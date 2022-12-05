Read full article on original website
informerpress.com
Annual Liberty Band Christmas Concert Announced
Christmas is in the air! Adams County’s own Liberty Band announced that the organization will hold its annual Salvation Army Benefit Christmas Concert on Monday, December 19th beginning at 7 p.m. The concert will be held at the West Union United Methodist Church. The concert features an hour of Christmas sing-a-longs and a variety of popular Christmas songs.
sciotopost.com
Circleville – Grandma Christmas Cookies by the Pound? Yes Please!
CIRCLEVILLE – Ever want a box of Grandma’s cookies? Ever want dozens of different kids of Grandma’s cookies? Ummm yes, please! The Circleville Presbyterian Church will have its annual cookie walk this Saturday, December 10th at 9 am. The Presbyterian Church is located at 134 East Mound Street in Circleville.
You never know what you’ll find!
Continuing with the theme of buying local, many native artisans, crafts persons, and independent sales consultants are frequenting holiday shows and bazaars this season. You never know what you’ll find!. Last Saturday, there were several shows in Adams and nearby counties. This reporter made two stops in West Union...
Stepping down, but now stepping away
By Sherry Larson People’s Defender Ethel Chambers is 87 years young and one of
informerpress.com
Renovated Tranquility Wildlife Shooting Range opens
A renovated public shooting range at Tranquility Wildlife Area in Adams County opened last week, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Renovations to Tranquility Wildlife Area shooting range include new backstop and side berms, a covered shooting line, concrete ADA walkways, parking lot and...
wnewsj.com
In remembrance of a ‘loving soul’
BLANCHESTER — Over $8,000 has been raised through a GoFundMe campaign to help the family of 20-year-old Robyn Birzer, of Blanchester, who lost her life in a multi-vehicle accident on Friday, Dec. 2. “Robyn was the most bubbly, positive, kind hearted 20 year old you would ever meet. She...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Medics respond to a double overdose at a local grocery store
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Officers with the Chillicothe Police Department and medics from the city’s fire department responded to the Sack n’ Save grocery store at 104 East Main Street, shortly before 1 p.m. this afternoon. According to initial reports, a 9-1-1 caller told dispatchers that two people...
Teens killed in Clinton Co. crash 5th, 6th deaths in Clinton-Massie HS community since Thanksgiving
CHESTER TWP., Clinton County — Correction: A previous version of this story indicated the Clinton-Massie High School community has lost six students to deaths since Thanksgiving. School leaders later clarified there have been six deaths involving community members, including parents. Two parents died after health issues and a third died in a car crash. The fourth death was Robyn Birzer, 20, of Blanchester killed in the fiery I-75 crash Dec. 2.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Jersey Mike’s coming to Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A popular international sandwich shop is slated to open in Chillicothe. Jersey Mike’s, a sandwich joint that specializes in submarines, has announced they will be opening a location along Bridge Street. The restaurant will take up roots at 1251 Bridge Street, inside the shopping center...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Longtime Hillsboro Mayor, Greenfield City Manager passes away
HILLSBORO, Ohio — A longtime former mayor of Hillsboro, city manager of Greenfield, and overall pillar of the community has passed away. Betty Bishop died on Monday in Hillsboro. She was 84. Bishop was the mayor of Hillsboro from 1980-95 and was also the city manager of Greenfield from...
wvxu.org
OKI Wanna Know: Was Mike Fink more than a restaurant?
Is there something about the area that's always puzzled you? Our feature OKI Wanna Know is your opportunity to ask about it. This week, we dive into the history of one of the Ohio River's most famous rivermen. WVXU's Bill Rinehart explains. When you say Mike Fink today, some people...
WLWT 5
Family of missing Clermont County man: 'It's a big black hole not to have him'
PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Concern continued to grow Thursday in Clermont County where the search continued for a missing man with autism. Seventy-one-year-old Thomas Mills was last seen Tuesday morning outside his apartment complex in Pierce Township. He was reported missing Wednesday when Clermont County Senior Services arrived to pick him up, and he was nowhere to be found.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Escort for Fallen Jackson County EMS Supervisor Rolls Though County with Full Respect
Pickaway County – A important escort rolled through Pickaway County earlier today, carrying a fallen EMS supervisor, Ryan Foster who died after complications this morning. According to Jackson County Sheriff’s office Supervisor, Ryan Foster suffered a medical emergency and was helicoptered to OSU yesterday in medical distress, sadly he passed away this morning.
WLWT 5
Apartment fire reported on Maple Avenue in Sardinia
SARDINIA, Ohio — Apartment fire reported on Maple Avenue in Sardinia. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Crash reportedly blocking traffic on Alexandria Pike in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — Crash reportedly blocking traffic on Alexandria Pike in Alexandria. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Search for missing 71-year-old man enters second day in Clermont County
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Clermont County officials have issued a statewide Missing Adult Alert for Thomas Mills, a 71-year-old man. Pierce Township police Chief Paul Broxterman said a neighbor was the last person to see Mills around 8 a.m. on Tuesday in the Amelia Court Apartment's parking lot at 1381 W. Ohio Pike.
WLWT 5
ODOT: Restrictions take effect along I-71 in Clinton County
WILMINGTON, Ohio — Traffic restrictions will take place this week as an Interstate 71 bridge replacement project continues in Clinton County. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, on Tuesday, Dec. 6 northbound I-71 will be reduced to one lane at the bridge over Anderson Fork Creek. The single-lane...
informerpress.com
State grants nearly $1M in security funding to local schools
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced last week that the state will support the installation of security upgrades at in multiple school districts throughout Ohio – including Adams County. The grant funding is to enhance student and staff safety. Governor DeWine is awarding the funds as part of his K-12...
Doug Evans' Newtown facility could have up to 10,000 cubic yards of buried waste
Hamilton County health officials and the Ohio EPA are reviewing a cleanup plan to remove buried solid waste from an Evans Landscaping facility on Broadwell Road in Anderson Township.
WLWT 5
Reports of crash with injuries on Ohio Pike in Amelia
AMELIA, Ohio — Reports of crash with injuries on Ohio Pike in Amelia. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
