Tuesday night. Instead of the usual practice of filling those posts...
foxla.com
LA City Clerk approves recall petition for Councilman Kevin de León
LOS ANGELES - A recall petition against embattled City Councilman Kevin de León was approved by the Los Angeles City Clerk Tuesday, allowing organizers to begin collecting signatures. Organizers must collect 20,437 signatures from registered voters of the 14th District by March 31, according to the city clerk's office.
Here’s how Long Beach voted in the November election for mayor
Los Angeles County election officials certified results from the November election this week. Here's how Long Beach voted for mayor. The post Here’s how Long Beach voted in the November election for mayor appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Irvine Voters Just Elected a Democrat Supermajority, But Will They Work Together?
Irvine voters just reelected their mayor and gave two Democrats full four year terms on the council, giving the city’s governing dais its first Democratic supermajority in over a decade. But while these new council members were all endorsed by the same party, there’s questions over how much that’ll...
spectrumnews1.com
Huntington Beach prepares for retail cannabis sales
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Cannabis businesses are officially coming to surf city. It's not a matter of if anymore, but when. With the election officially over, residents voted in favor of Measure O, which will place a special tax on cannabis retail and other types of cannabis-related businesses in the city.
Orange County Board of Supervisors declares racism a public health crisis
The Orange County Board of Supervisors has officially declared racism a public health crisis.
theavtimes.com
Indicted Ridley-Thomas to have salary reinstated
Suspended Los Angeles City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas — who is facing federal corruption charges for misdeeds allegedly committed while he was a member of the county Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors — had his city salary and benefits reinstated by the council on Wednesday, Dec. 7, after he reached a $364,573 settlement in his lawsuit against City Controller Ron Galperin and the city.
LA Councilman Ridley-Thomas to receive salary, benefits again as he faces corruption trial
The Los Angeles City Council on Wednesday voted to reinstate salary and benefits for Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas, who had those items revoked in 2021 after he was indicted on federal corruption charges.
Laist.com
2022 Election Results In Orange County Are Official
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. Topline:. Orange...
Assembly District 47 is still too close to call
The race for Assembly District 47 between Christy Holstege and Greg Wallis is the closest California Assembly Race in 28 years according to the California State Library. As of Monday, the candidates were separated by a mere 39 votes. Wallis is in the lead. District 47 straddles both San Bernardino...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Will Comply With New State Bill Allowing Taller, Denser Development in “Very Low Vehicle travel Areas”
During Monday’s Council meeting, Councilmembers expressed their intent to comply with Assembly Bill (AB) 2334, which allows housing development projects in 17 specified counties — including Los Angeles County — to receive added height and unlimited density if they are located within “very low vehicle travel areas.”
Sheriff Villanueva Took Office As A Progressive Reformer But Leaves As A Darling Of Fox News
He was elected in 2018 after running as a progressive Democrat who would reform the department. He ended up fiercely resisting oversight and clashing with watchdogs and the rest of the county’s political establishment.
ladowntownnews.com
Warrants served in investigation of LA City Council audio leak
In the scandal regarding a leaked audio recording of former LA City Council President Nury Martinez making racially charged statements, the LAPD Major Crimes Division has served several search warrants as part of their investigation into the leaked recording. Last month, LAPD Chief Michel Moore announced the LAPD opened a...
sunnews.org
Fault lines emerge as Lampson project set to move forward
Following an open house sponsored by developers of a proposed housing project on Lampson Ave. in Los Alamitos, opponents are now gearing up for a needed zoning change while project managers say they are processing changes requested by residents. Developers voluntarily hosted an open house last week at the Ayres...
Deputy must answer questions about alleged banditos on-duty crime: Judge
An L.A. County sheriff’s deputy – alleging he was pressured to quit his job by a clique of deputies known as the Banditos – must answer questions about an on-duty crime he allegedly saw a Banditos member commit, a judge ruled today.
New LA Sheriff Says He Thinks Deputies Are Ready For A Stabilizer. Union Says It'll 'Wait And See'
In a conversation with LAist, the new sheriff acknowledges that, as an outsider, "I have my work cut out for me" in winning the support of the department's rank-and-file.
Karen Bass Opens Online Portal for Jobs in Her Administration
Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass launched an online hiring portal Saturday for people interested in serving in her new administration.
irvineweekly.com
$78 Million ‘Centralized’ Health Agency Campus Coming To Irvine
The Orange County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Nov. 29, unanimously approved funding for the design and construction services for a $78 million campus for the Orange County Health Care Agency. Officially recognized as the El Toro Campus Project, the Irvine-based space will enable HCA to create a central location for key services.
Irvine Man Sentenced to Six Years in Prison for Pimping
An Irvine man has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for pimping and shooting at women in San Bernardino, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.
texasbreaking.com
Los Angeles Faces “Flood of Evictions” as Pandemic Tenant Protection Expire
According to researchers’ assumptions based on county Superior Court documents, over 30,000 families could risk eviction in Los Angeles County by the end of the year. This is because tenant safeguards that have kept families sheltered during the pandemic are slated to expire on December 31. In the nation’s...
Comments / 0