Town by Town: state rep. tour, police ornament contest, and Village Common Days

Wednesday night news update
In this update, the Hampden District Attorney's office looking for a suspect they say murdered 17-year-old Shana Price at Blunt Park in Springfield in 1990, state and local leaders announcing a new pilot program aimed at helping struggling families make ends meet, and a new superintendent will soon lead schools in the diocese of Springfield. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
South End Citizens Council holds appreciation event for Springfield officers
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The South End Citizens Council showed their appreciation to Springfield Police officers Tuesday evening for the work they have done in the past year. The officers in attendance were gifted with custom-made pens. Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood was also in attendance and received an award...
‘Weather Nut’ calls this section of Mass. ‘the Triangle of Disappointment’ for snow lovers
Dave Hayes counts himself a snow lover. He’s not a meteorologist by trade or training, but over decades of fascination with the weather, he’s learned a thing or two. One of those lessons — based on his meteorological chops and more than 30 years residing in the Pioneer Valley of Western Massachusetts — is this: compared to its neighbors to the east and west, the region just might be the most disappointing place around for those who love to watch a heavy New England snowfall.
Springfield Police officers, K9 honored at Symphony Hall commemoration ceremony
Officers help Springfield elementary students pick out gifts during Shop with a Cop. The Springfield Police Department took part in the 3rd annual Christmas event "Shop with a Cop" at Walmart on Boston Road Wednesday evening.
Accident in Colrain brings Main Road to one lane
The Colrain Fire Department were called to two accidents Wednesday evening.
Crews called to fire at Cartamundi in East Longmeadow
Fire crews are working to put out a fire on in East Longmeadow Wednesday night.
Time is running out to donate to Western Mass News’ Toys for Tots campaign
We now know when basketball's biggest names will be returning to Springfield for next year's enshrinement ceremony. Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni has announced developments in a 32-year-old cold case. His office is now calling on the public for help with identifying this suspect. Pilot program launched to...
Festival of Trees on display in Berkshire County
The Town of Cheshire has more than 30 trees on display that is open to the public.
Town by Town: Festival of Trees and celebrity bartending event
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield and East Longmeadow. Town by town took us to Springfield for the annual Festival of Trees. Take a stroll through a colorful forest of beautiful and creative Christmas trees all donated and decorated by area businesses, organizations, families and individuals.
Town of Amherst purchases VFW building for sheltering, housing services
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The town of Amherst has announced that they are proceeding with the purchase of the former VFW building on Main Street. Their goal is to create a space for sheltering and supportive housing services. The building is right near downtown Amherst, so it is a very...
Car catches fire at entrance to Mass. Pike in Palmer
Crews worked to put out a car fire at the entrance to the Mass. Pike in Palmer Thursday morning.
Single-family residence sells for $430,000 in West Springfield
Husam Noury acquired the property at 107 Galaska Drive, West Springfield, from Simon J Brighenti and Maria R Brighenti on Nov. 10, 2022. The $430,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $197. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 27,712-square-foot lot. Additional...
Victim of deadly stabbing on School St. in Springfield identified
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Hampden District Attorney’s Office has released the identity of the man who was murdered at a residence on School Street Monday morning. Duane Miller from Springfield, was 49-years-old. The woman charged with his Murder, 21-year-old Madonya Jones Rodriguez, was arraigned Monday, the same day,...
Holyoke police investigating shooting on Pine and Hampshire St.
Holyoke police are asking for the public's help for information on a shooting at the intersection of Pine and Hampshire Streets Wednesday night.
Electrical malfunction causes fire at house in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A fire at a house on Parkside Street in Springfield has been caused by a electrical malfunction of an outlet, fire officials report. Firefighters were called to the house at 127 Parkside St. at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday. According to Springfield Fire Department, Drew Piemonte, the...
Janna's Thursday Forecast
Officers help Springfield elementary students pick out gifts during Shop with a Cop. The Springfield Police Department took part in the 3rd annual Christmas event "Shop with a Cop" at Walmart on Boston Road Wednesday evening. Date announced for 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement.
Pilot program launched to help families impacted by ‘cliff’ effect
Pilot program launched to help families impacted by 'cliff' effect
Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants
NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England.
All five Articles passed at South Hadley’s Special Town Meeting
SOUTH HADLEY – The Nov. 30 Special Town Meeting in South Hadley went smoothly as all five of the articles on the warrant were approved by Town Meeting voters. One of the articles of note was Article 3, which had Town Meeting members vote to accept Massachustts General Law Chapter 60 section 3F, which would allow for the donation and collection of funds for a municipal veterans assistance fund. The article was passed by a 77-1 vote.
Officers help Springfield elementary students pick out gifts during Shop with a Cop
We now know when basketball's biggest names will be returning to Springfield for next year's enshrinement ceremony. Composite sketches released for suspect in 1990 unsolved murder. Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni has announced developments in a 32-year-old cold case. His office is now calling on the public for help with identifying this suspect.
