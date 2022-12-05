Read full article on original website
Hospice of Lubbock hosts annual Light up a Life Fundraiser
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Hospice of Lubbock is hosting its annual tree-lighting event and kickoff of the annual Light Up a Life fundraiser. Light Up a Life represents a time to celebrate life as well as support the mission of Hospice of Lubbock. The public lighting ceremony of the...
Comet Cleaners Christmas is for Kids accepting donations
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Children’s Protective Services (CPS) is now accepting donations for its 35th annual Christmas is for Kids campaign. Help make this Christmas unforgettable for children across the South Plains by dropping off an unwrapped gift to any Comet Cleaners location or the KCBD Studio at 9800 University Ave. Donations will be accepted through Christmas Eve.
Couple establishes scholarship as tribute to nurse’s career
LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - It is said that Florence Nightingale’s philosophy and teachings emphasize that the nurse must use her brain, heart and hands to create healing environments to care for the patient’s body, mind and spirit. For more than 40 years, Joyce Alexander Luck epitomized the essence of Florence Nightingale throughout her career as a nurse.
Photos with Santa
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Share your photos with Santa! We will accept any photo with Santa. It could be your pet, your child, or you. Make sure to upload them below.
Lubbock To Participate in Red Kettle Challange: Raise $1.5 Million in 4 Hours
Now, this definitely sounds like a challenge. Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and the Grinch will help the local Salvation Army take part in a national campaign to raise $1.5 million in 4 hours on December 9. Salvation Army National Commander, Commissioner Kenneth Hodder, is...
Lake Ridge Chapel’s Charli’s Tree to benefit Toys for Tots
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - For the past three years, Lake Ridge Chapel has held this event in memory of Charli Jones during the Christmas season. Charli Jones had a passion for her peers and for helping others. Her dream was that no child would go without a gift for Christmas. After the loss of their daughter in 2019, Charli’s parents requested toy donations be made in her honor. Lake Ridge Chapel & Memorial Designers established Charli’s Tree to continue this tradition of supporting local children. In its first year, the Lubbock community raised over $15,000 worth of gifts and monetary donations for children in need.
Lubbock woman gives back to say thank you for support after house fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Every year one Lubbock woman acknowledges the support of the Lubbock community and honors her sister and nephew who died in a house fire 17 years ago. Tiffany Lilly-Essix says she lived two doors down from where her two sisters, Demetra and Brittany Lilly lived. On the cold night of Dec. 7, 2005, her sisters’ house caught on fire.
Covenant Children’s seeking holiday donations
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Covenant Children’s is asking our community for toy donations this holiday season. Every year, Covenant Children’s provides toys to those patients who can’t be home on Christmas Day. Covenant caregivers pick out age-appropriate toys for the patient and helps them “shop” to find the perfect gift for their siblings too. Leftover toys are used at Covenant Children’s throughout the year.
‘Front row seat:’ Shallowater ISD celebrates hands-on learning clinic, partnership with UMC
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Shallowater ISD has a new home for two of its medical programs, the SISD Health Sciences Learning Clinic. One of those programs is the first of its kind in the state. The school district celebrated the grand opening of the clinic Monday, alongside its partner on the project, University Medical Center.
Lubbock 10-year-old helps kids in need get coats by writing a letter to Academy
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More than 20 kids at the Texas Girls and Boys Ranch are receiving new coats thanks to one altruistic 10-year-old. As we continue further into the colder winter months, Layne Layton wanted to help kids in need. “I just thought of the kids that may not...
Why You Should Visit a Lubbock Nursing Home This Holiday Season
The holiday season is all about spending time with friends, family, and loved ones. As you get older, you start to appreciate this more and value the time spent together more than the gifts or food that might be a part of the celebration. Whether you decide to spend this...
UMC and Shallowater ISD host grand opening for SISD Health Science Learning Clinic
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - UMC Health System and Shallowater Independent School District (SISD) are excited to announce the grand opening of the SISD Health Science Learning Clinic. The SISD Health Sciences Learning Clinic will house Certified Medical Assistant (CMA) and Occupational Therapy (OT) programs for Shallowater ISD students. The...
21 Awesome Houses to See Christmas Lights in Lubbock 2022
It is that time of year again. Time to spend a night or two driving around Lubbock to see Christmas lights. Some of us just like to drive around to explore and others would like a plan. Here are 21 houses in Lubbock I love to check out this time of year.
Lubbock Man Sick Of Waiting For Aloha BBQ To Reopen Learns To Make His Own
How long has it been since we all had a taste of that sweet sweet Aloha BBQ? Months? Years? Eternity? I've been hoping and praying to any God out there that will listen to please just bring that tasty food back to us all. So far, there hasn't been any word on when Lubbock's favorite Hawaiian BBQ joint will reopen, but that hasn't stopped some of us from trying to recreate it at home.
The Lubbock Chorale presents holiday concert ‘Messiah’
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Sunday, December 11, the Lubbock Chorale will perform Handel’s iconic masterpiece, Messiah. The concert will be held at 6:00 p.m. at the Hemmle Recital Hall in the Texas Tech University School of Music. Written in an astonishing 24 days, Handel’s Messiah is perhaps...
It’s Last Call As A Lubbock Brewery Sadly Decides To Close Their Doors For Good
Ever since they opened up at 515 Broadway, as a self-proclaimed "beer nerd" I had wanted to find time to get over to Auld Brewing's Lubbock location and sample their wares. This past summer, I was able to check it out with my younger brother on my birthday and immediately dug it.
Fresh on The Market: Stunning New South Lubbock Home for a Reasonable Price
Lubbock is constantly expanding, meaning that new businesses are popping up, and more homes are being built. if you are looking for a new build, one of the best places to look is in South Lubbock. A great example recently hit the market just off of 119th street. It is...
Texas historical marker recognizes greater St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Historical Commission will unveil a Texas Historical Marker on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. recognizing the Greater St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church. The church, beginning its second century of service, is located at 306 East 26th Street. The Texas Historical Commission...
Did You Miss This Sweet Instagram Drum Picture From The Lubbock Korn Show?
I was doing an image search for "The RockShow Lubbock" because I needed our logo at home. I was really surprised at what I found. There is not a time when I will not go to a KoRn show. There is not a limit to how many KoRn shows I will go to. There is not a price I wouldn't pay to see KoRn again. I am now and forever a big KoRn fan.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet MooMoo
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet MooMoo KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. She is a one-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for about four months. She is a happy girl and loves to go on adventures. She would much rather be with you than in a kennel. She is also smart and loving. MooMoo is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.
