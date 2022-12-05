The City of Statesboro announced today that it has begun accepting applications for the newly established Statesboro Business Commission. According to the City, the commission will consist of seven members who own or operate a business within the City of Statesboro and will serve as a sounding board for local entrepreneurs to identify opportunities for business development and growth within the city. The commission shall have the authority to prepare studies and reports for the purpose of informing the governing body on policy matters related to the impact of local ordinances and procedures on business opportunities and operations within the municipal limits of the City of Statesboro.

