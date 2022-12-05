Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
School Allows Remote Learning Following Unsolved Campus MurdersStill UnsolvedMoscow, ID
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"Amy ChristieLewiston, ID
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Were Four College Kids Targeted by a Serial Killer?NikMoscow, ID
4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead, Homicide SuspectedAMY KAPLANMoscow, ID
The Cause of Death of the 4 Murdered Idaho College Students Confirmed by Coroner
Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were found dead in an apartment near the campus of the University of Idaho on Sunday An Idaho coroner has revealed the cause of death for four University of Idaho students who were killed earlier this week. Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were found dead in an off-campus apartment on Sunday. All four victims were stabbed to death, Latah County Coroner Catherine Mabbutt confirmed in a release shared by the Moscow Police...
Slain Idaho Student Kaylee Goncalves’ Injuries More ‘Brutal’ Than Friend’s: Report
One of the four University of Idaho students who were brutally slain on Nov. 13 suffered injuries much worse than her best friend sleeping in the bed beside her, according to a report. Kaylee Goncalves injuries were reportedly “significantly more brutal” than her friend and roommate Maddie Mogen, whom she shared an upstairs bedroom with, NewsNation reports. The emerging detail is raising suspicions around who the target was in the Moscow, Idaho, residence, where the four students were believed to have been killed with a fixed-blade knife, according to police. Three weeks into the investigation into the students’ murders, police have yet to identify a suspect or a murder weapon, and have been roundly criticized by the victims’ families for conducting a slow burning investigation sprinkled with confusing announcements. The investigation includes the joint efforts of the Moscow Police Department, the Idaho State Police, the Letah County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI, who have assigned more than 40 agents to the case.Read it at News Nation
Coroner Reveals Slain University of Idaho Students Were Slaughtered in Bed
Police arrived at the home of the four University of Idaho students who were slain on Sunday to discover their lifeless bodies still in bed, where the local coroner said it’s “likely” the friends were slaughtered while they slept just hours earlier.Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt dished the shocking detail on Thursday in a late-night interview on NewsNation’s Banfield, where she also revealed each victim was stabbed multiple times.Prior to Mabbutt’s comments, police had kept nearly all details about what happened inside the Moscow, Idaho, home under wraps.The coroner’s appearance put to bed a growing list of theories that’d begun...
Washington Examiner
Idaho university murders: 911 call logs reveal chilling warning in wake of killings
Call logs in Moscow, Idaho, show a fearful community reporting several instances of suspicious men as the person who killed the four University of Idaho students remains at large. University students Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were murdered in their beds early...
University of Idaho murders: blood seen oozing from house amid reports of previous threat
Months before four University of Idaho students were murdered, a man allegedly menaced a group of students on campus with a knife as new photos emerged of the crime scene.
Idaho Murders Update: Police Investigating Item Related to Victim's Mail
Since the killings of four students last month, police have not said anything about a suspect or person of interest, and no weapon has been found.
Idaho student killings: Coroner releases autopsy findings
The manner of deaths of four Idaho college students killed Sunday were officially ruled homicides — nearly five days after they were found slaughtered near campus, the coroner said.
Moscow Police Identify Idaho Murder Victim's Potential 'Stalker'
Local law enforcement said in a Monday update that "detectives believe this was an isolated incident and not an ongoing pattern of stalking."
Idaho university murder victim's mom reveals last messages she sent just hours before killing
Kristi Goncalves, mother of slain Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves, reveals she talked to her daughter and received photos from her just hours before killing on Nov. 13, 2022.
Coroner offers new details about fatal slaying of 4 U of Idaho students after preliminary autopsies
The local coroner is offering more details about the brutal slaying of four college students in Moscow, Idaho, early Nov. 13. The autopsies for Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were completed Nov. 16, Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt said. In an interview...
2 weeks after police found 4 slain University of Idaho students, here's where the investigation stands
Two weeks after the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students, dozens of local, state and federal investigators are still working to determine who carried out the brutal attack.
Idaho murders: Handprint spotted next to evidence tape at house where four students were killed
At the Moscow, Idaho home where four University of Idaho students were killed, a hand print can be seen next to an evidence tape on the window of the King Road house.
If Idaho murder victims 'were going to go, they were going to go together,' friend says
Close friends of University of Idaho homicide victims Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen remember them as not only best friends but as sisters who loved to laugh and sing.
Boyfriend of Idaho murder victim speaks publicly for the first time: ‘She was the person I loved most’
The boyfriend of slain University of Idaho student Madison “Maddie” Mogen has publicly spoken out for the first time, weeks after she and three friends were stabbed to death in a brutal, yet-to-be-solved attack.Jake Schriger, a fellow student at the university who had been dating Mogen for nearly a year, spoke about his 21-year-old girlfriend at a vigil in Post Falls, Idaho, on 2 December.Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death in their off-campus home in the college town of Moscow on 13 November. Three weeks later, the police are yet to name a...
Idaho Official Reveals if Students' Killer Left 'Symbol' at Crime Scene
"The bottom line, whoever is responsible for this is still at large," Latah County Prosecuting Attorney Bill Thompson said on Tuesday.
U Of Idaho Murder Victim Tried To Fight Off Attacker, 'She's A Tough Kid'
One of the four students killed in an incident near the University of Idaho campus attempted attempted to fight off her attacker.
Idaho murders – live: Kaylee Goncalves’ father reveals why crime scene left him thinking she could be ‘target’
The grieving father of one of the four University of Idaho students stabbed to death in their beds has spoken out to reveal why he thinks his daughter may have been the intended target of the brutal attack.Kaylee Goncalves’s father Steve Goncalves said that the killer “chose” to go up to the third floor where his daughter and her best friend Madison Mogen were sleeping – a route that took the perpetrator out of the way of the entry point to the home. “I’m using logic that he chose to go up there when he didn’t have to,”...
Idaho murders: Moscow police chief breaks down in tears over student homicide investigation
The chief of police in Moscow, Idaho, broke down in tears on Tuesday while discussing the mental toll a murder investigation takes on all those involved.
