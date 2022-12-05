Read full article on original website
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Governor taps Wagner special prosecutor as next director of DPS
Governor Mike DeWine today announced that he will nominate Andy Wilson as the next Director of the Ohio Department of Public Safety. Formerly the Clark County Prosecuting Attorney, Wilson currently serves as the Governor’s Senior Advisor for Criminal Justice Policy. Wilson was a key player in the conviction of George Wagner last month in Pike County.
Stepping down, but now stepping away
By Sherry Larson People’s Defender Ethel Chambers is 87 years young and one of
informerpress.com
State grants nearly $1M in security funding to local schools
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced last week that the state will support the installation of security upgrades at in multiple school districts throughout Ohio – including Adams County. The grant funding is to enhance student and staff safety. Governor DeWine is awarding the funds as part of his K-12...
sciotopost.com
Leasure Indicted on Trafficking/Possession of Drugs in Pickaway County
Pickaway – A woman who has been arrested several times for trafficking and possession of drugs was indicted this week. Elisa Leasure, 49 of Circleville was indicted this week on almost a dozen charges of dealing with drugs. Throughout the summer and fall, Leasure has had several run-ins with the local Circleville Police department that included a search warrant at one of her homes.
informerpress.com
Sheriff asks Bureau of Criminal Investigation to probe missing money
A raid that attracted worldwide attention in August continues to grab headlines months later. At the time of the raid in late summer, Deputies seized thousands in cash from a home owned by Afroman. On Tuesday, the money was returned to Afroman, whose real name is Joseph Foreman. Cincinnati television station Fox19 was on hand for the cash to be returned.
Times Gazette
Thirty-six months for assaulting officers
A Hillsboro man was sentenced to 36 months in prison in Highland County Common Pleas Court for multiple counts of assault on a peace officer and intimidation in two separate cases. Levi Krebs, 31, was sentenced to 12 months in prison on one count of assault on a peace officer,...
Doug Evans' Newtown facility could have up to 10,000 cubic yards of buried waste
Hamilton County health officials and the Ohio EPA are reviewing a cleanup plan to remove buried solid waste from an Evans Landscaping facility on Broadwell Road in Anderson Township.
Human remains found by hunter in Ohio
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Authorities are investigating after a hunter found human remains in Scioto County, Ohio. According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, deputies received a call around 10:33 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 from a hunter who found what he thought were human remains. Deputies, detectives and the Scioto County Coroner […]
Grand Jury returns 23 indictments
Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the Scioto County Grand Jury met and returned 23 public indictments. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:. STEVEN A. SMITH, 35. Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:. Failure to Appear. DENNIS WILLIAM DARBY, JR., 45. Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
sciotopost.com
Scioto County – Woman Found Guilty of Trafficking Fentanyl
SCIOTO – Judge Mark Kuhn of the Scioto County Court of Common Pleas sentenced a Michigan woman to 20.5 – 26 years in prison after she was convicted by a jury following a 2 day trial on November 29, 2022. Candace D. Guice, 24, of Ecorse, Michigan, a...
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Escort for Fallen Jackson County EMS Supervisor Rolls Though County with Full Respect
Pickaway County – A important escort rolled through Pickaway County earlier today, carrying a fallen EMS supervisor, Ryan Foster who died after complications this morning. According to Jackson County Sheriff’s office Supervisor, Ryan Foster suffered a medical emergency and was helicoptered to OSU yesterday in medical distress, sadly he passed away this morning.
Hamilton County on the prowl for site to build new animal shelter
Hamilton County is scouting sites for a new animal shelter to replace a 62-year-old facility on Colerain Ave.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Medics respond to a double overdose at a local grocery store
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Officers with the Chillicothe Police Department and medics from the city’s fire department responded to the Sack n’ Save grocery store at 104 East Main Street, shortly before 1 p.m. this afternoon. According to initial reports, a 9-1-1 caller told dispatchers that two people...
Teens killed in Clinton Co. crash 5th, 6th deaths in Clinton-Massie HS community since Thanksgiving
CHESTER TWP., Clinton County — Correction: A previous version of this story indicated the Clinton-Massie High School community has lost six students to deaths since Thanksgiving. School leaders later clarified there have been six deaths involving community members, including parents. Two parents died after health issues and a third died in a car crash. The fourth death was Robyn Birzer, 20, of Blanchester killed in the fiery I-75 crash Dec. 2.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Longtime Hillsboro Mayor, Greenfield City Manager passes away
HILLSBORO, Ohio — A longtime former mayor of Hillsboro, city manager of Greenfield, and overall pillar of the community has passed away. Betty Bishop died on Monday in Hillsboro. She was 84. Bishop was the mayor of Hillsboro from 1980-95 and was also the city manager of Greenfield from...
wvxu.org
Jerry Thomas woke us up with a smile on WKRC-AM for four decades
Jerry Thomas woke up Greater Cincinnati radio listeners with "punch lines you missed" and quips from his "Granny" character for four decades on WKRC–AM, and helped build sister station WKRQ-FM (Q102) into a rock powerhouse with the hiring of a young programmer named Randy Michaels. He died Thursday morning...
Former Jackson County, Ohio, Sheriff’s Office employee pleads guilty to stealing $38,000
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A former Jackson County Sheriff’s Office employee pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $38,000 in fees from people buying concealed handgun licenses. According to the Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber, Cheryl Brady used her position to steal at least $37,964 in fees received from issuing concealed carry permits and the performance […]
OSHP: Student hit by school bus in Clermont County
According to investigators, on Thursday around 7 a.m. a bus was traveling east on Old State Route 32 but when the driver attempted to turn left on Old Batavia Road, the student was hit.
1K doses of fentanyl, cocaine seized in Kentucky drug bust
CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Multiple people are facing possible charges in connection to a drug bust in Kentucky. According to the Fivco Area Drug Enforcement (F.A.D.E.) Task Force, authorities conducted a search warrant at a home in Grayson, Kentucky where they found and seized nearly 1,000 doses of fentanyl, cocaine, firearms and more than […]
sciotopost.com
Update – Human Remains in Scioto County, was a Middle Aged Woman with a Unique Birth Defect
Scioto County – Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman states that his office was contacted on Friday, December 2, 2022, at approximately 10:33 a.m., by a hunter who thought he might have discovered human remains. Sheriff Thoroughman stated that deputies and detectives responded to the location, as well as Scioto...
