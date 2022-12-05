ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

KCBD

Hospice of Lubbock hosts annual Light up a Life Fundraiser

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Hospice of Lubbock is hosting its annual tree-lighting event and kickoff of the annual Light Up a Life fundraiser. Light Up a Life represents a time to celebrate life as well as support the mission of Hospice of Lubbock. The public lighting ceremony of the...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Comet Cleaners Christmas is for Kids accepting donations

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Children’s Protective Services (CPS) is now accepting donations for its 35th annual Christmas is for Kids campaign. Help make this Christmas unforgettable for children across the South Plains by dropping off an unwrapped gift to any Comet Cleaners location or the KCBD Studio at 9800 University Ave. Donations will be accepted through Christmas Eve.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Couple establishes scholarship as tribute to nurse’s career

LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - It is said that Florence Nightingale’s philosophy and teachings emphasize that the nurse must use her brain, heart and hands to create healing environments to care for the patient’s body, mind and spirit. For more than 40 years, Joyce Alexander Luck epitomized the essence of Florence Nightingale throughout her career as a nurse.
LEVELLAND, TX
KCBD

Photos with Santa

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Share your photos with Santa! We will accept any photo with Santa. It could be your pet, your child, or you. Make sure to upload them below.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lake Ridge Chapel’s Charli’s Tree to benefit Toys for Tots

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - For the past three years, Lake Ridge Chapel has held this event in memory of Charli Jones during the Christmas season. Charli Jones had a passion for her peers and for helping others. Her dream was that no child would go without a gift for Christmas. After the loss of their daughter in 2019, Charli’s parents requested toy donations be made in her honor. Lake Ridge Chapel & Memorial Designers established Charli’s Tree to continue this tradition of supporting local children. In its first year, the Lubbock community raised over $15,000 worth of gifts and monetary donations for children in need.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock woman gives back to say thank you for support after house fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Every year one Lubbock woman acknowledges the support of the Lubbock community and honors her sister and nephew who died in a house fire 17 years ago. Tiffany Lilly-Essix says she lived two doors down from where her two sisters, Demetra and Brittany Lilly lived. On the cold night of Dec. 7, 2005, her sisters’ house caught on fire.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Covenant Children’s seeking holiday donations

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Covenant Children’s is asking our community for toy donations this holiday season. Every year, Covenant Children’s provides toys to those patients who can’t be home on Christmas Day. Covenant caregivers pick out age-appropriate toys for the patient and helps them “shop” to find the perfect gift for their siblings too. Leftover toys are used at Covenant Children’s throughout the year.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock Man Sick Of Waiting For Aloha BBQ To Reopen Learns To Make His Own

How long has it been since we all had a taste of that sweet sweet Aloha BBQ? Months? Years? Eternity? I've been hoping and praying to any God out there that will listen to please just bring that tasty food back to us all. So far, there hasn't been any word on when Lubbock's favorite Hawaiian BBQ joint will reopen, but that hasn't stopped some of us from trying to recreate it at home.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

The Lubbock Chorale presents holiday concert ‘Messiah’

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Sunday, December 11, the Lubbock Chorale will perform Handel’s iconic masterpiece, Messiah. The concert will be held at 6:00 p.m. at the Hemmle Recital Hall in the Texas Tech University School of Music. Written in an astonishing 24 days, Handel’s Messiah is perhaps...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Texas historical marker recognizes greater St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Historical Commission will unveil a Texas Historical Marker on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. recognizing the Greater St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church. The church, beginning its second century of service, is located at 306 East 26th Street. The Texas Historical Commission...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet MooMoo

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet MooMoo KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. She is a one-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for about four months. She is a happy girl and loves to go on adventures. She would much rather be with you than in a kennel. She is also smart and loving. MooMoo is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.
LUBBOCK, TX

