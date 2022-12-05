Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
12 cattle dead in semi rollover in northeastern Iowa
CALMAR, Iowa (KCRG) - A semi crash resulted in the death of 12 cattle late Wednesday night in Winneshiek County. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said the semi was heading southbound on US Highway 52, just north of 175th Street in Calmar, at about 10 p.m. when the driver attempted to get a jug of water from the passenger side of the cab.
12 cattle killed in Iowa rollover crash
According to the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office, a semi-trailer driven by 33-year-old Anton Tomash of Alta Vista left the roadway of US 52 near Calmar around 10 p.m. The trailer overturned, throwing clear several of the 33 cattle on board and trapping others in the wreck.
iheart.com
Two Hospitalized After Head-On Crash in Northeast Iowa
(Fayette County, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol says two people are hospitalized with serious injuries after a head-on crash in northeast Iowa Monday. The ISP says the crash happened north of Sumner when the driver of a pickup lost control of the vehicle on icy roads and hit a semi truck. There were two people inside the pickup, both of whom were taken to an area hospital in serious condition. The driver of the semi was not hurt. So far, the names of those involved have not been released. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Two Seriously Injured After Head On Collision In Fayette County [PHOTO]
The temperature is dropping which means the roads are getting more slick. As we start to head toward the winter season, it’s just as important to be mindful of icy roads. On Monday, two people were seriously injured in an accident involving a pickup, semi, and an icy road.
1650thefan.com
Waterloo Teen Hurt in Bus Crash
A school bus collided with a U.S. Postal Service vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Waterloo, leaving one teenager injured. Waterloo Police say the crash occurred on W 9th St and Williston Avenue after 3:15 p.m. in Waterloo. The 14 year-old was taken to an area hospital, complaining of a sore neck after the crash. Right now, the cause of the crash is unknown.
KCRG.com
Man charged with murder in Grundy County death
A large fire engulfed a southwest Cedar Rapids building, containing offices and residential space. KCRG-TV9's Libbie Randall reports on the latest. KCRG-TV9's reporters provide live team coverage of the latest on an explosion and fire in Marengo that injured at least 10 people. Fire continues to burn at Marengo plant,...
KGLO News
Plea change hearing set for Northwood man accused of serious injury by vehicle in Cerro Gordo County accident
MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been set for a Northwood man charged with serious injury by vehicle. A criminal complaint accused 29-year-old Tyler Litwiler of being involved in a head-on collision near the intersection of US Highway 65 and 330th Street north of Mason City on January 3rd. Litwiler allegedly crossed the center line while driving north, crashing into another vehicle. The two in the other vehicle as well as Litwiler were all transported to the hospital after the crash.
kwayradio.com
Backhoe Hit by Hunting Party
The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office is looking for those in a hunting party after a round struck a backhoe with a person inside on Saturday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The construction worker was working on the Northern Natural Gas Line around 8:00 a.m. Saturday when the bottom of his cab was hit by the bullet. The construction crew said they saw a group of hunters, maybe a dozen of them, in the area. Deputies believe the round was fired by a rifle near the Miller Creek Access by the Cedar River. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers.
cbs2iowa.com
Linn County relocates sirens, expands outdoor warning system after nuclear plant closes
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Linn County has expanded their outdoor warning system and it all started with the decommissioning of the Duane Arnold Nuclear Center. The county has always had an abundance of sirens - actually the county with the most in the state. [The plant...
KCRG.com
Jesup home a total loss after Monday night fire
JESUP, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire destroyed a home in Jesup on Monday night. Firefighters were called to the home in the 7000 block of Jesup Road at about 9:30 p.m. The fire department released images showing the extensive damage done to the home. It’s considered a total loss.
KBUR
Storm may drop up to 4″ of snow on northern Iowa
Des Moines, IA- The Thursday evening commute could be challenging, especially in northern Iowa, as another pre-winter storm is in the forecast. Radio Iowa reports that forecasters say the storm should arrive midday on Thursday, dumping mostly rain across Iowa’s southern half, but the northern few tiers of counties could get snow.
KCRG.com
Law enforcement in Linn County grow out facial hair for two causes close to their hearts
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement across Linn County are growing out their facial hair to give back in several ways, including honoring two of their own who died of cancer this year. A 2023 No Shave calendar featuring members of law enforcement from Cedar Rapids, Marion, Hiawatha, and...
fayettecountynewspapers.com
Arrest made in downtown Decorah shooting
An arrest has been made following a shooting that occurred early Friday morning near the Corner Bar in downtown Decorah. At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Friday, police received a call about the shooting. When officers arrived at the location, they discovered the shooting victim, who was taken to Winneshiek Medical Center via ambulance and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
kiow.com
Be Prepared for the Predicted Upcoming Snowstorm
Forecasters say a snowstorm should arrive by midday today, dumping mostly snow across the area counties. The National Weather Service is predicting between one and four inches of snow by Thursday night for communities from Sheldon and Storm Lake to Mason City and Decorah. In areas where the temperatures hover around freezing, there could be icing. Motorists are warned to be prepared for hazardous roads and to allow extra time for travel.
Head-on crash leaves two drivers dead in southeastern Minnesota
Two drivers were killed in a head-on crash in southeastern Minnesota Friday afternoon. The crash happened on the 19600 block of Hwy. 26 in Jefferson Township, Houston County, just before 4 p.m., and involved an Infiniti G35 and Chevy Classic. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the southbound Infiniti collided...
KCRG.com
Increasing clouds today, rain/snow mix arrives tonight
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are starting off quiet this morning across eastern Iowa. Watch for a few pockets of fog here or there, otherwise, our attention remains on the incoming system for tonight. This system still looks to carry the potential for several inches of snow accumulation in northern Iowa and a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas along and north of Highway 20. This includes locations such as Dubuque, Manchester, Independence and Waterloo. South of Highway 20, a wide variety of precipitation is likely, and snow accumulation appears minimal for both Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. For locations along and south of I-80, expect mainly just a cold rain. This system looks to pull away from the area by lunchtime tomorrow, though drizzle could easily linger through tomorrow night.
kwayradio.com
Abused Woman Died from Injuries
A Waterloo woman who was hospitalized after an alleged domestic assault last week has died from her injuries, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 39 year old Rebecca Taylor, also known as Rebecca Todd, was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after being knocked unconscious. She never regained consciousness and died on Saturday. Her boyfriend, 33 year old Lamarcus Williams remains in the Black Hawk County Jail on a $500,000 bond. He says he punched Taylor in the head and pushed her, causing her to hit her head on a dresser. He was already on probation for punching Taylor in the head in April. Williams has been charged with Domestic Assault, Escape, Interference, and Assault on a Police Officer.
iheart.com
PHOTOS: Large Truck Flies Over Edge Of Busy Georgia Highway
A semi-truck fell off of a busy highway in Clayton County following a crash, and someone was able to snap a photo of the incident. According to WSB-TV, the semi-truck went over the side of I-85 in the Southbound lanes near the airport. A travel advisory was issued for the area following the crash.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Woman Arrested for Stealing Customer’s SUV from Independence Dealership
A woman was arrested for stealing a customer’s vehicle from an Independence dealership last week. Independence Police say Jenna McLaury drove to the Independence Kwik Star last Tuesday, purchased some things and then walked over to Dunlap Motors, where she got into a black SUV and drove off. Police...
KCRG.com
Linn County announces improvements to outdoor warning siren system
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 5th, Linn County Emergency Management Agency announced the installation of seven outdoor warning sirens at additional rural locations. All sirens will be tested monthly, with the test taking place on the first Wednesday of the month at 8:45 am. The siren system is monitored by two 24-hour emergency dispatch centers ensuring prompt activation for severe weather events.
