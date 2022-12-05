Read full article on original website
Related
5-star CFB recruit joins NFT trading card company
NIL has found another wrinkle: NFT trading cards. It’s a new day and age in the world of college sports with NIL, as it’s allowed players to make money off their names, images, and likenesses. One way is by working with NFT trading card company Prospex, which is releasing cards for college football recruits. According Read more... The post 5-star CFB recruit joins NFT trading card company appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Chaminade-Madonna vs. Clearwater Central Catholic live stream: How to watch, get live score updates online
Watch and follow live as national championship contender Chaminade-Madonna battles Clearwater Central Catholic for the Florida Class 1M state championship
Reports: Jason Garrett a finalist for Stanford opening
Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett is a finalist for the Stanford head coaching vacancy, The Athletic first reported followed by ESPN on Thursday. Sacramento State head coach Troy Taylor is another finalist, per the reports. A decision is expected in the coming days. Garrett, 56, currently an analyst for NBC Sports' "Sunday Night Football" telecast, went 85-67 in 9 1/2 seasons as the Cowboys' head coach from 2010-19....
Jets' White won't let 4-INT game vs. Bills beat him again
Mike White has taken command as the New York Jets' starting quarterback with efficiency on the field and confidence in the huddle
Comments / 0