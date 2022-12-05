ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

wtoc.com

Savannah-Chatham school board votes on 2023 policy priorities

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Board of Education has several issues they want addressed by state lawmakers in next year’s legislative session. The board voted to adopt those legislative priorities during its monthly meeting on Wednesday. Board members say they want legislators to look at early childhood...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

SCCPSS leaders react to hoax phone call made against Savannah High School

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham County School leaders discussing the hoax phone call made against Savannah High School one week ago today. Both Superintendent Ann Levett and Chief Terry Enoch are thankful for police, school staff and the many others that helped during such a scary moment. Levett also thanked their communications team as she stressed they did what they could to inform parents of the situation.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Top Teacher: Melissa Flummerfelt

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Melissa Flummerfelt teaches first grade at Brock Elementary School in Savannah. “I like to be able to show them how to do things rather than do things for them. The more independent they can be, the more they can captain their own ship, and it starts right at this level, when they figure out how to do it,” she said.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Channing Tatum meets Georgia Southern’s Freedom

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – While filming on Tybee Island, actor Channing Tatum got to meet two of Georgia Southern University’s own. The school shared a photo of Steve Hein, the executive director of Georgia Southern’s Wildlife Center, and mascot Freedom next to Tatum. According to Georgia Southern, Hein was providing expertise on birds of […]
STATESBORO, GA
allongeorgia.com

City of Statesboro Now Accepting Applications for Newly Established Statesboro Business Commission

The City of Statesboro announced today that it has begun accepting applications for the newly established Statesboro Business Commission. According to the City, the commission will consist of seven members who own or operate a business within the City of Statesboro and will serve as a sounding board for local entrepreneurs to identify opportunities for business development and growth within the city. The commission shall have the authority to prepare studies and reports for the purpose of informing the governing body on policy matters related to the impact of local ordinances and procedures on business opportunities and operations within the municipal limits of the City of Statesboro.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Long County and Hinesville partnering on new water well

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Hinesville and Long County are teaming up to get water to their citizens. They made an agreement to create a new water well in Long County, with both areas getting to use it. Hinesville city leaders say the agreement will help them address...
HINESVILLE, GA
freightwaves.com

Georgia Ports Authority to shift breakbulk operations to Brunswick

The Georgia Ports Authority is planning to shift breakbulk cargo from the Port of Savannah’s Ocean Terminal to the Colonel’s Island Terminal at the Port of Brunswick as part of a broader effort to expand container operations at the Port of Savannah. GPA intends to shift the breakbulk...
BRUNSWICK, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah city council plans to discuss what’s next for the space under Truman Bridge and how to spend next year’s budget

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Thursday, Savannah City Council is set to take a vote on how to pay for the invoices submitted to the city. Back in October a fire broke out under the Truman bridge. Since then the city has has cleaned up the debris and put up an 8-foot temporary fence. On Thursday the city will talk about next steps. Which include how to pay for the invoices submitted to the city.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah-Chatham students spread holiday cheer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A safe way to celebrate the holidays is by listening to some carolers. Savannah-Chatham County students spread cheer in the city on Tuesday. “For the songs that had movement to it, it kind of like, came naturally for them to want to move to it. The song Elfie Selfie, they all came up to me like ‘Miss Hill, if Hairspray was a Christmas movie, this would be the song at the end of Hairspray,’” teacher Jasmine Hill said.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Mary’s Place of the Coastal Empire holding Reindeer Run

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend, you can get your steps in while you “Step Up and Step In” to help change your community at the Mary’s Place Reindeer Run. Doris Williams is the Executive Director of Mary’s Place of the Coastal Empire. She is with us to explain how hitting the road for a 5K run/walk Saturday morning can help fight bullying and support rape survivors.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Bad soil causes deck on Hutchinson Island to collapse

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A study is revealing what caused a deck next to the Savannah Convention Center to collapse. It’s important to note the damage happened the same day an earthquake was recorded near Metter. We’re learning from Chatham County engineers it was bad soil that caused...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah city leaders unveil Yamacraw Square

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah officially has a new square. City leaders and Yamacraw community members gathered for the unveiling of the new square which also underwent an art restoration process. “Thereby providing it with the full measure of dignity, value, and care as regarded with the...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Voting wait times decreasing in Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Voters saw about 45 minute check in times early voting last week but Tuesday the Secretary of State’s office says it’s more like 45 seconds. They say there have been little to no problems with polling places across the state Tuesday thanks to huge early voting turnout.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA

