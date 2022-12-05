Read full article on original website
informerpress.com
Annual Liberty Band Christmas Concert Announced
Christmas is in the air! Adams County’s own Liberty Band announced that the organization will hold its annual Salvation Army Benefit Christmas Concert on Monday, December 19th beginning at 7 p.m. The concert will be held at the West Union United Methodist Church. The concert features an hour of Christmas sing-a-longs and a variety of popular Christmas songs.
sciotopost.com
Circleville – Grandma Christmas Cookies by the Pound? Yes Please!
CIRCLEVILLE – Ever want a box of Grandma’s cookies? Ever want dozens of different kids of Grandma’s cookies? Ummm yes, please! The Circleville Presbyterian Church will have its annual cookie walk this Saturday, December 10th at 9 am. The Presbyterian Church is located at 134 East Mound Street in Circleville.
wnewsj.com
Community helps family facing unimaginable loss
CLARKSVILLE — Over $6,000 has been raised through a GoFundMe campaign to help the family of Rosalinda Mendoza. The 18-year-old Clinton Massie High School senior died along with 15-year-old Prezzleigh Goldie as the result of an auto accident on State Route 73 Tuesday. “The family is facing a lot...
Times Gazette
Hillsboro County Cowboy Christmas Parade
Parade grand marshal Brian Vance and his wife Lori ride in a wagon. Vance is a longtime emcee for the parade. A float belches confetti and smoke into the air. This float gave a nice representation of the parade theme: A Country Cowboy Christmas. A rider looking like a cowboy...
Stepping down, but now stepping away
By Sherry Larson People’s Defender Ethel Chambers is 87 years young and one of
wnewsj.com
Massé, Hollon wed Saturday, Nov. 19
On Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, Danielle Denise Massé and Jeffrey Richard Hollon exchanged wedding vows surrounded by family and friends at the General Denver Hotel in Wilmington. The cold and blustery day was warmed by the holiday ambiance of winter decorations throughout the hotel including the downtown area as...
People line the streets for 15th Mt. Orab Christmas Parade
People lined the streets of Mt. Orab on the evening of Saturday, Nov. 26 for the village’s 15th annual Christmas Parade. The
wnewsj.com
In remembrance of a ‘loving soul’
BLANCHESTER — Over $8,000 has been raised through a GoFundMe campaign to help the family of 20-year-old Robyn Birzer, of Blanchester, who lost her life in a multi-vehicle accident on Friday, Dec. 2. “Robyn was the most bubbly, positive, kind hearted 20 year old you would ever meet. She...
informerpress.com
Renovated Tranquility Wildlife Shooting Range opens
A renovated public shooting range at Tranquility Wildlife Area in Adams County opened last week, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Renovations to Tranquility Wildlife Area shooting range include new backstop and side berms, a covered shooting line, concrete ADA walkways, parking lot and...
Remember When People Actually Slept On Sleeping Porches For Their Health?
Our ancestors would think us wimps hiding from winter's chill under our electric blankets. The post Remember When People Actually Slept On Sleeping Porches For Their Health? appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
Hamilton County on the prowl for site to build new animal shelter
Hamilton County is scouting sites for a new animal shelter to replace a 62-year-old facility on Colerain Ave.
Times Gazette
Christmas Free Sale is Saturday at local church
A Christmas Free Sale, open to anyone in need of Christmas presents for family members, will be held this Saturday, Dec. 3, at Good News Gathering in Hillsboro. Families can pick up a limited number of toys for their children and an unlimited number of other items. Kids will be able to shop for their parents.
wvxu.org
Jerry Thomas woke us up with a smile on WKRC-AM for four decades
Jerry Thomas woke up Greater Cincinnati radio listeners with "punch lines you missed" and quips from his "Granny" character for four decades on WKRC–AM, and helped build sister station WKRQ-FM (Q102) into a rock powerhouse with the hiring of a young programmer named Randy Michaels. He died Thursday morning...
Will we see much snow this December?
December 1st marks the beginning of “Meteorological” winter and it is one of our snowiest months. Brandon has a look at what you can expect to see this month.
wvxu.org
OKI Wanna Know: Was Mike Fink more than a restaurant?
Is there something about the area that's always puzzled you? Our feature OKI Wanna Know is your opportunity to ask about it. This week, we dive into the history of one of the Ohio River's most famous rivermen. WVXU's Bill Rinehart explains. When you say Mike Fink today, some people...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Medics respond to a double overdose at a local grocery store
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Officers with the Chillicothe Police Department and medics from the city’s fire department responded to the Sack n’ Save grocery store at 104 East Main Street, shortly before 1 p.m. this afternoon. According to initial reports, a 9-1-1 caller told dispatchers that two people...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Longtime Hillsboro Mayor, Greenfield City Manager passes away
HILLSBORO, Ohio — A longtime former mayor of Hillsboro, city manager of Greenfield, and overall pillar of the community has passed away. Betty Bishop died on Monday in Hillsboro. She was 84. Bishop was the mayor of Hillsboro from 1980-95 and was also the city manager of Greenfield from...
Bus driver illness cancels classes again Friday for New Richmond students
Students and staff at the New Richmond School District will not have class Thursday or Friday due to an overwhelming amount of sick bus drivers, the district said.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
New jobs coming to Jackson Co.
JACKSON, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today joined Bellisio Foods, Inc ., JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), and the Jackson County Economic Development Partnership (JCEDP), to announce that nearly 200 new jobs are coming to Jackson County. Bellisio Foods, the nation’s third-largest...
