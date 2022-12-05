ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanDuel Promo Code: Snag $1,000 No Sweat bet on Saints-Buccaneers

The FanDuel promo code lets new customers take advantage of a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet. Click the button below to find out how to get your bonus for Saints vs. Buccaneers on “Monday Night Football.”

FanDuel Promo Code

The FanDuel promo code allows new customers claim a $1,000 no-sweat first bet when they sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook. Make your first sports bet up to $1,000, and if it loses, you’ll still get the value of your original wager back as free bets.

It’s simple, just follow our link to use the FanDuel promo code during the registration process, and get started at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Betting on the NFL? ‘Monday Night Football’ preview

Week 13 concludes with a divisional rivalry when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the New Orleans Saints on “Monday Night Football.”

Both teams come into this game with losing records. New Orleans entered Week 13 in NFC South cellar at 4-8, while Tampa Bay leads the division at 5-6. Neither team has been great on offense this year and FanDuel Sportsbook listing the total at 40.5 points and favoring the Buccaneers by 3.5 points.

Those projections reflect how other major sportsbooks view this game, and it makes sense with how these teams have played so far. The Saints haven’t scored more than 13 points in three of their last four games, and the Buccaneers average just 18.2 points per game.

Tampa Bay has a better defense and a better quarterback in Tom Brady so it makes sense why it’s favored, but the Bucs’ offense just isn’t strong enough to blow teams out.

New Orleans will show some fight in a divisional matchup knowing a win keeps it in the division chase longer. Their offense will have to step up, but the Saints have always been a tough test for the Brady-led Bucs.

If you’re interested in betting on this game, use the FanDuel promo code for a $1,000 no-sweat first bet.

What is the FanDuel promo code?
FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code No Code required FanDuel Sportsbook Promo No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000 FanDuel Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New users only. 21 or older. AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY Full T&C apply.
How to use your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code
  1. Click here to claim the Fanduel Sportsbook welcome bonus.
  2. Enter and verify your details.
  3. Make sure you’ve read and understood the terms and conditions.
  4. Make your first deposit.
  5. Place a sports bet up to $1,000.
  6. If the bet wins, you are free to withdraw your winnings.
  7. If the wager loses, you will receive your stake back in the form of free bets.
  8. You have 14 days to wager your free bets should the original bet lose.
Refer a friend, get a bonus

21+. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MD, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply.

Got friends that haven’t got a FanDuel account? Earn yourself a free bet for every friend you sign up by clicking on ‘Earn $50’ on the left side of the main page of the desktop site. Once your friend is signed up and has placed a wager of $10 or more, you will get $50, with your friend also getting $50.

