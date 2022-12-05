ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State football linebacker Teradja Mitchell enters transfer portal

By Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

Teradja Mitchell, a veteran linebacker at Ohio State who was one of six team captains last season, has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

“I am very thankful for my time at Ohio State,” he wrote in an announcement on Twitter . “It has been an honor to compete and play for one of the greatest universities in the world, with some of the best people in the world.”

Mitchell used his extra season of eligibility, given to all players as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, to remain with the Buckeyes this fall.

Teradja Mitchell: Linebacker Teradja Mitchell is Ohio State football's fashion expert

But since he has appeared in only four games, he is eligible for a redshirt, allowing him to head elsewhere next season. Players who play in four or fewer games qualify for redshirt seasons under NCAA rules that went into effect in 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FuBA1_0jYLCWNh00

Mitchell saw his biggest role for the Buckeyes in 2021 when he started eight games at linebacker and finished with 45 tackles. He has contributed only on special teams this fall. A native of Virginia, he was a top-50 prospect when he signed with the Buckeyes as a part of the 2018 recruiting class.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xYE7Z_0jYLCWNh00



Teradja Mitchell joins Jaylen Johnson in the transfer portal for Ohio State

He became Ohio State’s second portal entry on Monday, following Jaylen Johnson , a reserve safety from Cincinnati who had not appeared in a game over his two seasons with the program. It was the first of a 45-day transfer portal window for players.

While Mitchell will be in the portal, an online database that allows him to be contacted by other schools, he will remain with the Buckeyes as they prepare for the College Football Playoff at the end of the month.

“I will be finishing the season with my brothers as we go compete for a national championship!” he wrote.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Contact him at jkaufman@dispatch.com or on Twitter @joeyrkaufman .

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football linebacker Teradja Mitchell enters transfer portal

