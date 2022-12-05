Read full article on original website
wwnytv.com
Morning Checkup: 4-Week CNA Training Program
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It only takes a month to become a certified nursing assistant at Samaritan Medical Center. Human resources recruiter Kili Springer talked about the four-week CNA training program during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning. You can watch her interview in the...
wwnytv.com
Missing Watertown teen found safe
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown teen who went missing Sunday has been found safe. Watertown city police say 16-year-old Isabella Kneier has been located and is safe. Police announced Monday that she had gone missing. She had last been seen leaving her home at 657 Olive Street.
wwnytv.com
Volunteer drivers needed to give rides to disabled veterans
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For decades, disabled veterans have gotten free rides to medical appointments through the Disabled American Veterans Transportation Network. Now the organization needs more volunteer drivers. Joseph Brancato serves as the Watertown coordinator of the DAV’s Volunteer Transportation Network, having served in the Air Force during...
wwnytv.com
Megabus joins Trailways for north country bus service
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Megabus is teaming up with Trailways of New York in providing bus service to the north country. The partnership is expected to allow people to use Megabus’ website to book rides. Right now Trailways runs through Watertown and north on Route 11 to Potsdam...
wwnytv.com
A donation to the VTC honors a late volunteer
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “She was a giving soul,” said Victoria Fritz, “People just- They really knew her and adore her, and they say it’s just not the same anymore.”. We met Elaine Moulton, Fritz’ aunt, back in 2019, when her flower garden was a...
wwnytv.com
Old North Side Improvement League building sold
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The former North Side Improvement League building in Watertown has been sold. Developer Jake Johnson closed on the property Wednesday, according to Mike Lundy, who sold the Mill Street building. The building has sat empty for a few years after the civic organization stopped operating.
cnycentral.com
Fort Drum soldiers march 5 miles to deliver a "Mountain of Toys"
Fort Drum, NY — It was a mission that took five miles and about 40 minutes for more than 300 noncommissioned officers to complete. But they did it with a singular focus on getting a trailer of toys delivered. According to the Form Drum Public Affairs Office, the annual...
wwnytv.com
1000 Islands River Santa Festival to be held in Alexandria Bay
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 1000 Islands River Santa Festival is coming up later this month in Alexandria Bay. Doug Tulloch appeared on 7 News at Noon to talk about the event. Watch his interview above. The festival will be held on Saturday, December 17 starting at 10 a.m....
informnny.com
Human trafficking survivor shares her experience with Watertown community
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Human trafficking is continuing to impact communities across the globe, as anyone can become a victim of the crime, including Rebecca Bender, an honor roll student and varsity athlete who called the rural parts of Oregon home. Bender had just graduated high school and had...
UPDATE: OTL Weekly Round-Up suspect Steven A. Johnson arrested
Update: The shoplifter in Madison County has been identified as 38-year-old Steven A. Johnson from Canastota. He was arrested by State Police on December 5. SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In November, NewsChannel 9 put viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspected supermarket shoplifter in Hamilton who has now been identified and arrested. Police are still […]
Become The Proud Owner Of A Home On Lake Delta In Rome New York
Have you ever dreamed of owning lake front property off of Lake Delta in Rome New York? Get ready to invest in your dream home. Just outside the city of Rome you'll find Lake Delta. Lake Delta was created when New York State built a dam in 1912 and flooded some 3,000 acres, destroying the village of Delta. The project required the removal of 295 buildings, including 70 homes, and the relocation of two cemeteries. Delta Lake State Park is located on a peninsula extending into Delta Reservoir. During the warmer weather, you'll find all sorts of boaters on the water, and fisherman enjoying the fishing.
wwnytv.com
Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter to close soon
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The temporary shelter for homeless and displaced people, open for 2 weeks, is set to close in about 2 weeks. It means Jefferson County is moving on to the next step - something not liked by a Watertown City Council member. The Watertown Salvation Army...
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country man accused of criminally possessing controlled substance: NYSP
WATERTOWN- A North Country man is faced with a drug possession accusation in Jefferson County, authorities say. Michael A. Robinson, 34, of Carthage, NY was arrested Wednesday afternoon by the New York State Police (Carthage). He is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of criminally possessing a controlled substance in the seventh-degree.
flackbroadcasting.com
Lowville Police: Local man allegedly brandished knife, made threatening gestures towards staff members at local educational center
LOWVILLE- A North Country man is accused of menacing after brandishing a knife in a local educational center, authorities say. On Tuesday, Lowville Village Police announced the arrest of Cooper Hoppel, 19, of Carthage, NY. He is officially charged with menacing in the second-degree. Police say Hoppel allegedly brandished a...
informnny.com
Fort Drum’s annual Christmas tree giveaway
FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) – Fort Drum Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation’s annual Christmas tree giveaway was announced in a Facebook post on the 10th Mountain Division’s page. Fort Drum FMWR, in conjunction with the Spirit of Christmas Foundation, will be giving out one Christmas tree...
wwnytv.com
Red Cross helps 9 people after fire near Canton
TOWN OF CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Several people had to be treated for smoke inhalation after a Tuesday morning fire near Canton. It happened on U.S. Route 11 east of the village. Fire officials say the blaze started outside the home and moved its way up the exterior wall.
informnny.com
Termination process begins for bus monitor who allegedly fought Indian River students
PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — More details have been released following the incident on an Indian River Central School District-affiliated bus last week. Daniel Trahan, of Watertown, was arrested on December 2 by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, three counts of second-degree harassment and one count of second-degree unlawful imprisonment.
northcountrynow.com
Canton brewery project gets boost
Renovation and construction work by Bertrand’s Construction, Ogdensburg, is underway at the proposed brewery in Canton. The Bent Beam will be opening at 41 West St. at the site of the former McCarthy’s Furniture Barn. St. Lawrence Suds, LLC, the brewery’s corporate name, has been awarded a $50,000 loan from the St. Lawrence County IDA. See story here. Submitted photo.
WKTV
Mazzaferro's tentatively reopening at old location in May of 2023
ROME, N.Y. – Construction crews will start building the walls soon at the new Mazzaferro’s Meats & Deli on Ridge Mills Road in Rome, which is expected to open this coming spring. The old store was destroyed by fire in April, and the business opened a temporary storefront...
Little Sandy Creek Bridge completed, DEC says
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Little Sandy Creek Bridge has been completed, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). The bridge, which is 110 feet, extends over Little Sandy Creek in the Winona State Forest and is located in the town of Boylston, Oswego County. This is part of the new one-mile Little […]
