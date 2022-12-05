ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arab man arrested in connection with stolen utility trailer

By Taylor Mitchell
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) arrested a man last week after recovering $15,000 in stolen property.

The Sheriff’s Office said it arrested Adam Lake, 32, of Arab on Dec. 1 after recovering stolen property, including a utility trailer.

Lake has been charged with buying or receiving stolen property, two counts of receiving stolen property and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and is currently also being detained due to a bondsman process.

He is currently being held on a $68,500 bond.

The Sheriff’s Office said that the Guntersville Police Department assisted in recovering the property and Lake’s arrest.

According to jail records, Lake was also recently arrested on Nov. 18 on charges of receiving a stolen vehicle.

Comments / 6

Deke Walker-Scott
2d ago

A thief is a thief! He deserves a tough sentence! Maybe next time he think twice about stealing someone else's property!!

Reply(2)
6
 

