Georgia State

Salon

“I never said what I said”: Trump ripped for trying to deny his own call to “terminate” Constitution

Former President Donald Trump gets ready to speak during a Save America rally on October 1, 2022 in Warren, Michigan. (Emily Elconin/Getty Images) After former President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform to proclaim that the U.S. should "terminate" the Constitution, he followed up on Monday with a new rant denying that he had ever said any such thing — even though he did, publicly, for all to see.
MARYLAND STATE
Salon

Judge giving Kari Lake painful lesson that courts are “not a toy” for “partisan theatrics”: reporter

Former President Donald Trump watches Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake speak at a ‘Save America’ rally on July 22, 2022 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. (Mario Tama/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Arizona was once synonymous with terms like "Goldwater Republican," "Goldwater conservative" and "McCain Republican."...
ARIZONA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Warnock will win Georgia Senate runoff, CNN projects, in final midterm rebuke of Trump's influence

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock will win Georgia's Senate runoff, CNN projects, giving Democrats greater leverage in the Senate next year and delivering a critical blow to former President Donald Trump after a defeat of yet another one of his hand-picked candidates. With Warnock's defeat of Republican challenger Herschel Walker, Democrats...
GEORGIA STATE
The Comeback

Herschel Walker extremely confused about election

As former Georgia Bulldogs star running back Herschel Walker puts the finishing touches on his Georgia senate campaign, it appears he might not know exactly what he’s running for, or the political ramifications. During an interview with Politico, Herschel Walker didn’t seem to understand which chamber of Congress he was running for. He also seemed Read more... The post Herschel Walker extremely confused about election appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

5 Takeaways from Georgia's Senate runoff

Sen. Raphael Warnock remains undefeated. After being pushed to another runoff in November, the Democrat asked voters in Georgia to put him over the top "one more time" in December -- and, once again, they delivered. Since November 2020, Warnock has been the leading vote-getter in four consecutive Georgia Senate...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Trump Organization found guilty on all counts of criminal tax fraud

A Manhattan jury has found two Trump Organization companies guilty on multiple charges of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records connected to a 15-year scheme to defraud tax authorities by failing to report and pay taxes on compensation for top executives. The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp. were...
MANHATTAN, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

When China and Saudi Arabia meet, nothing matters more than oil

Chinese President Xi Jinping is visiting Saudi Arabia this week for the first time in nearly seven years, during which he is expected to sign billions of dollars of deals with the world's largest oil exporter and meet leaders from across the Middle East. The visit is a sign that...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

House Republicans seek testimony from Twitter employees who oversaw handling of the New York Post's Hunter Biden laptop story

House Republicans say they will seek congressional testimony from top Twitter employees who oversaw the company's handling of a New York Post report on Hunter Biden's laptop in public hearings when Republicans officially reclaim control of the House in the next Congress, indicating that probes into digital content moderation will figure prominently.
KENTUCKY STATE

