The Independent

‘I always try to be the Randy Quaid to Dan’s Chevy Chase’: Justin Hawkins on The Darkness, Christmas traditions and life in Switzerland

The Darkness, with their skin-tight catsuits and love of Eighties hair rock, certainly stood out – a flock of peacocks among the grey pigeons of Noughties soft-rock. Some feathers were ruffled by the band’s endless parodying and supposed lack of sophistication; nuance was not exactly part of frontman Justin Hawkins’s vocabulary. But within months of signing a record deal they were everywhere – the charts, festivals, a No 1 debut album. They even did a Christmas song...One of the most enduring Yuletide bops of the past 20 years, “Christmas Time (Don’t Let the Bells End)” was released in 2003. It...
Deadline

Lizzo Steps In As Musical Guest For ‘Saturday Night Live’s Last Show Of 2022 After Yeah Yeah Yeahs Pull Out

Saturday Night Live‘s next episode on Dec. 17 with host Austin Butler will feature musical guest Lizzo. She is stepping in for previously announced musical guest Yeah Yeah Yeahs. The Yeah Yeah Yeahs announced that they are pulling out of SNL because of the band’s guitarist Nick Zinner’s ongoing battle with pneumonia. (You can see their post below.) He had been dealing with the illness for the past month but has not recovered enough to perform. A couple of days ago, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs also canceled their appearance at the KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas which had been scheduled for tonight. Lizzo...

