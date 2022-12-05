Federal officials are again pushing back the deadline for when travelers from Iowa and elsewhere need that little gold star on their I-D cards to board domestic flights. Jessica Mayle, regional spokeswoman for the U.S. Transportation Security Administration, says the so-called Real ID won’t be required now until 2025. While she suspects some travelers will put off the process, Mayle tells KCRG-TV there’s more involved in getting the ID than just renewing your last driver’s license.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO