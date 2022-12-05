Read full article on original website
Jill Biden privately told the French president that she and Joe Biden were ready for his re-election campaign: NYT
Joe Biden, who at 80 is the oldest US president in history, has not publicly announced whether he will seek reelection in 2024.
“No more kings”: Legal expert says court ruling “utterly demolished” Trump’s Mar-a-Lago defense
Donald Trump | Heavily redacted pages from the government’s released version of the F.B.I. search warrant affidavit for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on August 27, 2022 in California (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump found a sympathetic voice...
“I never said what I said”: Trump ripped for trying to deny his own call to “terminate” Constitution
Former President Donald Trump gets ready to speak during a Save America rally on October 1, 2022 in Warren, Michigan. (Emily Elconin/Getty Images) After former President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform to proclaim that the U.S. should "terminate" the Constitution, he followed up on Monday with a new rant denying that he had ever said any such thing — even though he did, publicly, for all to see.
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
Judge giving Kari Lake painful lesson that courts are “not a toy” for “partisan theatrics”: reporter
Former President Donald Trump watches Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake speak at a ‘Save America’ rally on July 22, 2022 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. (Mario Tama/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Arizona was once synonymous with terms like "Goldwater Republican," "Goldwater conservative" and "McCain Republican."...
Herschel Walker Party Video Shows Moment They Found Out He'd Lost
Raphael Warnock's supporters are seen shouting and cheering when the race is called whereas Herschel Walker's supporters are more reserved.
Warnock will win Georgia Senate runoff, CNN projects, in final midterm rebuke of Trump's influence
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock will win Georgia's Senate runoff, CNN projects, giving Democrats greater leverage in the Senate next year and delivering a critical blow to former President Donald Trump after a defeat of yet another one of his hand-picked candidates. With Warnock's defeat of Republican challenger Herschel Walker, Democrats...
Trump Org. fraud trial juror tells CNN the panel was 'serious' and didn't focus on Donald Trump
The jury who convicted Donald Trump's namesake companies earlier this week was "serious" and tried to focus on the law -- not the former president, one of the jurors said in an interview with CNN. Jurors saw a "culture of fraud," at the Trump Organization, but referred to Trump as...
Second gentleman warns of 'rapid rise' in antisemitism during White House roundtable
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff -- the first Jewish person in his position -- convened a roundtable on antisemitism at the White House on Wednesday, where he warned of an "epidemic of hate facing our country." "We're seeing a rapid rise in antisemitic rhetoric and acts," Emhoff said at the start...
Herschel Walker extremely confused about election
As former Georgia Bulldogs star running back Herschel Walker puts the finishing touches on his Georgia senate campaign, it appears he might not know exactly what he’s running for, or the political ramifications. During an interview with Politico, Herschel Walker didn’t seem to understand which chamber of Congress he was running for. He also seemed Read more... The post Herschel Walker extremely confused about election appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Biden Touts Pension Plan Bailout In Continuing Series Of Small-Ball Economic Wins
What seemed an underwhelming strategy over his first 22 months in office now looks more like a winning plan since Dems did better than expected in the midterms.
Michael Flynn appears before Atlanta grand jury probe into Trump's election subversion
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn is appearing Thursday before an Atlanta-area special grand jury probing efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. CNN spotted Flynn, who was escorted by a small entourage, walk up the stairs of the Superior Court...
5 Takeaways from Georgia's Senate runoff
Sen. Raphael Warnock remains undefeated. After being pushed to another runoff in November, the Democrat asked voters in Georgia to put him over the top "one more time" in December -- and, once again, they delivered. Since November 2020, Warnock has been the leading vote-getter in four consecutive Georgia Senate...
Federal appeals court considers Trump's plea to grant him immunity from Capitol riot lawsuits
A federal court of appeals in DC spent nearly two hours on Wednesday grappling with whether former President Donald Trump should be immune from liability in three separate lawsuits stemming from the January 6, 2021, insurrection. A federal judge in Washington, DC, ruled in February that the lawsuits can move...
Trump Organization found guilty on all counts of criminal tax fraud
A Manhattan jury has found two Trump Organization companies guilty on multiple charges of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records connected to a 15-year scheme to defraud tax authorities by failing to report and pay taxes on compensation for top executives. The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp. were...
When China and Saudi Arabia meet, nothing matters more than oil
Chinese President Xi Jinping is visiting Saudi Arabia this week for the first time in nearly seven years, during which he is expected to sign billions of dollars of deals with the world's largest oil exporter and meet leaders from across the Middle East. The visit is a sign that...
White House calls removing Covid-19 vaccine mandate a 'mistake' but won't say if Biden will sign NDAA
The White House declined to say whether President Joe Biden will sign the must-pass annual defense bill, the National Defense Authorization Act, if it includes a provision in current text to rescind the military Covid-19 vaccine mandate, reiterating that the president continues to support a mandate but leaving the door open to a repeal.
House Republicans seek testimony from Twitter employees who oversaw handling of the New York Post's Hunter Biden laptop story
House Republicans say they will seek congressional testimony from top Twitter employees who oversaw the company's handling of a New York Post report on Hunter Biden's laptop in public hearings when Republicans officially reclaim control of the House in the next Congress, indicating that probes into digital content moderation will figure prominently.
GOP proposals would create flat Social Security benefit, up retirement age
While Republicans have been accused of rubbing their hands at the chance to drive the stake into the heart of Social Security, they say they want the opposite – that they want to save it with reforms that would preserve and return it to its antipoverty roots, along with helping reduce federal spending.
The case in front of the Supreme Court Wednesday could upend electoral politics
The Supreme Court is taking on the future of federal elections Wednesday, discussing a case that could upend electoral politics and embolden state legislatures to act without judicial oversight. Supporters of former President Donald Trump relied on versions of the so-called independent state legislature doctrine during the efforts to overturn...
