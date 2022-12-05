Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
Detroit Pistons owner is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
8 Detroit Lions starters who could leave following 2022 season
We are currently heading into Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, and our Detroit Lions are sitting at 5-7, which places them in second place in the NFC North. After starting off their campaign with a 1-6 record, the Lions have now won four of their last five games to get back in the NFC wild-card race. That being said, you can bet the Lions’ roster in 2023 will look different than it did heading into the 2022 season. In fact, there are eight current starters (including kickers) who are set to hit free agency if they do not re-sign with the Lions.
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Bettor makes insane wager against Detroit Lions, has day ruined
Never bet against the Detroit Lions! Ok, that is probably a phrase you have never heard before, but with the Lions playing as well as they have been, it’s something you may want to take to heart if you like to bet on sports. That is especially true if you like to bet a crap load of money on sports, as one bettor reportedly did prior to the Lions’ Week 13 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Vikings WR4 Has Bold Prediction for Lions
It’s not quite a must-win situation for the Minnesota Vikings, but the team’s punt returner and WR4 has a bold prediction. The Vikings can win the NFC North on Sunday, needing either one win or one Detroit Lions loss sometime between now and the end of the season to secure the division crown. Incidentally, the Vikings play those very Lions this weekend.
Dan Campbell explains plan for Jameson Williams vs. Vikings
What did Dan Campbell say about Jameson Williams?Will Jameson Williams play gunner for the Detroit Lions moving forward?. On Saturday, news broke that the Detroit Lions were activating rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams for their matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. When that news broke, fans and media members were extremely excited to finally get to see Williams play in an NFL game. Though he did play in the game, he only played a handful of snaps, and he did not have a single target. According to Lions head coach Dan Campbell, the plan for Williams could look different this week against the Minnesota Vikings.
Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend
There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
Football World Reacts To Massive 5-Star De-Commitment
Rueben Owens II will no longer attend Louisville next fall. The five-star running back recruit, who surprised many by deciding in June to attend Louisville, announced Wednesday that he's decommiting from the ACC program. "This is bittersweet for me, due to all the relationships that have been developed," Owens said....
Dan Campbell: Loss to Vikings 'Burns Me'
Dan Campbell will never forget the Lions' loss to the Vikings earlier this season.
A Giants trade after losing out on Aaron Judge
The San Francisco Giants missed out on free agent outfielder Aaron Judge, but they can get a pretty big name on the trade block to throw into their outfield. The San Francisco Giants were in the running for star outfielder and 2022 AL MVP Aaron Judge. Even though they reportedly made an offer in the neighborhood of $360 million, Judge decided on Wednesday morning that he wanted to return to the New York Yankees. The deal is reportedly worth $360 million over nine years.
Russell Wilson appears to be to blame for more than just on-field play
Russell Wilson’s posse is causing issues with the Denver Broncos coaching staff, reportedly. The Denver Broncos have what can only be defined as an unmitigated disaster brewing within their organization. It’s impossible to predict the ripple effects their misguided decision to go all-in on Russell Wilson will create for years to come both in and out of Denver.
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Jared Goff, Lions, Packers, Vikings
What a difference winning makes. Several weeks ago the Lions had one of the worst records in the league and the clock seemed like it was ticking on QB Jared Goff. Now Detroit is 4-1 in its last five games and the locker room is fully behind Goff. “You can...
Bless You Boys
Tigers select RHP Mason Englert in the Rule 5 draft
With the fifth pick in the Rule 5 draft after the Kansas City Royals declined to clear a spot on their 40-man roster, the Detroit Tigers have selected RHP Mason Englert. The right-hander was drafted out of high school by the Texas Rangers in the fourth round of the 2018 amateur draft, but early injuries slowed his development, and he didn’t advance quickly enough to be protected on their 40-man roster.
Bless You Boys
Potential picks for the Tigers in the Rule 5 Draft
It’s time for the Rule 5 Draft! An exciting draft where teams attempt to find hidden gems to add to their MLB roster for the upcoming season. Because of the new CBA the regular MLB Draft now has a lottery system. However the Rule 5 Draft order is still reverse standings from the previous year. That means the Tigers have the 6th pick.
Dan Campbell has funny comment on his job security
Seemingly out of nowhere, the Detroit Lions have become one of the league’s hottest teams, and it has head coach Dan Campbell feeling pretty light-hearted. Campbell was asked Monday if he could sense the optimism growing from sections of the media and fans after the Lions’ latest win, a 40-14 blowout of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Campbell’s response was perfect: apparently he is not getting fired anymore.
atozsports.com
Interim Titans GM makes first moves
The Tennessee Titans rocked the NFL world on Tuesday morning. They fired General Manager Jon Robinson. The move came out of nowhere as the Titans sit atop the AFC South by multiple games. Clearly, there just wasn’t a meeting of the minds in the front office anymore. Ownership chose to...
FanSided
299K+
Followers
579K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0