Ludlow, MA

Ludlow Police to increase patrols for impaired drivers this holiday season

By Nick DeGray
 3 days ago

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ludlow Police Department has been awarded a grant to increase the number of patrols focused on impaired driving during the holiday season. This effort is in part of the national “Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas said the department will receive $2,210.70 and will join several other local departments and State Police to reduce the amount of drunk driving.

Through December 31, Ludlow officers will be on the lookout for impaired or reckless drivers on the road that may be intoxicated or using drugs. The Ludlow Police Department urges people to not get behind the wheel if they are under the influence.

According to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, roughly one-third of all deadly accidents in the United States involve drunk driving. More than 10,000 people died each year from 2014 to 2018 in drunk driving-related crashes.

