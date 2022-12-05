Read full article on original website
WAND TV
5 people, 2 cats escape Springfield house fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Five people and two cats were displaced after a Springfield house fire Wednesday night. The Springfield Fire Department was called to the 1900 block of N. 6th St. around 5 p.m. Fire was found in the kitchen and put out. Fire advanced to the attic through...
newschannel20.com
Multiple catalytic converters stolen in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Springfield Police Department about multiple catalytic converter theft. The Springfield Police Department took a report from the 600 block of N 6th St. for 7 catalytic converters stolen, a report from the 2500 block of Prairie Crossing Dr. for 3 catalytic converters stolen and an additional report from the 2900 block of Rochester Road for 1 catalytic converter stolen.
foxillinois.com
New apartments will be built in downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — A downtown Springfield building will be transformed into apartments. The building is located at 526 E Adams Street next to the Old State Capitol Building. A developer from Michale Von Behren Builders will be turning the second and third floors into apartments,. There will be...
Sangamon County State’s Attorney releases independent review of investigation into former Springfield police officer
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright released an independent review of his office’s handling of an investigation into a former Springfield police officer. In April, Aaron Nichols was accused of posting racist, homophobic and anti-semitic comments on social media and was placed on administrative leave with no pay. He later resigned from […]
foxillinois.com
5th street structure fire in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Fire Department responded to a structure fire on 5th street on Monday. The first crew on the scene reported heavy fire in the attic. “We had an alarm at 11:11 today for a residential structure fire, said Mike Abbott, Division Chief of Operations...
WAND TV
Decatur's downtown parks to close overnight
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Decatur's two city-owned, downtown parks will be closing from midnight to 6 a.m. once the city has installed new signs that show the change in hours. The Decatur City Council approved this change during Monday's meeting. The council is attempting to reduce vandalism, defacement, dumping of trash and debris and additional issues that it says regularly occur overnight.
WAND TV
Riverton man arrested in connection with multiple burglaries across Menard and Sangamon Counties
MENARD COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- A suspect was arrested on Monday in Riverton, Il, for their alleged involvement in a string of burglaries across multiple counties. According to the Menard County Sheriff's Office, on November 15,2022, at approximately 1:47 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a reported burglary in progress at Parkside Tavern in rural Petersburg.
foxillinois.com
Springfield Police Department gets VR goggles to help train new officers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Stepping into the future, Springfield alderman approved two emergency agenda items that will help police be prepared. Springfield city council approved spending more than $160,000 to buy virtual reality goggles to help train new Springfield police officers. Officials say that VR will allow officers to...
WAND TV
Arrest made in stabbing death of Lovington man
MOULTRIE, Ill. (WAND) - An arrest has been made in the stabbing death of a Lovington man. According to the Illinois State Police, Matthew E. Nation was arrested for stabbing Michael Peck, 54, to death on Sept. 27 on S. Logan Street in Lovington. According to Illinois State Police, Nation...
atlantanewsfirst.com
City of Decatur to install security cameras at parks, downtown district
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of Decatur recently approved installing security cameras in some city parks and the downtown district. According to the police department, the idea behind the cameras is to use the footage as a tool for solving crimes. The occasional vandalism and graffiti at...
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police to Conduct Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols as Part of the Click it or Ticket Campaign
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 10 Commander, Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the ISP will conduct Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols (sTEP) in Macon County during December. These sTEPs allow the ISP to focus on these fatal four violations which contribute the greatest to traffic crashes and fatalities:. Driving Under the Influence...
foxillinois.com
Lincoln Library is looking to get a bookmobile
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Lincoln Library is interested in adopting a bookmobile. The bookmobile would have items from books, DVDs, and hotspots for residents to use. The Lincoln Library has been hosting pop-up libraries in different areas of Springfield for a few months now. The new bookmobile would...
foxillinois.com
ISP: Central Illinois man arrested for first degree murder
LOVINGTON, Ill. (WICS) — A Moultrie County man has been arrested and is facing charges of first-degree murder, police say. We're told on September 26, the Moultrie County Sheriff’s Department responded to a residence in Lovington, IL, where they located a 54-year-old male victim with multiple stab wounds.
foxillinois.com
Illness spike causes Meredosia-Chambersburg schools to close
MEREDOSIA, Ill. (KHQA) — The rising number of students and staff falling ill at Meredosia-Chambersburg CUSD 11 has prompted the district to close the schools on Tuesday. At this time, 48% of the student body is absent and 25% of the staff is absent, the district said in an update to the school community.
Central Illinois Proud
Married couple identified as victims of deadly Morton crash
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A two-vehicle car crash in Morton on Nov. 29 resulted in not one death, but two, as the driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead Saturday. According to a press release from Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, 84-year-old Harold J. Mitchell–who was...
Family displaced, 4 pets dead in Decatur fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur family has been displaced, and 4 pets died after a fire on Saturday. It happened on Wyoming Drive around 7 p.m. When fire crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from an open garage door and roof vents. Officials say they found the fire in the basement and were able […]
wmay.com
Langfelder Not Taking Sides In Contested City Races For Now
Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder isn’t making any endorsements right now in contested city races next year… but isn’t ruling out the possibility at some point. Five of Springfield’s ten wards will have contested races. Langfelder says he definitely wants to see a City Council with an eye toward progress and development, something that he says isn’t always the case currently.
foxillinois.com
APL hosting tree of lights event
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Animal Protective League (APL) is having its annual Tree of Lights program on Saturday. For each $5 tax-deductible donation to APL designated for the Tree of Lights, a small, white light will be placed on an evergreen on APL’s grounds. All proceeds will...
foxillinois.com
Sheriff: Springfield residents facing drug charges
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Two Springfield residents were arrested on Wednesday and are facing drug charges according to the Sangamon County Sheriffs. Officials say, Tylour S. Howard, 32, and Krissin A. Padgett, 43, were arrested by the Sangamon County D.I.R.T. as a result of an ongoing drug investigation. Detectives...
