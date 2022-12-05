Read full article on original website
Husband And Children Pleading For Information On Missing Georgia MotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond Hill, GA
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
The police accuse the mother of killing her missing childkandelSavannah, GA
wtoc.com
Savannah-Chatham school board votes on 2023 policy priorities
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Board of Education has several issues they want addressed by state lawmakers in next year’s legislative session. The board voted to adopt those legislative priorities during its monthly meeting on Wednesday. Board members say they want legislators to look at early childhood...
wtoc.com
City leaders hold news conference day after Chatham Co. leaves LOST negotiations
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County leaders walked away from a mediation session Wednesday in an attempt to resolve distributions of a local option sales tax between the county and its eight municipalities. County leaders say the proposed offers didn’t produce an acceptable distribution for all parties involved. If...
wtoc.com
SCCPSS leaders react to hoax phone call made against Savannah High School
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham County School leaders discussing the hoax phone call made against Savannah High School one week ago today. Both Superintendent Ann Levett and Chief Terry Enoch are thankful for police, school staff and the many others that helped during such a scary moment. Levett also thanked their communications team as she stressed they did what they could to inform parents of the situation.
wtoc.com
Top Teacher: Melissa Flummerfelt
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Melissa Flummerfelt teaches first grade at Brock Elementary School in Savannah. “I like to be able to show them how to do things rather than do things for them. The more independent they can be, the more they can captain their own ship, and it starts right at this level, when they figure out how to do it,” she said.
Channing Tatum meets Georgia Southern’s Freedom
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – While filming on Tybee Island, actor Channing Tatum got to meet two of Georgia Southern University’s own. The school shared a photo of Steve Hein, the executive director of Georgia Southern’s Wildlife Center, and mascot Freedom next to Tatum. According to Georgia Southern, Hein was providing expertise on birds of […]
wtoc.com
Beach sand now part of hold up in county, cities negotiations of tax dollars
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County and the eight cities within it have less than a month to come to an agreement on how to split funds from the Local Option Sales Tax. Just when it looked like a deal was ready, a fight over beach sand brought everything...
Commissioners clear the way for 3rd new industry for Bulloch
The Bulloch County Commissioners approved a rezoning request that clears the way for a third new industry in Bulloch County. The rezoning request was approved at the bi-monthly regular meeting held on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. The Development Authority of Bulloch County submitted the application to rezone 42.84 acres from...
allongeorgia.com
City of Statesboro Now Accepting Applications for Newly Established Statesboro Business Commission
The City of Statesboro announced today that it has begun accepting applications for the newly established Statesboro Business Commission. According to the City, the commission will consist of seven members who own or operate a business within the City of Statesboro and will serve as a sounding board for local entrepreneurs to identify opportunities for business development and growth within the city. The commission shall have the authority to prepare studies and reports for the purpose of informing the governing body on policy matters related to the impact of local ordinances and procedures on business opportunities and operations within the municipal limits of the City of Statesboro.
wtoc.com
Swearing in ceremony held for new Hilton Head mayor, council members
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The new mayor of Hilton Head Island has now officially been sworn in, along with the town’s two new council members. Alan Perry is Hilton Head’s newest mayor. He was sworn in Tuesday, after winning an runoff election last month. “I’m happy...
wtoc.com
Students relocated after car crashes into Georgia Southern housing building
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A 21-year-old faces charges after Statesboro Police cameras recorded him driving into a Georgia Southern University housing building. He’s free on bond, as dozens of students relocate and crews start repairs. Imagine it’s 2 a.m., a car turns off Georgia Avenue onto campus with a...
wtoc.com
Long County and Hinesville partnering on new water well
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Hinesville and Long County are teaming up to get water to their citizens. They made an agreement to create a new water well in Long County, with both areas getting to use it. Hinesville city leaders say the agreement will help them address...
WJCL
Georgia Senate Results: Who will win runoff between Herschel Walker, Raphael Warnock?
Above file video: Warnock, Walker prepare for runoff election. Georgia Bulldog football great Herschel Walker challenges Senator and Savannah native Raphael Warnock in a race and runoff election that has captured the nation's attention. Though Warnock received more votes than Walker in the general election, neither man was able to...
freightwaves.com
Georgia Ports Authority to shift breakbulk operations to Brunswick
The Georgia Ports Authority is planning to shift breakbulk cargo from the Port of Savannah’s Ocean Terminal to the Colonel’s Island Terminal at the Port of Brunswick as part of a broader effort to expand container operations at the Port of Savannah. GPA intends to shift the breakbulk...
wtoc.com
Savannah city council plans to discuss what’s next for the space under Truman Bridge and how to spend next year’s budget
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Thursday, Savannah City Council is set to take a vote on how to pay for the invoices submitted to the city. Back in October a fire broke out under the Truman bridge. Since then the city has has cleaned up the debris and put up an 8-foot temporary fence. On Thursday the city will talk about next steps. Which include how to pay for the invoices submitted to the city.
wtoc.com
Savannah-Chatham students spread holiday cheer
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A safe way to celebrate the holidays is by listening to some carolers. Savannah-Chatham County students spread cheer in the city on Tuesday. “For the songs that had movement to it, it kind of like, came naturally for them to want to move to it. The song Elfie Selfie, they all came up to me like ‘Miss Hill, if Hairspray was a Christmas movie, this would be the song at the end of Hairspray,’” teacher Jasmine Hill said.
wtoc.com
Mary’s Place of the Coastal Empire holding Reindeer Run
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend, you can get your steps in while you “Step Up and Step In” to help change your community at the Mary’s Place Reindeer Run. Doris Williams is the Executive Director of Mary’s Place of the Coastal Empire. She is with us to explain how hitting the road for a 5K run/walk Saturday morning can help fight bullying and support rape survivors.
wtoc.com
Bad soil causes deck on Hutchinson Island to collapse
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A study is revealing what caused a deck next to the Savannah Convention Center to collapse. It’s important to note the damage happened the same day an earthquake was recorded near Metter. We’re learning from Chatham County engineers it was bad soil that caused...
wtoc.com
Savannah city leaders unveil Yamacraw Square
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah officially has a new square. City leaders and Yamacraw community members gathered for the unveiling of the new square which also underwent an art restoration process. “Thereby providing it with the full measure of dignity, value, and care as regarded with the...
wtoc.com
Proper lifting techniques with Bright Life Chiropractic
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Lifting can be tough on your body if done incorrectly. Bright Life Chiropractic shared some proper lifting techniques on Afternoon Break.
wtoc.com
Voting wait times decreasing in Bryan County
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Voters saw about 45 minute check in times early voting last week but Tuesday the Secretary of State’s office says it’s more like 45 seconds. They say there have been little to no problems with polling places across the state Tuesday thanks to huge early voting turnout.
