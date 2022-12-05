Read full article on original website
Real ID moved back again by federal government
Federal officials are again pushing back the deadline for when travelers from Iowa and elsewhere need that little gold star on their I-D cards to board domestic flights. Jessica Mayle, regional spokeswoman for the U.S. Transportation Security Administration, says the so-called Real ID won’t be required now until 2025. While she suspects some travelers will put off the process, Mayle tells KCRG-TV there’s more involved in getting the ID than just renewing your last driver’s license.
Adair County passes pipeline regulation ordinance
The Adair County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing and then approved an ordinance today that would regulate hazardous liquid pipelines, targeting a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline. Board chairman Matt Wedemeyer says the panel can’t prevent the pipeline from coming into the county, especially if officials with Navigator CO2...
Senate Majority Leader Whitver’s residency upheld
Polk County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald has ruled in favor of the Iowa Senate Majority Leader’s residency following a challenge. Grimes resident Ann Gale filed the challenge to Republican Jack Whitver’s use of a Grimes address for a newly-drawn Senate district where he ran and won in the November election. She argued that Whitver still lists his Ankeny address for his businesses and utility bills for his Grimes condo showed little water was used there this fall.
