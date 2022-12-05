ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Tucson car crash victim dies amid spike in the city's traffic deaths

By Sam Kmack, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

An elderly driver who was struck by another car last month near East Broadway Boulevard and South Broadway Place has died from his injuries, according to the Tucson Police Department.

The two-car collision happened on the evening of Nov. 11 when 85-year-old Remo Ferraro made a left turn into an oncoming car. He was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital in critical condition after the collision but died from his injuries on Saturday, nearly a month after the crash.

Police said impairment was not a factor in the collision and no charges have been filed against the other driver involved.

"Failure to yield when making a left turn by (Ferraro) is the major contributing factor of the collision," TPD wrote in a press release. "This is an ongoing investigation, and no charges or citations have been issued at this time."

Ferraro's death marks the 92nd traffic fatality in Tucson this year. That's a 21% increase when compared to 2021, according to TPD figures.

