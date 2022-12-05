Read full article on original website
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Michael Flynn appears before Atlanta grand jury probe into Trump's election subversion
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn is appearing Thursday before an Atlanta-area special grand jury probing efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. CNN spotted Flynn, who was escorted by a small entourage, walk up the stairs of the Superior Court...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Trump Organization found guilty on all counts of criminal tax fraud
A Manhattan jury has found two Trump Organization companies guilty on multiple charges of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records connected to a 15-year scheme to defraud tax authorities by failing to report and pay taxes on compensation for top executives. The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp. were...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
New York attorney general defends office's handling of misconduct allegations against chief of staff
New York Attorney General Letitia James on Wednesday defended her office's handling of allegations of sexual harassment against her former chief of staff, saying she believes it treated the claims "aggressively." "I thank the women who came forward, and I want to assure them that they were heard and that...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Justice Department seeking to hold Trump in contempt over classified documents
The Justice Department is asking a federal judge to hold Donald Trump in contempt of court for failing to comply with a subpoena issued this summer ordering the former president to turn over records marked classified, two sources familiar with the matter told CNN. The development comes after Trump's legal...
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
Notorious cartel hit man disappears from US prison system, leaving Mexico dumbfounded
Edgar Valdez-Villareal, a notorious drug cartel leader, has gone missing from the Bureau of Prisons system. He is mysteriously listed as having been "released" in November.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
The notable legal clouds that continue to hang over Donald Trump
All eyes are on former President Donald Trump, whose third White House bid has already become mired in controversy. Prosecutors, investigators and lawmakers in Washington, DC, New York, Georgia, Florida and across the United States are among those interested in what Trump has to say about the myriad legal issues facing the former president, his business and his allies.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
First on CNN: January 6 committee considers criminal referrals for at least 4 others besides Trump
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection is considering criminal referrals for at least four individuals in addition to former President Donald Trump, multiple sources told CNN. The panel is weighing criminal referrals for former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, right wing lawyer John Eastman,...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Trump Org. fraud trial juror tells CNN the panel was 'serious' and didn't focus on Donald Trump
The jury who convicted Donald Trump's namesake companies earlier this week was "serious" and tried to focus on the law -- not the former president, one of the jurors said in an interview with CNN. Jurors saw a "culture of fraud," at the Trump Organization, but referred to Trump as...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Federal appeals court considers Trump's plea to grant him immunity from Capitol riot lawsuits
A federal court of appeals in DC spent nearly two hours on Wednesday grappling with whether former President Donald Trump should be immune from liability in three separate lawsuits stemming from the January 6, 2021, insurrection. A federal judge in Washington, DC, ruled in February that the lawsuits can move...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Trump does not plan to appeal dismissal of Mar-a-Lago special master to Supreme Court
Former President Donald Trump does not plan to appeal to the Supreme Court a lower court order that put an end to the special master review of documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate, a source familiar with the matter tells CNN. Last week, a federal appeals court ruled that a...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Ex-congressman indicted in probe of Venezuelan influence
Former Republican Rep. David Rivera of Florida was arrested in Atlanta on Monday on federal charges that include failing to register as a foreign agent and conspiracy to commit money laundering, according to the Department of Justice. The eight-count indictment alleges that Rivera and a co-defendant, Esther Nuhfer, met with...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Trump team finds two documents with classified markings in a Florida storage unit
Two documents with classified markings were found in a Florida storage unit during a search by a team hired by former President Donald Trump's lawyers, a person familiar with the situation told CNN. Those documents were handed over to the FBI. No other documents with classified markings were found during...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Lawsuit against Saudi crown prince dismissed after Biden administration recommended he is given immunity
A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit against Saudi Arabia's crown prince after the Biden administration recommended he be granted immunity in the case brought against him by the fiancée of murdered Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Judge John Bates said in an opinion that despite his "uneasiness," the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Justice Dept. report outlines series of mistakes that led to prison beating death of Boston gangster Whitey Bulger
The Justice Department's Office of the Inspector General released a report on Wednesday outlining how a series of mistakes by the embattled Bureau of Prisons led to the beating death of imprisoned Boston gangster and convicted murderer James "Whitey" Bulger four years ago. The report did not find any criminal...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Family of fallen January 6 officer explains snubbing McConnell and McCarthy: 'This is an integrity issue'
The family of fallen US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick said Wednesday that snubbing GOP leaders during a congressional gold medal ceremony was not for partisan reasons, but an "integrity issue." "We were talking about saying something and then we said, 'No, I think the best way is to just...
Oops! White House Press Secretary Jean-Pierre reads wrong script during briefing
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre answers reporter with wrong script before correcting herself and speaking about the Hatch Act.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
House Republicans seek testimony from Twitter employees who oversaw handling of the New York Post's Hunter Biden laptop story
House Republicans say they will seek congressional testimony from top Twitter employees who oversaw the company's handling of a New York Post report on Hunter Biden's laptop in public hearings when Republicans officially reclaim control of the House in the next Congress, indicating that probes into digital content moderation will figure prominently.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Alleged Russian intelligence agent charged with violating US sanctions and money laundering
Federal prosecutors unsealed charges on Wednesday against Andrii Derkach, a Kremlin-linked former Ukrainian lawmaker who repeatedly promoted disinformation about then-presidential candidate Joe Biden, for an alleged scheme to launder money and purchase real estate in violation of US sanctions. In 2020, the US Treasury imposed sanctions against Derkach -- who...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden administration appeals court decision that blocked the Trump-era policy that let the US turn away migrants at the southern border
The Biden administration has decided to appeal a federal court decision that blocked the use of a controversial Trump-era policy allowing for the swift removal of migrants at the US-Mexico border. Last month, US District Judge Emmet Sullivan blocked the authority, known as Title 42, but agreed to a Biden...
