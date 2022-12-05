Read full article on original website
Christina Hall Gives a Tour of Her Tennessee Home — and Includes a Cameo from Husband Josh
Christina Hall is showing off her new home — with a cameo from husband Joshua "Josh" Hall!. The HGTV star, 39, shared a video on Instagram Friday of her second home in Tennessee, which she purchased last year. In the clip, Christina gives her followers glimpses of the exterior...
Erin Napier Asks Fans to 'Pray' for Her Christmas Tree as Baby Daughter Mae Tries to Get Close
Erin Napier is trying to protect her Christmas tree at all costs. Over the weekend, the HGTV star, 37, shared a photo of her beautifully decorated Christmas tree on her Instagram Story as her 17-month-old daughter Mae tries to get close and touch the tree. Mae, whom Erin shares with...
Christina Hall Reveals If She Wants More Kids With New Husband Josh Hall
HGTV star Christina Hall revealed if she wants more kids with her third husband, Josh Hall.
Christina Hall's Husband Josh Raves About Working Beside His Wife on Her New HGTV Show: 'My Best Friend'
Josh Hall is all about teamwork when it comes his wife Christina. In an Instagram post on Monday, Josh, 42, shared a sweet tribute to his HGTV star wife, 39, and expressed his gratitude for his unexpected yet exciting career path. "Another work trip in the beautiful state of Tennessee...
Kirstie Alley Dead: Star of Cheers Dies at 71 After Short Battle with Cancer
The actress' death was confirmed by her children on Monday evening: "As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother" Kirstie Alley, the star of Cheers and Drop Dead Gorgeous, has died. She was 71. Alley's children, True and Lillie Parker, announced the actress had died from cancer. In a statement to PEOPLE, True and Lillie confirmed that Alley died on Monday. "We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,"...
Khloé Kardashian Is Reportedly Entertaining the Idea of Spending the Holidays With Tristan Thompson & Their Kids
After everything Tristan Thompson has put Khloé Kardashian through, her selflessness and admirable ability to rise above for the sake of their children is wildly impressive. According to Hollywood Life, Thompson “has expressed interest” in spending the holidays as a family with Khloé and their kids, daughter True, 4, and still-publicly-unnamed Baby Boy Thompson, 3 months. A source close to the Kardashian-Jenner family shared, “Khloé hasn’t completely made up her mind yet, but she feels like it would be no problem celebrating together as a family.” They continued to explain that Halloween was a successful test run for the ex-couple “because...
Ant Anstead Shares a Message About His ‘Special Lady,’ and It’s Not Renée Zellweger
Ant Anstead shared amessage on social media about his “special lady,” but it’s not his girlfriend of over a year, Renée Zellweger.
Melanie Griffith, 65, Snuggles Up To Mom Tippi Hedren, 92, In Rare Photo: ‘Thankful’ She’s Still With Us
No matter what, a parent’s child is always a child. Melanie Griffith shared an adorable photo with her mom Tippi Hedren on her Instagram on Monday, November 28. The actress, 65, cuddled up to her mom, 92, who is also a legendary actress in her own rite, for a sweet photo together.
Tamera Mowry-Housley and Family Share Adorable Thanksgiving Video Filled with 'Laughter and Joy'
The Housley family uploaded a silly Instagram video where they shared the things they're grateful for — but they didn't get quite far in their endeavor Tamera Mowry-Housley is sharing how thankful she is for her family this Thanksgiving. To celebrate the November holiday, the Housley family uploaded a sweet video of gratitude to inspire others. The video featured Tamera with daughter Ariah, 7, son Aden, 9 and husband Adam Housley. As the family gathered on their living room couch to count their blessings, Adam kicked off the gratitude...
Mandy Moore praised for posting intimate photos after baby’s birth
Fans praised Mandy Moore for sharing intimate photos from her newborn baby’s birth last month. In one of the snapshots, her baby boy, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett, was still covered in amniotic fluid as the “This Is Us” star held him against her chest with a big smile on her face. “One month with our Ozzie. I’m still able to access everything about that moment, which simultaneously feels like one second ago and also unimaginable to fathom life before,” Moore captioned the Instagram post Thursday. She also thanked the health workers who helped to deliver her baby as well as their doula “for...
Pregnant Jenna Johnson Says She and Val Chmerkovskiy Have Had Baby Names 'Picked Out for 3 Years'
"Val actually picked out the name for our boy, so we have it," the Dancing with the Stars pro and mom-to-be told PEOPLE Jenna Johnson and husband Val Chmerkovskiy are ahead of the game when it comes to naming their kids. The professional dancer, 28, tells PEOPLE exclusively that the Dancing with the Stars couple selected names for their children long before she was pregnant with their first baby. "We actually have had a boy and a girl name picked out for three years now," the expecting mom shares. "Val actually picked out...
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Believe They’ve Found Proof Robyn Brown Always ‘Despised’ Christine
'Sister Wives' took to Reddit to discuss an episode where they believe it appears clear that Robyn Brown 'despised' Christine.
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with 'Loving' Stepdaughter Taylor, 12, at Baby Shower
Heather Rae El Moussa's sweet bond with Tarek's 12-year-old daughter Taylor was on display at her Winter Wonderland-themed baby shower Heather Rae El Moussa made sure she had someone special by her side as she walked into her Winter Wonderland baby shower. When the Selling Sunset realtor, 35, made her entrance into the celebration at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California, on Saturday, she had stepdaughter Taylor Reese walk in with her. Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the celebration, Heather praised the support that she's gotten from the...
Bridesmaid Quits Hours Before Wedding After Bride Bans Her From Wearing Glasses
A woman on Reddit dropped out of her bridesmaid duties just hours before the wedding after her friend, the bride, told her that she couldn't wear her glasses. "I have an eye condition called anisocoria (my left pupil is always extremely dilated, while the right one works normally) and suffer from photophobia in this eye, so therefore I always wear sunglasses," the woman wrote in a since-deleted Reddit post, according to the The Mirror.
Inside Dolly Parton's childhood home, a two-room log cabin where she lived with her 11 siblings
Dolly Parton's Dollywood theme park features a replica of her childhood home. The original log cabin had no electricity or running water.
‘Bachelorette’ star welcomes sixth baby, born with Down syndrome
Emily Maynard Johnson, who starred on both the “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” reality shows, has welcomed her sixth baby into the world — and he has Down syndrome. Maynard Johnson was well known before reality TV, thanks to her relationship with NASCAR driver Ricky Hendrick. The two were engaged, but Hendrick died tragically in an airplane crash in 2004. Maynard Johnson only learned afterward that she was pregnant, and gave birth to a little girl she called Ricki — named after her fiancé.
Meri Brown Gushes She Is 'In Love' With All Things 'Currently Present' In Her Life After Shaming Christine For Leaving Polygamous Family
All peachy over there? Despite some tension with Christine Brown over her decision to leave their family, Meri Brown is grateful for everyone and everything that is currently still in her life.The first wife of Kody Brown boasted about her life on Wednesday, November 9, taking to Instagram to share a beaming selfie alongside the words, "All that I am becoming is in front of me.""The future is bright and holds the promise of hope, the fulfillment of dreams, the excitement of creation!" the Sister Wives star insisted. "I am at peace with me, with my past, with the experiences...
Christina Hall Takes 3 Kids on Trip, Says Son Hudson Is There But 'Can't Be' Seen in Photos
Christina Hall announced last month that she would no longer share photos of son Hudson online after it became a point of legal contention between herself and ex Ant Anstead Christina Hall is enjoying some time away with her three kids. On Sunday, the Christina on the Coast star, 39, shared a snap on her Instagram Story showing her and her three kids, son Brayden, 7, and daughter Taylor, 12, whom she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa, and son Hudson, 2, whom she shares with ex Ant Anstead, as...
Kris Jenner Reveals 'First-Ever' Holiday Card with Boyfriend Corey Gamble: 'Love How They Came Out'
The couple first met in 2014 while at a party in Ibiza Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble are spreading some holiday cheer with their first holiday card as a couple! The Kardashians star, 67, unveiled the card on Instagram today, which featured a portrait of the couple posing side by side. "Happy holidays," is written over a simple black background and it's signed with, "xoxo, Kris and Corey." Jenner teamed up with Shutterfly to create the holiday card after partnering with them for their "Win the Holidays" campaign. Alongside the...
See Khloé Kardashian's Newborn Son Meet Her Daughter True in 'The Kardashians' Season Finale
In the final episode of season 2, Khloé Kardashian brings her baby boy home to meet his big sister Khloé Kardashian's daughter True Thompson is already looking like a natural big sister. To round out season 2 of The Kardashians, the show revisited the birth of Khloe Kardashian's son, who arrived in July 2022 via surrogate shortly after news broke of her ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal. The finale shows Khloé, 38, showing True, 4, her little brother via FaceTime. "Do you think he's cute?" the mom of two...
