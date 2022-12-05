ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Rob Cardwell cooks up a surprise in Chef Sarah's kitchen

By Rob Cardwell
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chef Sarah Jurewicz earned Teacher of Year honors from her Baking and Pastry Arts School class at Chesterfield County Public Schools Career Technical Center. Her innovative approach to teaching was featured recently in Rob Cardwell's Building Better Minds segment .

"One of the things that I did when I was a student is I struggled with my core curriculum lessons," Jurewicz told Cardwell on a recent visit to her classroom. "And so as a teacher, I find I'm empowered to be that teacher that I really wish I'd had, who would have just brought it all together for me. And so at the end of the day, it's kind of a mission and a calling to do that and be that for my students."

Jurewicz thought Cardwell was there for a follow-up report, but he was actually there with a CBS 6 Month of Giving surprise.

"I know that you grow a lot of your own stuff and that comes out of your own pocket," he said. "I have a very generous gift card for you. You cook all the time. You're always in the kitchen cooking for people. I want you to take that and go somewhere and have somebody cook for you for a change. And I know I know you will, but I know that you'll probably also spend some of that on seeds and vegetables for your classroom."

Watch for a new CBS 6 Month of Giving surprise every day in December on CBS 6 News at 6 a.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m.

WTVR CBS 6

