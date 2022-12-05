ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

The Cause of Death of the 4 Murdered Idaho College Students Confirmed by Coroner

Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were found dead in an apartment near the campus of the University of Idaho on Sunday An Idaho coroner has revealed the cause of death for four University of Idaho students who were killed earlier this week. Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were found dead in an off-campus apartment on Sunday. All four victims were stabbed to death, Latah County Coroner Catherine Mabbutt confirmed in a release shared by the Moscow Police...
MOSCOW, ID
TheDailyBeast

Slain Idaho Student Kaylee Goncalves’ Injuries More ‘Brutal’ Than Friend’s: Report

One of the four University of Idaho students who were brutally slain on Nov. 13 suffered injuries much worse than her best friend sleeping in the bed beside her, according to a report. Kaylee Goncalves injuries were reportedly “significantly more brutal” than her friend and roommate Maddie Mogen, whom she shared an upstairs bedroom with, NewsNation reports. The emerging detail is raising suspicions around who the target was in the Moscow, Idaho, residence, where the four students were believed to have been killed with a fixed-blade knife, according to police. Three weeks into the investigation into the students’ murders, police have yet to identify a suspect or a murder weapon, and have been roundly criticized by the victims’ families for conducting a slow burning investigation sprinkled with confusing announcements. The investigation includes the joint efforts of the Moscow Police Department, the Idaho State Police, the Letah County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI, who have assigned more than 40 agents to the case.Read it at News Nation
MOSCOW, ID
TheDailyBeast

Coroner Reveals Slain University of Idaho Students Were Slaughtered in Bed

Police arrived at the home of the four University of Idaho students who were slain on Sunday to discover their lifeless bodies still in bed, where the local coroner said it’s “likely” the friends were slaughtered while they slept just hours earlier.Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt dished the shocking detail on Thursday in a late-night interview on NewsNation’s Banfield, where she also revealed each victim was stabbed multiple times.Prior to Mabbutt’s comments, police had kept nearly all details about what happened inside the Moscow, Idaho, home under wraps.The coroner’s appearance put to bed a growing list of theories that’d begun...
MOSCOW, ID
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Hospital Worker Convicted in Morgue Rapes Cops to New Crimes

A former hospital electrician convicted of murdering two women and sexually abusing dozens of women’s corpses at two health facilities in England has admitted to more disturbing necrophiliac crimes. David Fuller, already serving a life sentence in England for the 1987 murders of Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce, along with 44 charges related to abusing corpses, admitted to molesting an additional 23 corpses between 2007 and 2020, The Independent reports. He’s been sentenced to an additional four years behind bars for the shocking new crimes. Police in Kent have said 13 of the 23 victims have so far been identified. Fuller, who filmed himself abusing corpses in two hospital mortuaries, was described by U.K. authorities as “a controlled sexual deviant who preyed on young women and derived sexual gratification from the violation of their dead bodies.”Read it at The Independent
The Independent

Boyfriend of Idaho murder victim speaks publicly for the first time: ‘She was the person I loved most’

The boyfriend of slain University of Idaho student Madison “Maddie” Mogen has publicly spoken out for the first time, weeks after she and three friends were stabbed to death in a brutal, yet-to-be-solved attack.Jake Schriger, a fellow student at the university who had been dating Mogen for nearly a year, spoke about his 21-year-old girlfriend at a vigil in Post Falls, Idaho, on 2 December.Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death in their off-campus home in the college town of Moscow on 13 November. Three weeks later, the police are yet to name a...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Idaho murders – live: Kaylee Goncalves’ father reveals why crime scene left him thinking she could be ‘target’

The grieving father of one of the four University of Idaho students stabbed to death in their beds has spoken out to reveal why he thinks his daughter may have been the intended target of the brutal attack.Kaylee Goncalves’s father Steve Goncalves said that the killer “chose” to go up to the third floor where his daughter and her best friend Madison Mogen were sleeping – a route that took the perpetrator out of the way of the entry point to the home. “I’m using logic that he chose to go up there when he didn’t have to,”...
MOSCOW, ID

